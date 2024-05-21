Get one of our favorite tablets for free with this iPad trade-in deal or an all-time low price of $349
Nab our beloved OnePlus Pad for its best price yet or free with trade-in
Our beloved OnePlus Pad is our favorite all-around tablet and one of the better iPad Pro alternatives. Its 11.6-inch touchscreen with 144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming, productivity, and streaming TV and movies.
That's why I'm excited to share this exclusive OnePlus Store deal with you.
You can get the OnePlus Pad for just $349 when you trade in ANY device for a limited time, you can get the OnePlus Pad for just $349. Typically, it is $479, which is $130 in savings, and the OnePlus Pad is the lowest price ever.
What's more, OnePlus includes a free protective Folio Case (valued at $40) with your purchase. That's a total savings of $170 and one of the best tablet deals you can get before Memorial Day.
OnePlus seemingly takes a page out of Google's playbook with a trade-in offer similar to its Pixel Tablet deal. For a limited time, you can trade in an old iPad and save up to $550, which potentially scores you a free OnePlus Pad.
At $130 off or possibly free, the OnePlus Pad is a budget-friendly choice if you're bargain-hunting for a premium all-around tablet.
Best OnePlus Pad deal
OnePlus Pad
Was: $479
Now: $349 @ OnePlus
Overview:
Lowest price! When you trade in any device, you'll get a free Folio case and save $50 on the OnePlus Pad. Or, get it free when you trade in a qualifying iPad Pro—one of the better iPad Pro alternatives out there.
Features: 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) 144Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 9000 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage, Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos speakers, Android-based-OxygenOS
Release date: April 2023
Price check: Amazon $399
Price history: This is the OnePlus Pad's lowest price ever.
Reviews: Our OnePlus Pad review found it to be the first Android tablet that's a formidable iPad Pro contender. We gave it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award stamp of approval. We were impressed by its fast, smooth performance during real-world use.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Toms' Guide: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want an all-around tablet for creating in Google Docs, drawing, streaming hours of video content, and playing your favorite mobile games.
Don't buy it if: You want a tablet solely for streaming content and playing mobile games. The OnePlus Pad is for both entertainment and productivity.
