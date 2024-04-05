Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus drops to all-time low price of $169 in limited time tablet deal
Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 is one of the more affordable Android tablets on the market. If you're on the hunt for a cheaper iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. For a limited time, the base Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is on sale for $169 at Best Buy. Usually, you'd expect to spend $329 on this Samsung tablet, so you're saving $50. This is the lowest price I've seen for this 64GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since its launch early this year. Not to be outdone, Amazon currently sells it for the same price.
If you want more storage, Best Buy offers the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $219 ($110 off). Beyond double the wiggle room for apps and important files, you'll also get a bump in RAM from 4GB to 8GB. These are two of the best tablet deals I've tracked so far this year.
There's no telling how long these discounts will last, so I recommend you jump on them now.
Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus
Was:
$329
Now: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-a9-11-64gb-wi-fi-graphite%2F6566195.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$169 @ Best Buy
Overview:
Lowest price! Now $50 off, the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is at its best price yet! If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering.
Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 90Hz LCD touch screen Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), works with Amazon Alexa, Bixby, Google Assistant, Nest, Ring, SmartThings, Dex support, Android 13, 7,040mAh battery.
Release date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Galaxy Tab A9 Plus to date.
Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CLFH7CCV%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $169
Reviews consensus: Although we didn't test this model, in our Samsung <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-tab-a7-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Galaxy Tab A7 review, we liked its colorful display, Dolby Atmos quad speakers, and impressive 13 hour+ battery life. Best Buy customers rate it 4.8 out of 5-stars. Proud owners like its sleek design, performance, and productivity prowess with Samsung Dex mode,
Buy it if: : You're looking for a solid iPad alternative, family tablet or PC-level multitasking tablet. Or if you want a mid-range Android tablet for streaming movies, video calls, browsing your socials and the internet.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for entertainment, don't like Android OS. If so, consider the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BHZT5S12%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon Fire HD 10 which runs on Fire OS.
