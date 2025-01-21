Apple's fantastic M3 MacBook Air 15 plummets to $999
Pick up the fantastic 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for just under $1,000
Launched last year, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is still among the best laptops in 2025. Period. With Apple's next-gen M4 MacBook Air on the way, the price of the M3 MacBook Air is plummeting.
Case in point: Best Buy just dropped the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air to $999. When it launched, it fetched $1,299 before falling to $1,199, so you're saving $200 off its new price.
Browse: Best Buy's entire MacBook sale
I track laptop deals daily; this is the lowest price I've seen the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air drop to. It's also one of the best MacBook deals I've seen this year.
One of the best laptops for students and work professionals, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops to buy. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and 15+ hour long battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
So if you want a slim, lightweight, powerful, laptop with long battery life, the M3 MacBook Air 15 ticks all the boxes. At just under $1,000, it's worth considering if you're due for a new laptop.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal
One of the best MacBook deals right now slashes $200 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: B&H $1,049
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 on Amazon.
Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. Our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review impressed us with its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop with long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse my hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
More from Laptop Mag
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.