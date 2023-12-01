Act Fast! Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12 in this final Cyber Week deal

Lenovo Cyber Week deals kick off the month of December with holiday discounts on tablets. Currently the Lenovo Tab P12 is on sale for $249. This tablet normally costs $349, so that's $100 off and the Tab P12's lowest price ever.

Powered by Android 13, the Tab P12 includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Gmail, Docs, Sheets, Slides, Meet, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity supports Xbox Cloud gaming.

The Lenovo Tab is worth considering if you're looking for the best iPad, Galaxy Tab or Pixel Tablet alternative. Now $100 off, it's one of the best Cyber Week deals still available.

Today's best Lenovo Tab P12 deal