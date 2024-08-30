Apple's M2 MacBook Air falls to $749 in epic Labor Day weekend deal
Don't miss saving $250 on the MacBook Air M2
Fall is creeping up and this weekend's Labor Day sales offer the best end-of-summer clearance discounts on our favorite laptops. Case in point, this standout Best Buy Labor Day deal is practically giving away the M2 MacBook Air.
For a limited time, you can get the M2 MacBook Air for just $749 at Best Buy with Plus. Previously priced at $999, that's $250 in savings and marks a new all-time low price for the previous-gen M2 MacBook Air. I track deals for a living and this is one of the best MacBook deals I've seen all year.
- Browse: Best Buy's entire Labor Day sale
Given that the M2 MacBook fetched $1,099 when it launched in 2022, this is an excellent bargain for the price. It's also $50 cheaper than Amazon's Labor Day sale and since My Best Buy Plus costs $50 per year, the money you save covers your annual membership.
In our M2 MacBook Air review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars and gave it our Editor's Choice Award for its elegant redesign, good performance, and bright, color-rich display. In terms of battery life, it lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery which is impressive.
If power, portability, and endurance are important to you, the M2 MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops in 2024.
Today's best M2 MacBook Air deal
Apple M2 MacBook Air
Was: $999
Now: $749 @ Best Buy w/ Plus
Overview:
Lowest price! Take $250 off the M2 MacBook Air this Labor Day weekend.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of SSD storage., Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.
Release date: July 2022
Price check: Apple $899 + FREE $150 Gift Card | Amazon $799
Price history: This is the M2 MacBook Air's lowest price to date.
Reviews: In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a portable laptop or MacBook Pro alternative. The 13-inch M2 MacBook Air is perfect for everyday tasks and powerful enough for video editing and casual gaming.
Don't it buy if: You want a laptop for competitive gaming. While the M2 MacBook Air runs select MacOS-optimized games smoothly with solid frame rates. You may encounter subpar performance with non-optimized titles.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.