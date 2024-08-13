Where to preorder the Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold: Best deals and free offers so far
Google is now accepting preorders for its newly launched Pixel 9 flagship phone series. There are four variants, the Pixel 9 starting from $99, the Pixel 9 Pro from $999, the Pixel 9 Pro XL from $1.099, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold from $1,799.
If you're due for a new phone, you'll want to take advantage of Google's Pixel 9 preorder deals. For a limited time, save up to $1,199 on select Pixel 9 Pro phones via Google's trade-in offers. You'll also get a Google Store credit valued at up to $350 if you preorder now. Even better, activate any Pixel 9 phone on Google Fi and get a $500 rebate.
These generous Pixel 9 offers end Aug. 28, so don't hesitate too long to choose the right Pixel phone for you.
The most powerful Pixel yet, they're powered by a new Google Tensor G4 processor with up to 16 GB of RAM and are driven by advanced AI. With this phone as your daily driver, you'll effortlessly search, browse, text, call, and schedule your daily routines smarter. What's more, AI works in tandem with upgraded camera hardware work to help you capture cutting-edge photos and videos.
Featuring a triple rear camera, the Pixel 9 Pro packs the Pixel’s best camera yet. Even in low light or from after, you can capture and record pro-level photos and videos. It offers a wide zoom range of 0.5x, 1x, 2x, 5x, and 10x whereas Super Res Zoom gets you that much closer. Another highlight of the new Pixel 9 Pro is its new 42MP front camera. It's the highest resolution and widest field-of-view ever for a front-facing camera on a Pixel phone.
Each Pixel 9 phone includes one year of the Google One AI Premium Plan which opens up a world of more powerful AI features.
Preorder Google Pixel 9 from $799
Google Pixel 9 (Preorder): from $799 @ Google Store
Preorder the Google Pixel 9 starting from $799 at the Google Store. From now through Aug. 28, get a free $100 store credit. Plus, get up to a $500 rebate when you activate your Pixel 9 on Google Fi. Pixel 9 preorders ship to arrive by Aug. 22, its expected release date.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED up to 1800-nit display (2700-nits peak), HDR support, Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 12GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 256GB), Dual rear camera: 50MP wide lens, new 48MP ultrawide lens, Super Res Zoom up to 8x, 10.5 MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14
Preorder Google Pixel 9 Pro from $899
Google Pixel 9 Pro (Preorder): from $999 @ Google Store
Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro starting from $999 at the Google Store. It's available in four colorways: Obsidian, Porcelain, Wintergreen, and Peony. From now through Aug. 28, get a free $200 store credit when you preorder the Pixel 9 Pro from the Google Store. Plus, get up to a $500 rebate when you activate your Pixel 9 on Google Fi. Pixel 9 Pro preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date.
Features: 6.3-inch (1280 x 2856) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 4,700 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14
Preorder Google Pixel 9 Pro XL from $1,099
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL (Preorder): from $1,099 @ Google Store
Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL starting from $1,099 at the Google Store. From now through Aug. 28, get a free $200 store credit when you preorder the Pixel 9 Pro XL from the Google Store. Plus, get up to a $500 rebate when you activate your Pixel 9 Pro XL on Google Fi. Preorders ship to arrive by the Pixel 9 Pro XL's Aug. 22 release date.
Features: 6.4-inch (1,344 x 2,992) 120Hz LTPO OLED up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 co-processor, 16GB RAM, 128GB of storage (options up to 1TB), Pro triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 42MP front camera with autofocus, 5,060 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Android 14
Preorder Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold from $1.799
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold (Preorder): from $1,799 @ Google Store
Preorder the Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold starting from $1,799 at the Google Store. From now through Aug. 28, get a free $350 store credit when you preorder the Pixel 9 Pro XL directly from Google. Plus, get up to a $500 rebate when you activate your Pixel 9 Pro Fold on the Google Fi network. Pixel 9 Pro Fold preorders ship to arrive by Sept. 4, its expected release date.
Features: 6.3-inch (1080 x 2424) 120Hz OLED display up to 1,800-nit display (3,000-nits peak), opens to an 8-inch (2076 x 2152) OLED Super Actua Flex display (LTPO) up to 1600 nits (up to 2700 nits peak) Google Tensor G4 processor, Titan M2 security coprocessor, 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage (options up to 512GB, Advanced triple rear camera system: 48 MP wide | 10.5 MP ultrawide with Macro Focus | 10.8 MP 5x telephoto lens | Super Res Zoom up to 20x10 and optical quality at 0.5x, 1x, 5x10, 10MP front camera and inner camera, 4,650 mAh battery, fast wireless charging, battery share, IP68 dust-and-water resistance, Andro
