Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 Plus drops to all-time low price of $169 in limited time tablet deal

Samsung's Galaxy Tab A9 is one of the more affordable Android tablets on the market. If you're on the hunt for a cheaper iPad alternative, the Galaxy Tab A9 is worth considering. For a limited time, the base Galaxy Tab A9 Plus is on sale for $169 at Best Buy. Usually, you'd expect to spend $329 on this Samsung tablet, so you're saving $50. This is the lowest price I've seen for this 64GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus since its launch early this year. Not to be outdone, Amazon currently sells it for the same price.

If you want more storage, Best Buy offers the 128GB model Galaxy Tab A9 Plus for $219 ($110 off). Beyond double the wiggle room for apps and important files, you'll also get a bump in RAM from 4GB to 8GB. These are two of the best tablet deals I've tracked so far this year.

There's no telling how long these discounts will last, so I recommend you jump on them now.

Today's best Galaxy Tab A9 Plus deal