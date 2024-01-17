Galaxy S24 Ultra preorder deal knocks up to $750 off with trade-in, includes $100 Samsung credit

Early adopters can now preorder the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra starting from $1,299 at Samsung.com. As per usual, it's accompanied by early deals including a free storage upgrade, $100 Samsung credit and up to $750 off with qualifying trade-in. Get the highest value for your old phone via Samsung's enhanced trade-in and get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for as low as $549 ($870 off).

This is one of the best phone deals of 2024 so far. The features a stunning 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display which makes it great for consuming content and gaming. Powering the phone is a speedy Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, and 512GB of storage thanks to the storage upgrade. For all day reliability, it packs a 5,000mAh battery and arrives factory fresh with Google Android 14 OS.

Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver.

Galaxy S4 Ultra preorders ship to arrive by its Jan. 29 release date.

Preorder Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra

