Save $250 on Apple's latest M4 MacBook Pro 16 —the best high-performance laptop

Apple's M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 launched in November 2024 and it's considered the best high performance laptop in 2025.

Amazon is currently selling the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro for $2,249 . That's $250 below this pro Apple laptop's normal cost of $2,499 and $50 shy of its lowest ever price.

I track deals every day and this is one of the best MacBook Pro discounts I've seen so far this year.

In our Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro review we gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. Following extensive real-world and lab performance tests, it earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Apple's M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro surpassed our expectations in every way. We were floored by its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and killer speakers. In terms of battery life, it endured nearly 21 hours of constant surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.

Most importantly, the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro crushed it in performance tests and easily juggled everything we threw at it. It notched a score of 22,822 in Geekbench 6.3, which is twice as much as the premium laptop average.

Simply put, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is the best laptop to buy for demanding graphics tasks such as video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering and the like.

There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it while you still can.

