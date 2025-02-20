Don't wait for the M4 MacBook Air — save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air with Apple Care Plus protection right now
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air with Apple Care Plus protection at Amazon
Good news for Apple fans looking for a price break on a new MacBook: Last year's M3 MacBook Air laptops are getting price cuts ahead of Apple's expected M4 MacBook Air launch. Built for Apple Intelligence, the M3 MacBook Air enhances everyday productivity and creative tasks.
If you're due for a new MacBook and want to protect your investment, this deal is for you.
Currently, Amazon offers the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with three years of Apple Care Plus for $1,328. The laptop alone retails for $1,299, but the three-year plan costs $229, so that's a $300 savings.
This is the lowest price I've seen for this M3 MacBook Air 15 with Apple Care Plus bundle since the holidays and one of the best MacBook deals available today.
Browse: Amazon's entire MacBook sale
The M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops for students and work professionals. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+-hour battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
So, if you don't want to pay full price for the 2025 M4 MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is a cheaper alternative.
Amazon didn't attach an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you act fast.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 with Apple Care Plus deal
Save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air 15 with 3 years of Apple Care Plus.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine, 10-Core GPU, 16GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,328 (w/ 3-year Apple Care Plus add-on)
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for this 15-inch MacBook Air M3 with Apple Care Plus bundle since the holidays.
Reviews: We gave the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 a 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our Editor's Choice Award. Apple's powerful M3 chip enhances the series' performance and battery life. In real-world and benchmark tests, the M3 MacBook Air 15 impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and more than 15-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with a long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. See my hand-selected laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The M5 MacBook Pro is coming sooner than you think, but not soon enough
A long-awaited Apple refresh is in the works, report says