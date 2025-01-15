Save $250 on Apple's latest M4 MacBook Pro 16 —the best high-performance laptop
Amazon takes $250 off the excellent M4 MacBook Pro 16 in this limited time Apple deal.
Apple's M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 launched in November 2024 and it's considered the best high performance laptop in 2025.
Amazon is currently selling the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro for $2,249 . That's $250 below this pro Apple laptop's normal cost of $2,499 and $50 shy of its lowest ever price.
I track deals every day and this is one of the best MacBook Pro discounts I've seen so far this year.
Browse: Amazon's entire sale
In our Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro review we gave it our esteemed Editor's Choice Award. Following extensive real-world and lab performance tests, it earned an overall rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars.
Apple's M4 Pro-powered MacBook Pro surpassed our expectations in every way. We were floored by its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, and killer speakers. In terms of battery life, it endured nearly 21 hours of constant surfing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness.
Most importantly, the MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro crushed it in performance tests and easily juggled everything we threw at it. It notched a score of 22,822 in Geekbench 6.3, which is twice as much as the premium laptop average.
Simply put, the 16-inch MacBook Pro with M4 Pro is the best laptop to buy for demanding graphics tasks such as video editing, touching up RAW images, graphics designing, 3D rendering and the like.
There's no telling how long this deal will last, so be sure to grab it while you still can.
Today's best M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 deal
Amazon takes $250 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro chip for a limited time. We recommend Apple's pro level laptop for its excellent overall performance, impressive battery life and Apple Intelligence functionality.
Launch date: November 2024
Price history: At $250 off the Apple MacBook Pro 16 with M4 Pro is just $50 shy of its lowest ever price of $2,199 at Amazon.
Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234), 1,000-nit, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Pro chipset (14-core CPU, 20-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine), 24GB of unified memory, 512GB SSD, macOS
Price check: Best Buy $2,279w/ Plus | B&H $2,249 | PC Richard $2,248 | Apple $2,499
Reviews: In our M4 Pro MacBook Pro 16 review, we rated its 4.5 out 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice pro MacBook for its unmatched performance, bright, breathtaking display, excellent webcam, killer speakers, and nearly 21-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Tom's Hardware: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You prioritize powerful processing performance, handling graphics-intensive task handling, premium design and a large display.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for basic tasks like creating docs, web browsing, and If you just need a laptop that can carry out general productivity tasks, opt for Apple's lower-end M4 MacBook Pro or one of our best laptops in 2024 instead.
