Don't wait for the M4 MacBook Air — save $200 on the M3 MacBook Air with Apple Care Plus protection right now

Good news for Apple fans looking for a price break on a new MacBook: Last year's M3 MacBook Air laptops are getting price cuts ahead of Apple's expected M4 MacBook Air launch. Built for Apple Intelligence, the M3 MacBook Air enhances everyday productivity and creative tasks.

If you're due for a new MacBook and want to protect your investment, this deal is for you.

Currently, Amazon offers the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air with three years of Apple Care Plus for $1,328. The laptop alone retails for $1,299, but the three-year plan costs $229, so that's a $300 savings.

This is the lowest price I've seen for this M3 MacBook Air 15 with Apple Care Plus bundle since the holidays and one of the best MacBook deals available today.

The M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops for students and work professionals. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+-hour battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

So, if you don't want to pay full price for the 2025 M4 MacBook Air, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is a cheaper alternative.

Amazon didn't attach an expiration date on this deal, so I recommend you act fast.

