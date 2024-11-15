Google Pixel Watch 3 hits lowest price ever in Amazon Black Friday deals preview

Amazon Black Friday Week starts Nov. 21, however, early Black Friday deals on the Google Pixel Watch are available now.

One example is the Google Pixel Watch 3 (LTE) for $349 via Amazon's on-page coupon. This LTE smartwatch usually costs $450, so that's $100 off and its biggest discount yet. Alternatively, you can get the Wi-Fi version Pixel Watch 3 for $279 ($70 off).

In sister site Tom's Guide Google Pixel Watch 3 review, they rate it 4 out of 5 stars, backed by their Editor's Choice Award. They praise the Pixel Watch 3's two size options, as well as its helpful wellness monitor and tracking functions.

Successor to the Pixel Watch 2, the Pixel Watch 3 is available in two sizes (41mm and 45mm), sports a thinner bezel, and charges faster. Google further optimized its third-generation smartwatch with new health and fitness-focused features.

If you want to complement that Pixel phone or any other Android device, the Pixel Watch 3 LTE is a great choice. Espcially now at this stellar

Best Pixel Watch 3 Black Friday deal