Best phone deals in April 2024

Apple iPhone

iPhone 15: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fiphone%2Fshop-iphone-15-models%2Fpcmcat1694621185359.c%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> from $799 up $1,000 off @ Best Buy w/ trade-in

Save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Series at Best Buy with qualified device trade-in and activation. Pricing for the iPhone 15 starts at $799 for the entry model, $899 for the iPhone 15 Plus, $999 for the iPhone 15 Pro and $1,199 for the iPhone 15 Pro Max. This offer includes 1-month of Xbox Game Plus Ultimate for free.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-iPhone-Pro-Max-trade%2Fdp%2FB0CHBQTL9Z%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $0.01 @ Amazon

Get the iPhone 15 Pro Max for just a penny with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $70/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone each year with annual upgrades. Features: New Titanium build, Apple A17 Pro chip, Dynamic Island, 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 256GB of storage, 48MP camera, USB-C connectivity

Apple iPhone 15 |iPhone 15 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-15.html" data-link-merchant="att.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> from $799 up to $830 off @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Save up to $830 on the <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-15.html" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">iPhone 15 (priced at $799) and <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/apple-iphone-15-plus.html" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">iPhone 15 Plus at AT&T when you trade-in an eligible device. Your rebate will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement. To qualify, you'll have to activate your new iPhone 15 on an eligible AT&T Unlimited plan.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/wireless-devices/smartphones/apple-iphone-15-pro-announcement/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in & new line

New and existing Verizon customers save up to $1,000 on the iPhone 15 Pro Series, which means the phone is free! To claim this offer, you must trade in any old iPhone and open a new line on Verizon's Unlimited Ultimate plan.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/apple-iphone-se-2022/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $429 $0 w/ new line @ Verizon

To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP camera, and 5G support. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design.

Pixel phone

Google Pixel 8: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/google-pixel-8/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $699 free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get a free Pixel 8 from Verizon when you open a new line under any Verizon 5G Unlimited Plan. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: AT&T <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/google-pixel-8.html?" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$11/mo. for 36 mos. | T-Mobile <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.t-mobile.com%2Fcell-phone%2Fgoogle-pixel-8%3F&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - t-mobile.com"" data-link-merchant="att.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">free w/ new line

Google Pixel 8 (Unlocked): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-128gb-unlocked-hazel%2F6559243.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $699 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 at Best Buy. It works with Google Fi, Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T, as well as prepaid carriers. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.2-inch (1080 x 2400) 120Hz Actua 1400-nit display (up to 2000 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 50MP main camera, 10.5MP front camera, 4,575 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced%2Fdp%2FB0CGTKM9WC%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $499

Google Pixel 8 Pro: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/google-pixel-8-pro/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $360 @ Verizon w/ new line

Save $639 on the Google Pixel 8 Pro at Verizon when you open a new line. Boasting powerful new specs and useful new AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050 mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging

Google Pixel 8 Pro Unlocked: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fgoogle-pixel-8-pro-128gb-unlocked-porcelain%2F6559254.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $749 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $250 off, the Google Pixel 8 Pro is at its best price yet. Featuring powerful new specs and useful Google AI functions, the Pixel 8 Series aims to deliver the best Android experience in a mobile phone. Features: 6.7-inch (1344 x 2992) 120Hz Super Actua 1600-nit display (up to 2400 peak), Google Tensor G3 processor, 12GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage, triple camera array (50MP primary, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto camera), 10.5MP front camera, 5,050mAh battery, Qi fast wireless charging Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGoogle-Pixel-Pro-Smartphone-Telephoto%2Fdp%2FB0CGT9MH6F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $749

Google Pixel Fold: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/google-pixel-fold/#232" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 $1,080 @ Verizon w/ new line

Save $719 on the Google Pixel Fold at Verizon when you open a new line and activate the phone under Verizon's Unlimited Plus Plan. Your savings will appear on your plan's monthly billing statement.

Galaxy phone

Samsung Galaxy A25 Unlocked: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Advanced-Expandable%2Fdp%2FB0CN1Q2X3B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $300 $265 @ Amazon

Now $35 off, this unlocked 2024 Samsung Galaxy A25 is discounted for the first time. Featuring a 120Hz AMOLED display and powerful octa-core processor, the Galaxy A25 offers flagship features at a budget price. This unlocked phone works with AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, Google Fi, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, T-Mobile, Ting Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, and Verizon.



Features: 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080) 1,000-nit 120Hz AMOLED display, 6GB RAM, Exynos 1380 8-core CPU, 256GB of storage, Triple camera: 50MP, 13MP, 8MP with LED flash, fingerprint reader, 5,000mAh battery Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a25-5g-128gb-unlocked-blue-black%2F6569886.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $265

Samsung Galaxy S24 (Unlocked): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-s24-128gb-unlocked-amber-yellow%2F6570269.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S24 phone at Best Buy. The iconic Galaxy S series upgrades include Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 octa-core processor, Adreno 750 graphics, nifty AI features, and longer battery life. Features: 6.2-inch (2340 x 1080), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, and 128GB of storage, 4,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1 Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Smartphone-Unlocked-Processor-SM-S921UZKAXAA%2Fdp%2FB0CMDRCZB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $749

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-s24-plus/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $0 @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus from Verizon and get up to $1,000 in monthly billing credits with trade-in. Features: 6.7-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 4,900mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra (Unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CMDJ844V%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,399 $1,149 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Featuring an embedded S Pen, the Galaxy S4 Ultra makes it easy to jot down notes, create and mark up docs on the fly. If you want to elevate your mobile productivity, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is a wise choice for a daily driver. Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440) Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, embedded S Pen, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM Adreno 750 graphics, 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh battery, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-z-fold5/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 up to $1,000 off @ Verizon w/ trade-in

We went <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5-hands-on-review-more-of-the-same" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"">hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-fold5-256gb-unlocked-phantom-black%2F6548848.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — unlocked for activation on your wireless carrier network of choice. We went <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5-hands-on-review-more-of-the-same" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Android-Smartphone-Streaming%2Fdp%2FB0C63H2MDL%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $1,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-z-flip5/?" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 free @ Verizon w/ trade-in

Purchase the Galaxy Z Flip 5 at Verizon and save up to $1000 when you trade in an eligible device and open a new line under a qualifying Verizon Unlimited plan. Your rebate will appear on your monthly bill as credits over the course of 36-months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Unlocked-Smartphone-Foldable-One-Hand%2Fdp%2FB0C63GXC5L%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $849 @ Amazon

Save $150 on an unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5. In our hands-on <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-flip-5-hands-on-review-an-incremental-step-up" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, we were fond of its larger Flex Window, powerful Snapdragon processor, and new Flex Hinge. Features: 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X (2640 x 1080) 120Hz inner display, 3.4-inch Super AMOLED (720 x 748) 60Hz outer display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP + 12MP rear camera, 10MP front camera

Samsung Galaxy A03s: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15733793?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.verizon.com/smartphones/samsung-galaxy-a03s/" data-link-merchant="verizon.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $159 free @ Verizon w/ new line

Get a free Samsung Galaxy A03s 5G phone when you open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited phone plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. Features: 6.5 inch (720 x 1600) display, MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 octa-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 32GB of microSD-expandable storage

Motorola phone

Motorola Edge Plus: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-edge-512gb-2023-unlocked-interstellar-black%2F6540585.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-MPCamera-Intersteller-161-16x74x8-59%2Fdp%2FB0C2W7YYHM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $699

Motorola razr+: <a href="https://www.anrdoezrs.net/click-8957516-15735111?sid=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https://www.att.com/buy/phones/motorola-razrplus.html" data-link-merchant="att.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $5.99/mo. @ AT&T

Get the Motorola razr+ for $5.99/mo. from AT&T with eligible trade-in and activation on AT&T unlimited service plan. Your rebate will appear as bill credits on your monthly statement. Features: 6.9-inch (2640 x 1080) pOLED display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage, 12MP OIS and 13 MP ultra-wide + Macro lens with 0.5-8x digital zoom. The main front-camera incorporates 32MP and 8MP lenses whereas the cover front-camera has a 12MP OIS wide and 13 MP lens

OnePlus phone

OnePlus Nord N30 (Unlocked): <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FOnePlus-Unlocked-Dual-SIM-Charging-Chromatic%2Fdp%2FB0C22BRGLG%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$299 @ Amazon

Priced at just under $300, the OnePlus Nord 30 is a budget-friendly unlocked phone. It can handle gaming with its 8-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, and its impressive rear triple camera will wow you. Features: 6.7-inch 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, dual stereo speakers, OxygenOS