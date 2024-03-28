The MacBook Air M3 is our favorite laptop and it just dropped to $999

Apple's new MacBook Air M3 is the best overall laptop to buy. The most powerful and reliable MacBook Air yet, Apple's M3-charged notebook raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life.

Currently, B&H offers the Editor's Choice Apple 13.6-inch MacBook Air M3 for $999. That's $100 off its normal retail price of $1,099 and the MacBook Air M3's lowest price ever. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon's current price and by far one of the best MacBook deals I've seen this year. I recommend you jump on it fast, this offer ends March 28 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

If you want a bigger display, you can get the previous-gen 15-inch MacBook Air M2 is also on sale for $999 ($300 off). For the same price, you're getting a high resolution display and 10-core graphics as opposed to the M3's 8-core GPU.

Today's best MacBook Air M3 deal