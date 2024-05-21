Get one of our favorite tablets for free with this iPad trade-in deal or an all-time low price of $349

Our beloved OnePlus Pad is our favorite all-around tablet and one of the better iPad Pro alternatives. Its 11.6-inch touchscreen with 144Hz refresh rate is excellent for gaming, productivity, and streaming TV and movies.

That's why I'm excited to share this exclusive OnePlus Store deal with you.

You can get the OnePlus Pad for just $349 when you trade in ANY device for a limited time, you can get the OnePlus Pad for just $349. Typically, it is $479, which is $130 in savings, and the OnePlus Pad is the lowest price ever.

What's more, OnePlus includes a free protective Folio Case (valued at $40) with your purchase. That's a total savings of $170 and one of the best tablet deals you can get before Memorial Day.

OnePlus seemingly takes a page out of Google's playbook with a trade-in offer similar to its Pixel Tablet deal. For a limited time, you can trade in an old iPad and save up to $550, which potentially scores you a free OnePlus Pad.

At $130 off or possibly free, the OnePlus Pad is a budget-friendly choice if you're bargain-hunting for a premium all-around tablet.

Best OnePlus Pad deal