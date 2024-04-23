Dell Earth Day deals end April 25, shop sustainable laptops from $449

Dell Earth Day deals are going strong with flash sale discounts on sustainable products.

With a chassis made of 75% recycled aluminum and 29% recycled plastics the Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1 is down to $1,779 ($330 off) for eco and budget conscious. Military-grade tough and powerful with a fingerprint reader and touch screen, the Latitude 9440 2-in-1 laptop is built for business.

If you're looking for a traditional laptop, you can get the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus for $749 ($550 off). Backed by our Editor's Choice award, the Dell Inspiron Plus a sustainable laptop that's quick, responsive and has long battery life. Easy on Mother Earth, it's comprised of recycled copper, steel, post-industrial recycled aluminum and 26% recycled plastic.

Dell's offerings of eco-friendly laptops, monitors, and accessories are made with at least 20% and up to 85% of recycled materials. Dell further reduces environmental impact by using 100% recycled or renewable packaging to ship its goods.

Dell Earth Day deals end Thursday, April 25, 8 a.m. ET.

Dell Earth Day deals

Dell Inspiron 16 Plus: was $1,299 now $749

Save $550 on the Dell Inspiron 16 Plus. In our Dell Inspiron 16 Plus review, we praise its simple, sleek design, immersive display and quality speakers. We gave the laptop an overall rating of 4 out of 5-stars for its solid, consistent performance. Features: 16-inch 2.5K (2560 x1600) 300-nit matte display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, IR camera with dual mics, quad-speakers with Waves MaxxAudio Pro and Dolby Atmos, Windows 11 Home

Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1: was $2,109 now $1,779

Save $300 on the Dell Latitude 9440 2-in-1. We reviewed this eco-friendly laptop and gave it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its gorgeous display, excellent performance, and robust security features. One of the gripes our reviewer had it about it was its price, which is why I'm excited to see it on sale. Features: 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) touch screen with pen support, Intel Core 1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, FHD RGB IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Pro, nearly 21 hour battery life (rated)

Dell Vostro 14: was $849 now $579

Save $270 on the Dell Vostro 16 sustainable laptop. Although we didn't test it, Dell Vostro 14 reviews average 4.4 out of 5-stars at Dell. Satisfied owners praise its compact design, crisp display and easy to use keyboard. Other like its sleek, sturdy design, and speedy performance. Features: 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics, stereo speakers, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Pro

Dell XPS 13: was $1,409 now $949

Save $460 on the 12th Gen Intel model Dell XPS 13 which is now on clearance. Despite its older hardware, it still has plenty of life in it and an incredible value at this low price. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. Features: 13.4-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core FHD+ (1920 x 1080) 250-nit 120Hz display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD, 720p at 30 fps HD RGB camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Pro

Alienware x16 RTX 4070: was $2,699 now $2,199

One Dell Earth Day deal $400 on the Alienware x16 with RTX 4070 GPU. We didn't test this exact laptop, however, in our Alienware x17 R2 review, we loved its beautiful design, excellent audio and powerful gaming performance. We were also impressed by the laptop's incredibly fast transfer speeds. After thorough testing, we have the Alienware X17 R2 an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5-start and our Editor's Choice Award. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, NVIDIA G-SYNC, Intel Core Ultra 9 16-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD, Alienware cherry keyboard with per-key RGB LED, AlienFX lighting, FHD RGB + IR camera with dual array mics, Windows 11 Home