My beloved Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is $100 off among Amazon's off-to-college deals

Amazon's back-to-school sale has some fantastic bargains on our favorite tablets. One deal I wholeheartedly recommend is the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $399. It typically costs $499, so that's $100 off and just $20 shy of its record-low price. This is one of the best back-to-school deals of the season.

If you're in the market for a versatile device for both the classroom and the dorm room, the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is worth considering. In our review of Google's latest flagship tablet, we found its stylish design, zippy performance, audio output, and battery life impressive. We gave it an overall rating of 4 out 5-stars and our Editor's Choice Award.

I bought the standalone Pixel Tablet three months and I've been obsessed with it ever since. I primarily use it to watch my favorite South African TV series on Showmax, a streaming app that isn't compatible with my TV. When casting to my big screen, playback is smooth and the picture quality is superb. The Pixel Tablet also runs my favorite mobile games with no lag, from the colorful spinning slots on Big Fish Casino to the fast-flying kicks and swift punches in Street Fighter IV CE.

Given that the Pixel Tablet in this deal ships with a Charging Wireless Speaker Dock, you can do more with it. When attached to the dock, you can play room-filling music, use it to control smart devices or pull up recipes on YouTube.

At $100 off, the Pixel Tablet is a wise choice if you want a versatile tablet that does double duty as a smart display.

Today's best Google Pixel Tablet deal

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock

Was: $499

Now: $399 @ Amazon

Overview: Save $100 on the Editor's Choice Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock bundle. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage, charging speaker dock included. Release date: May 2023 Price check: Google $399 | Best Buy $399 | Target $399 Price history: This is the second lowest price I've seen for the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. Reviews: We and our sister sites agree that the Pixel Tablet is a solid device that seamlessly transitions from tablet to smart display. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ Buy if: You want a versatile tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice. Don't buy if: You're looking for a laptop replacement or a tablet you'll mostly use for streaming content. If you're looking for a productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen might suit you better.