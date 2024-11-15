Google Pixel Watch 3 hits lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deals preview
Nab the Google Pixel Watch 3 for an all-time low price
Amazon Black Friday Week starts Nov. 21, however, early Black Friday deals on the Google Pixel Watch are available now.
One example is the Google Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) for $349 via Amazon's on-page coupon. This LTE smartwatch usually costs $450, so that's $100 off and its biggest discount yet. Alternatively, you can get the Wi-Fi version Pixel Watch 3 for $279 ($70 off).
In sister site Tom's Guide Google Pixel Watch 3 review, they rate it 4 out of 5 stars, backed by their Editor's Choice Award. They praise the Pixel Watch 3's two size options, as well as its helpful wellness monitor and tracking functions.
Successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
If you want to complement that Pixel phone or any other Android device, the Pixel Watch 3 LTE is a great choice. Espcially now at this stellar
Best Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal
Take $100 off the Google Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) via Amazon's on-page coupon.
Features: 41mm AMOLED LTPO display with up to 2,000 nits of brightness, Qualcomm SW5100 chip with Cortex M33 co-processor, three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, fast wireless charging, Wi-Fi, GPS, 4G LTE support, up to 24- hours battery life with always-on display (36 hours with Battery Saver mode on), WEAR OS 5.0 Sensors: Compass, altimeter, oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring, electrical sensors for use with ECG app, heart rate sensor, 3-axis accelerometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, body response tracking sensors, skin temperature sensor, barometer, magnetometer
Release date: September 10, 2024
Price check: Best Buy $449 (up to $350 off w/ trade-in)
Cheaper alternative: Pixel Watch 3 (Wi-Fi) for $279 ($70 off)
Reviews consensus: An early hands-on review from sister site Tom's Guide calls the Google Pixel Watch 3 an impressive Android wearable for Pixel phone users. Over the Pixel Watch 2, the new Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.
Tom's Guide: Hands-on | TechRadar: Hands-on
Buy it if: You want a smartwatch to complement your Pixel phone or other Android device.
Don't buy it if: You don't want a smartwatch with LTE connectivity. Consider the entry model Pixel Watch 3 with Wi-Fi for $279.
Pixel Watch 3 LTE is available in a variety of colors and styles: Matte Black Aluminum case with Obsidian Active Band, Polished Silver Aluminum case with Porcelain Active Band, Champagne Gold Aluminum case with Hazel Active Band, and Polished Silver Aluminum case with Rose Quartz Active Band.
