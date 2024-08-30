Apple's M2 MacBook Air falls to $749 in epic Labor Day weekend deal

Fall is creeping up and this weekend's Labor Day sales offer the best end-of-summer clearance discounts on our favorite laptops. Case in point, this standout Best Buy Labor Day deal is practically giving away the M2 MacBook Air.

For a limited time, you can get the M2 MacBook Air for just $749 at Best Buy with Plus. Previously priced at $999, that's $250 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air. I track deals for a living and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all year.

Given that the M2 MacBook fetched $1,099 when it launched in 2022, this is an excellent bargain for the price. It's also $50 cheaper than Amazon's Labor Day sale and since My Best Buy Plus costs $50 per year, the money you save covers your annual membership.

In our M2 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its elegant redesign, good performance, and bright, color-rich display. In terms of battery life, it lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery which is impressive.

If power, portability, and endurance are important to you, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops in 2024.

Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal