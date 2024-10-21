Forget the M4 MacBook Pro, this fully loaded M3 Max MacBook Pro is $700 off right now

Best Buy is slashing up to $700 off M3 MacBooks ahead of Apple's looming M4 MacBook launch. For power users and creators who would prefer not to wait, here's an early Black Friday MacBook Pro deal to grab now.

As part of the sale, you can get the M3 Max MacBook Pro with 48GB of RAM for $3,499 ($500 off). Amazon mirrors this deal. What's even better, take an extra $200 off checkout with My Best Buy Plus and drop it to an all-time low price of $3,299. This fully loaded 16-inch MacBook Pro would normally set you back a smooth $4,000, so that's a whopping $700 in savings.

Launched in Oct. 2023, the M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 is on sale for its lowest price yet. If you don't want to wait until Black Friday to buy a laptop, this is one of the best early deals available now.

In our MacBook Pro 16 with M3 Max review, we praise the laptop's excellent productivity and gaming performance. We were also impressed by its bright, colorful display, and 18+ hour battery life. We gave the M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award.

Over its predecessor, the MacBook Pro with Apple M3 Max chip delivers beefier performance prowess and supports more unified memory. It's ideal for creators who work with advanced Adobe Photoshop functions like panoramic images.

With the M4 MacBook launch and Black Friday approaching, you may be wondering, "Should I wait?" Normally, I recommend waiting, but this price cut is Black Friday-worthy. At $700 off, this fully loaded M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 is at its best price yet. It may be worth the splurge if you want to breeze through heavy workloads faster.

Today's best M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 deal

Apple M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 : was $3,999 now $3,299 at bestbuy.com Lowest price! My Best Buy Plus members save $700 on the 1TB M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 with 48GB of RAM. In our MacBook Pro 16 M3 Max review, we loved its excellent overall performance for productivity and gaming so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Launch date: October 2023 Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this M3 Max MacBook Pro 16 configuration. This beats its previous all-time low price found on Amazon. Features: 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Max 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Max 40-core GPU, 48GB RAM, 1TB SSD, SDXC card slot, HDMI port, 3.5 mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 port, 3 x Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports Price check: Amazon $3,499 Reviews: The MacBook Pro M3 series has only improved with the addition of Apple’s latest M3 Pro Max chip. It delivers better overall productivity and gaming performance than its predecessor with even longer battery life. Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ Buy it if: You want a powerful workhorse that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life. Don't buy it if: You want a personal computer primarily for creating documents, sending emails, and watching YouTube videos. See our best laptop buying guide to find a machine that fits your use case.