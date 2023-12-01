Act Fast! Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12 in this final Cyber Week deal
Snag the Lenovo Tab P12 for its lowest price yet!
Lenovo Cyber Week deals kick off the month of December with holiday discounts on tablets. Currently the Lenovo Tab P12 is on sale for $249. This tablet normally costs $349, so that's $100 off and the Tab P12's lowest price ever.
Powered by Android 13, the Tab P12 includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity supports Xbox Cloud gaming.
The Lenovo Tab is worth considering if you're looking for the best iPad, Galaxy Tab or Pixel Tablet alternative. Now $100 off, it's one of the best Cyber Week deals still available.
Today's best Lenovo Tab P12 deal
Lenovo Tab P12
Was:
$349
Now:$249 @ Lenovo
Overview:
Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get.
Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) LTPS LCD 400-nit 60Hz touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of MicroSD-expandable storage, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus, JBL speakers with Dolby Atmos, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Android 13.
Release date: Oct. 2023
Price check: Amazon $345
Price history: This is the Lenovo Tab P12's lowest ever
Reviews: Although we didn't review this tablet, in our hands-on review of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, we loved its gorgeous design, detachable keyboard option and magnetic pen. Happy Lenovo customers rate it 4.6 out of 5 stars for its stunning display, speed, and customizable options.
Buy it if: You want a productivity/learning tablet for work and school. It ships with a Lenovo Tab Pen Plus that turns the Tab P12 into a wireless drawing pad for Windows PC via the Lenovo Freestyle app. The Lenovo Tab P12's 3K display and quad JBL speakers make it great for streaming content and gaming.
Don't buy it if: You don't want an Android tablet or if you want a tablet just for streaming content. The Lenovo Tab P12 is ideal for both productivity and play.
