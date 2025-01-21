Apple's fantastic M3 MacBook Air 15 plummets to $999

Launched last year, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is still among the best laptops in 2025. Period. With Apple's next-gen M4 MacBook Air on the way, the price of the M3 MacBook Air is plummeting.

Case in point: Best Buy just dropped the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air to $999. When it launched, it fetched $1,299 before falling to $1,199, so you're saving $200 off its new price.

Browse: Best Buy's entire MacBook sale

I track laptop deals daily; this is the lowest price I've seen the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air drop to. It's also one of the best MacBook deals I've seen this year.

One of the best laptops for students and work professionals, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops to buy. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+ hour long battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

So if you want a slim, lightweight, powerful, laptop with long battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 15 ticks all the boxes. At just under $1,000, it's worth considering if you're due for a new laptop.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal