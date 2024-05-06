iPad Pro M2's price drops by $100 before upcoming Apple event

We're just one more sleep away from the expected 2024 iPad Pro debut. Word on the street is Apple's 7th generation iPad Pro will feature Apple's M3 Chip, OLED display, and MagSafe charging. While these new specs are impressive, the extras could come with a staggering price bump. As a cheaper alternative, you can score a huge price break on the 2022 iPad Pro.

Right now, you can get the 128GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $997 with My Best Buy Plus which knocks $103 off its normal price of $1,099. That's just $6 shy of its lowest price ever making it one of the best iPad Pro deals so far this year. There are times when it pays to be a My Best Buy Plus member and this is one of them. The non-member price for this 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $1,049 ($50 off).

If you're upgrading from an older model iPad or other brand tablet stack your savings during Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event. For a limited time, save up to $425 on this iPad Pro when you trade in your old tablet. Once again, My Best Buy Plus members get 10% more on Apple trade-ins. If you get the highest trade-in value for your old tablet under your membership, you could walk away with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for as low as $529.

Best Buy didn't put an expiration countdown clock on this deal, so there's no telling how long it will last. What's for sure is that Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event ends May 18. This is the route you may want to take if you want to pick up the forthcoming 2024 iPad Pro.

Today's best 12.9" iPad Pro deal