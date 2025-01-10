5 Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptops that are up to $400 off at Amazon

Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptop pricing is impressive on Amazon today. If you're finally ready to buy a MacBook to keep up with the productivity goals you've set for the new year, you can score a significant amount of savings.

For example, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 ($150 off) at Amazon. That's $50 cheaper than Best Buy's current price (for non-Plus members).

The M4 MacBook Pro is one of the few laptops to earn a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating from our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag. It's the Editor's Choice pro-level MacBook for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and astonishing 18+ hour battery life.

Our beloved M4 MacBook Pro is the best laptop for creative professionals and power users. Prerequisites like a top-notch display, powerful hardware, and premium build quality make it ideal for video editing, touching up RAW photo files, graphic design, 3D editioning, and music production.

If you have room in your budget to splurge on a fully loaded pro MacBook, the M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 has dipped to $3,599 ($400 off) at Amazon — its biggest discount yet!

Meanwhile on the cheaper end of the price spectrum lives the M3 MacBook Air which Amazon continues to offer for $899 ($100 off). We called it the best overall laptop for most people when it launched in 2024 and that title still reigns in 2025.

Yet another Laptop Mag Editor's Choice laptop, the M3 MacBook Air earned a 4.5 out of 5-star review rating for its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.

At just under $900, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is a sensible buy if portability and everyday multitasking are priorities to you.

From the latest and greatest pro MacBook to the cheapest MacBook worth your while, scroll on to see my favorite MacBook deals from Amazon.

Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptop deals at Amazon

Apple M4 MacBook Pro 14: was $1,599 now $1,449 at Amazon Amazon takes $150 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet. Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage

Apple M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,599 at Amazon Save $400 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max. Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD

Apple M2 MacBook Air: was $999 now $799 at Amazon Amazon takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS