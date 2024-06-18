Amazon knocks $80 off the iPad Pro M4 ahead of its next Prime Day sale
Save $80 on the latest iPad Pro M4 in this limited-time Amazon deal
Prime Day 2024 isn't until July, but Amazon isn't hearing all that. The online retailer is not holding back when it comes to slashing prices on Apple products.
Currently, the 13-inch iPad Pro M4 with 256GB is on sale for $1,219 at Amazon. Usually, it retails for $1,299 so you're saving $80 with this deal. If it sells out, Staples has it for the same price. You're getting the iPad Pro M4 for its lowest price ever in one of the best pre-Prime Day iPad deals of the season.
If you need more wiggle room for your files, B&H offers the 512GB model 13-inch iPad Pro M4 for $1,399 ($100 off).
The 2024 iPad Pro is the first device to feature Apple's blazing-fast new 9-core M4 chip. It's 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s a whooping 4X times faster. This means with the iPad Pro M4, you can expect games and other graphics-intensive tasks to run smoother than ever before.
If you want to snag Apple's most powerful tablet sooner rather than later, this iPad Pro M4 deal is worth considering. Quantities are moving fast, so I recommend you act now.
Today's best iPad Pro M4 deal
13" Apple iPad Pro M4
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,219 @ Amazon
Lowest price! Now $80 off, the iPad Pro M4 just got its biggest price cut since its May 15 release. Featuring Apple's new blazing-fast M4 chip, the 2024 iPad Pro is up to 50% faster than the older model M2 and uses just half the power. In terms of GPU performance, it’s 4X times faster, which means games and other graphics-intensive tasks run smoother than ever.
Features: 13-inch Ultra Retina XDR OLED, Apple M4 9-core chip, 256GB of storage
Release date: May 2024
Price check: Staples $1,219
Price history: This is the iPad Pro M4's lowest price ever.
Reviews: While we didn't get to test it, sister site Tom's Guide reviewed the iPad Pro M4 and gave it 4.5 out of 5 stars and their Editor's Choice Award.
Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.