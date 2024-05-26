Memorial Day sales are live and gaming laptop deals are priced to impress. It's a great time to score the lowest prices on select gaming rigs by Acer, Asus, Alienware, Dell, Gigabyte, Lenovo, MSI, and Razer.

One popular deal is the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 with RTX 4060 for $999 ($450 off) at Best Buy. In our 2024 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 review, we praised its sleek, compact design, powerful performance, and long battery life. We expect its predecessor to be on par and support AAA gaming at high refresh rates and other graphics-demanding applications.

If you want more powerful graphics, you can get the Gigabyte Aorus 17 with RTX 4070 for $1,679 ($32 off) or the Alienware m16 RTX 4080 Gaming Laptop for $2,099 ($600 off). These high-end configurations deliver top-tier performance for graphics-intensive applications like competitive gaming and 3D rendering.

Looking for the cheapest Memorial Day gaming laptop deals you can get? I would buy the MSI Cyborg with RTX 4060 GPU for $799 ($300 off). In our hands-on MSI Cyborg 15 review, we loved its unique, thin, and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms which MSI calls "Cyberpunk-inspired".

Even cheaper than that is the Lenovo LOQ with Intel Arc graphics for $599 ($150 off) and HP Victus with RTX 2050 for $599 ($200 off).

While I typically game on a desktop PC or console, I can see the use cases for gaming laptops. Here are the 9 Memorial Day gaming laptop deals I would buy if I wanted a portable gaming computer.

Memorial Day gaming laptop deals

Asus TUF Gaming F15 RTX 4070: $1,399 $1.049 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $200 on the Editor's Choice Asus TUF Gaming F15, one of our favorite gaming laptops. In our Asus TUF Gaming F15 review, we called it a well-priced powerhouse and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its stellar performance and 7+ hour battery life. This is the laptop you want if you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop that can handle gaming and productivity tasks. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU w/ 8GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD storage, Windows 11 Home

MSI Cyborg 15 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MSI Cyborg 15, the lowest price yet for this RTX 40 series laptop. In our hands-on MSI Cyborg 15 review. we were impressed by its unique, thin and lightweight design. It features an attractive translucent exterior that lets you see its internal mechanisms. MSI calls it a "Cyberpunk inspired design". Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Dell G16 RTX 4060: $1,599 $1299 @ Best Buy

One of the best Memorial Day deals knocks $250 off the Intel Core i9-charged Dell G16 Gaming Laptop. Dell G16 series laptops are known for impressive gaming performance, sturdy build quality, and outstanding productivity potential. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 720p cameras with dual-array microphones, dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 RTX 4060: $1,449 $999 @ Best Buy

This Memorial Day gaming laptop deal from Best Buy knocks $450 off the 2023 Asus ROG Zephyrus G16. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 2024 review, we praised its sleek, compact design, powerful performance, and long battery life. We expect its predecessor to be on par and support for AAA gaming at high refresh rates and other graphics-demanding applications. Features: 16-inch FHD (1920x1080) 165Hz 300-nit display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM, 512 SSD, customizable RGB backlit keyboard ,Windows 11 Home, Price check: ExcaliberPC $1,266

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: $1,479 $999 @ Best Buy

One of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals at Best Buy takes $480 off the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 with RTX 4060 graphics. This cheaper Legion Pro 5i alternative offers an exceptional value for the price. Although we didn't test it, we gave the Lenovo Legion Slim 5i Pro a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. We found its sleek, stylish chassis, gorgeous display, and performance impressive. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par. Features: 14.5-inch (2880 x 1800) 400-nit 120Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, 1080p webcam, Windows 11 Home

Acer Predator Helios 18 RTX 4060 Gaming Laptop: $1,699 $1,299 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Now $300 off, the Acer Predator Helios 18 is synonymous with solid gaming performance. While we didn't test this exact model, however, in our experience reviewing Acer gaming laptops, their gaming prowess, sturdy design and colorful displays are impressive. Features: 18-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz 400-nit display, Nvidia G-Sync, Intel Core i7-13700HX 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia RTX 4060 GPU w/ VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Acer $1,499

Alienware m16 R2 RTX 4070: $1,849 $1,549 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Alienware m16 R2 with RTX 4070 in this epic Memorial Day gaming laptop deal. In our Alienware m16 R2 review, we found its excellent design, gaming, and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. The bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Nvidia G-Sync +, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, AlienFX RGB backlit keyboard (per key), dual speakers, 1080p RGB+IR camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home Price check: Dell $1,549

Gigabyte Aorus 17 RTX 4070: $1,999 $1,679 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! One of the best Memorial Day gaming laptop deals knocks $320 off the 2024 Gigabyte Aorus 17 with Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU. This is one of the best laptops to buy for playing AAA games at high refresh rates, video editing and other graphics-intensive tasks. Although we didn't test it, in our hands-on Gigabyte Aorus 17X review, we liked its sleek, eye-catching metallic design with programmable RGB keys and light strip. Features: 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display,Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $1,679