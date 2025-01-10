5 Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptops that are up to $400 off at Amazon
Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptop pricing is impressive on Amazon today. If you're finally ready to buy a MacBook to keep up with the productivity goals you've set for the new year, you can score a significant amount of savings.
For example, the 14-inch M4 MacBook Pro is down to $1,449 ($150 off) at Amazon. That's $50 cheaper than Best Buy's current price (for non-Plus members).
The M4 MacBook Pro is one of the few laptops to earn a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating from our expert reviewers here at Laptop Mag. It's the Editor's Choice pro-level MacBook for its outstanding performance, brilliant display, and astonishing 18+ hour battery life.
Our beloved M4 MacBook Pro is the best laptop for creative professionals and power users. Prerequisites like a top-notch display, powerful hardware, and premium build quality make it ideal for video editing, touching up RAW photo files, graphic design, 3D editioning, and music production.
If you have room in your budget to splurge on a fully loaded pro MacBook, the M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 has dipped to $3,599 ($400 off) at Amazon — its biggest discount yet!
Meanwhile on the cheaper end of the price spectrum lives the M3 MacBook Air which Amazon continues to offer for $899 ($100 off). We called it the best overall laptop for most people when it launched in 2024 and that title still reigns in 2025.
Yet another Laptop Mag Editor's Choice laptop, the M3 MacBook Air earned a 4.5 out of 5-star review rating for its capable performance, bright, colorful display, and comfortable keyboard.
At just under $900, the M3 MacBook Air 13 is a sensible buy if portability and everyday multitasking are priorities to you.
From the latest and greatest pro MacBook to the cheapest MacBook worth your while, scroll on to see my favorite MacBook deals from Amazon.
Pro MacBook and MacBook Air laptop deals at Amazon
Amazon takes $150 off the M4 MacBook Pro 14. Featuring Apple Intelligence, the M4 MacBook Pro series is the most advanced Apple laptop series yet.
Features: 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 10-core processor, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 16GB of unified memory, and 512GB of storage
Save $400 off the normally $4,000 M4 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 40-core GPU and 48GB of RAM at Amazon. Apple rates the top-tier M4 Max MacBook Pro as up to a whopping 3.5x faster than the M1 Max.
Features: 16.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M4 Max 16-core processor, 40-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 48GB of unified memory, 1TB SSD
This MacBook deal knocks $100 off the 13-inch Apple M3 MacBook Air. This is the best laptop to buy if you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver. In our MacBook Air M3 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for its outstanding 15-hour battery life and powerful performance.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS
Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Base Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Amazon takes $200 off the M2 MacBook Air with 16GB RAM and 256GB storage. In our MacBook Air M2 review, we were floored by the MacBook Air M2's elegant redesign, fantastic performance, and bright, colorful screen. Its battery life lasted 14 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test which is impressive.
Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, 256GB SSD storage, MacOS
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.