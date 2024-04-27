How to get M3 MacBook Air, Pro for all-time low prices at Best Buy this weekend
Best Buy is your MacBook deals HQ this weekend!
Looking to buy a new MacBook this weekend? Best Buy is the place you'll want to go, whether in-store or online you can find some MacBook Air and Pro models for all-time low prices.
That includes $100 off the recently released MacBook Air M3 taking it to just $999. The 1TB MacBook Pro 14 M3 is slashed to $1,599 for My Best Buy Plus members (otherwise you can get it for $1,649). That membership will cost you $50, so if you aren't already a member and shop Best Buy regularly, now would be the perfect time to pick up that membership for future member-exclusive deals.
If you want a big screen MacBook without spending quite that much you can also pick up the MacBook Air 15 M2 for just $999, which is $300 off the base model.
Shopping for more than just a MacBook? Our deals editor put together a roundup of her 45 favorite deals from the Best Buy weekend sale.
Best Buy Weekend MacBook Deals — MacBook Air
13.6" Apple MacBook Air M3: $1,099 $999 @ Best Buy
Lowest price! Save $100 on the MacBook Air M3. The MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5-stars in our review. It's the Editor's Choice and our current pick for the best overall laptop. Outstanding battery life, powerful performance, and a thin-and-light chassis. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
15" Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy
Save $300 on the base model 15-inch MacBook Air M2. The MacBook Air 15 scored 4.5 out of 5-stars in our review. While the M3 model has arrived, scoring this 15-inch laptop with outstanding battery life and a bright display for under $1,000 is a fantastic deal.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS
Best Buy Weekend MacBook Deals — MacBook Pro
Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,799 $1,599 @ Best Buy w/My Best Buy Plus membership
Save up to $200 on the MacBook Pro 14 M3. Apple's M3 processor blows past the original M1 chip. Graphics performance got the biggest bump, up to 65 percent faster so you'll see the impact in heavy tasks or see the subtle nuances during gaming, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Mac OS
