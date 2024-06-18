Amazon knocks $80 off the iPad Pro M4 ahead of its next Prime Day sale

Prime Day 2024 isn't until July, but Amazon isn't hearing all that. The online retailer is not holding back when it comes to slashing prices on Apple products.

Currently, the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB is on sale for $1,219 at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $1,299 so you're saving $80 with this deal. If it sells out, Staples has it for the same price. You're getting the iPad Pro M4 for its lowest price ever in one of the best pre-Prime Day iPad deals of the season.

If you need more wiggle room for your files, B&H offers the 512GB model 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $1,399 ($100 off).

The 2024 iPad Pro is the first device to feature Apple's blazing-fast new 9-core M4 chip. It's 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s a whooping 4X times faster. This means with the iPad Pro M4, you can expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever before.

If you want to snag Apple's most powerful tablet sooner rather than later, this iPad Pro M4 deal is worth considering. Quantities are moving fast, so I recommend you act now.

Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal