MSI brings forth the Pulse, Cyborg, and Katana at CES 2023: Game On!

Today at CES 2023, MSI unleashed a new entry-level gaming laptop, the Cyborg, while also sharing updated and refreshed versions of the Pulse and Katana series. The Cyborg features an attractive translucent design that allows users to see the laptops' mechanicals and electrical. MSI refers to it as a "Cyber Punk inspired design" that is lightweight and thin. Having gotten hands-on with it for a few mins, I can share that it is truly a unique gaming laptop with some solid entry-level specs.

The team at MSI also refreshed the successful gaming series Katana and Pulse to the latest generation of GPUs and CPUs to level up gaming performance. The Pulse and Katana are now available with a MUX switch, which allows gamers to easily switch between hybrid graphics mode or discrete graphic mode via the built-in MSI Center.

Having more affordable entry-level gaming laptops to choose from is exciting and always appreciated. MSI not only designs visually appealing systems but potent introductory ones, giving young gamers affordable options to get their gaming appetites whet. Let's take a quick look at what's coming.

Pulse

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Pulse Specs Starting Price: $1,449 CPU: 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H processor Memory: up to 64GB Display 15.6 QHD (2560x1440), 240Hz Refresh Rate and 17-inch GPU: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 Storage: up to 2TB SSD Battery 4-Cell, Li-Polymer, 90Whr Power Adapter 240W Dimension14.1 x 10.1 x 1.05 inches Weight 5.6 pounds

The Pulse is a stylish mid level gaming laptop top that comes with bold lid graphics that let you know it's game on. This year the Pulse will level up and feature 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13700H CPUs, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4000 series GPUs and up to 64GB of RAM, and up to 2TB of SSD storage.

Both 15 and 17 -inch iterrations will come with a QHD (2560 x 1440) 144Hz displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio. The starting price for the Pule will be $1,449 and grows as you add on your selected amounts of storage and RAM.

The Pulse in any configuration provides a potent gaming laptop to use while battling friends and foes alike.

Katana

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Katana Specs Starting Price: $999 CPU:13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H processor Memory: up to 64GB Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080), 144 Hz Refresh Rate Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (B13VFK) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13VEK) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (B13UDXK) Storage: up to 2TB SSD Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 240W (B13VFK / B13VEK) / 180W (B13UDXK) Dimension 14.1 x 10.1 x 0.98 inches Weight 4.9 pounds

Like the Pulse, the Katana comes in 15 and 17 inches, with FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz displays in that massive 16:10 aspect ratio. The latest iterations of Katana will come with13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPUs, two Nvidia 4000 series GPU options, and the option to choose the Nvidia RTX 3050 GPU to save yourself some money.

With Katana, you can have up to 64GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. You will also get to enjoy four different zones of controllable RGB lighting and the translucent backlit WASD keys to help during gameplay.

The Katana's pricing starts at $999 and will rise as you select different levels of RAM and Storage. However, I will add that even the base $999 version is a solid option in the entry-level gaming laptop market.

Cyborg

(Image credit: Future)

MSI Cyborg Specs Starting Price: $999 CPU: Intel12th Gen Core i7 CPU Memory: up to 64GB Display 15.6" Full HD (1920x1080),144 Hz Refresh Rate GPU Options: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU 8GB GDDR6 (A12VF) NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU 6GB GDDR6 (A12VE) Storage: up to 2TB SSD Battery 3-Cell, Li-Polymer, 53.5Whr Power Adapter 120W Dimension 14.1 inches x 9.8 inches x 0.8 inches Weight 4.3 pounds

With translucent parts surrounding the chassis and keyboard, creating a see-through effect on the exterior, stuff corners, and cybernetic-like decorative lines, the MSI Cyborg is one of the most unique-looking entry-level gaming laptops to come to market.

The Cyborg will come to market with a potent 12th Gen Intel Core i7 CPU, Nvidia 4000 series GPU options, and up to a 2TB SSD for storage. The 15.5-inch 16:10 ratio FHD (1920 x 1080) display features a 144Hz refresh rate to render games smoothly.

The Cyborg being the new kid on the block means we can't wait to take it for a spin and game to our heart's content. It follows in the footsteps of its siblings from MSI with its translucent backlit WASD keys but separates itself with its unique overall translucent styling. It really has a futuristic look and feel that we think young gamers will enjoy and love showing off to friends.

Starting price for the peek-a-boo Cyborg is $999, and which may go up depending on which levels of RAm and storage you choose. However, with its unique styling, the Cyborg could truly blaze a special path for itself in the entry-level gaming market.

Outlook

MSI is really giving young, entry-level gamers many options that won't break the bank during these tighter economic times. With 15 and 17-inch options in both the Pulse and Katana series coming in with the latest Gen Intel and Nvidia spec options, many will like them.

The addition of the 15-inch Cyborg is a good move by MSI. Although it features the 12th Gen Intel CPU, which is still potent, it does offer access to the latest gen Nvidia GPUs and plenty of RAM and Storage options.

Overall, this looks to be a banner year in the entry-level gaming market, and MSI looks firmly placed for success.