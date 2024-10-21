8 Best Buy deals on tech you don't want to miss ahead of Black Friday

The holiday shopping season is right around the corner, but I never like to wait until the last minute, especially when it comes to tech.

Keeping an eye out for early deals ahead of Black Friday is the best way to make sure you get the devices you want before they sell out in November and December.

In the lead-up to Black Friday, Best Buy is offering some incredible savings on top-tier tech, so I've hand-picked the best deals to get you started.

Right now you can save on everything from laptops to headphones at Best Buy. That includes gaming laptops like the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 which is $165 off right now. This sleek white gaming laptop earned a 4-star review from Laptop Mag including praise for its strong battery life.

If you're looking for a new laptop for school or work, you can get the Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x for just $999 right now! This Copilot+ PC earned a glowing Editors Choice award in our review and offers great performance, long battery life, and a fantastic design.

Those deals are just the tip of the iceberg. Dive into the top discounts I found at Best Buy this week so you can score some new tech at a great price — before it sells out during Black Friday.

Best early Black Friday deals at Best Buy

MacBook Air M2 13.6-inch: was $999, now $849 @ Best Buy Specs: Apple M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 13.6-inch Liquid Retina display The 13.6-inch M2 MacBook Air might be a couple years old, but it still holds up well, especially with this discount from Best Buy. This is a great pick for students and casual users and doesn't compromise much compared to the newer, more expensive M3 MacBooks.

MacBook Air M2 15-inch: was $1,099, now $899 @ Best Buy Specs: Apple M2 CPU, 8GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 15-inch Liquid Retina display Want to save on a new MacBook? With M4 Macs right around the corner, you can save big on M2 and M3 MacBooks while still getting similar performance. The M2 Air is perfect for anyone who needs an everyday laptop for school, work, or casual use. The 15-inch version gives you some extra screen real estate for watching movies or multitasking.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7x: was $1,199, now $999 @ Best Buy Specs: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite CPU, Qualcomm Adreno integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage, 14.5-inch 3K OLED display Laptop Mag's favorite Copilot+ PC is on sale right now at Best Buy! This slim, sleek Windows 11 laptop has a lot to offer, from a stellar design to strong performance and built-in AI capabilities. It's a great pick for students, professionals, and casual users.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (RTX 4070): was $1,999, now $1,834 @ Best Buy Specs: AMD Ryzen 9 8945HS CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage, 14-inch 3K OLED display Save hundreds on this premium gaming laptop from ASUS ROG with this discount from Best Buy! Laptop Mag gave the 2024 Zephyrus G14 a 4-star review, with extra praise for its strong battery life. If you want a gaming laptop that's both powerful and stylish, this one is definitely worth considering.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i (RTX 4070): was $1,899, now $1,599 @ Best Buy Specs: Intel 14th Gen Core i9 CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 2TB of storage, 16-inch 165Hz display The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is a good deal to begin with, but it's a serious bargain with this discount from Best Buy. It's an especially good pick for gamers looking for a 16-inch RTX 4070 laptop. With 32GB of RAM and 2TB of storage, you'll have all the processing power you need for your favorite games and plenty of space to store them.

MSI Thin 15 (RTX 4050): was $899, now $649 @ Best Buy Specs: Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, 15.6-inch, 144Hz, FHD display. Looking for a budget-friendly gaming laptop? Check out the MSI Thin 15. It's a steal at full price, but right now you can save hundreds on it thanks to a discount from Best Buy. This sub-$1000 gaming laptop features an RTX 4050 GPU, allowing you to play practically any title you want at an affordable price.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless: was $349, now $249 @ Best Buy Upgrade your audio experience or save on an early holiday tech gift with this deal from Best Buy! The Beats Studio Pro Wireless are the perfect over-ear headphones for anyone who wants a solid audio experience combined with a stylish, comfy design you can wear anywhere.