iPad Pro M2's price drops by $100 before upcoming Apple event

The iPad Pro just dropped $100 before Apple's upcoming event
We're just one more sleep away from the expected 2024 iPad Pro debut. Word on the street is Apple's 7th generation iPad Pro will feature Apple's M3 Chip, OLED display, and MagSafe charging. While these new specs are impressive, the extras could come with a staggering price bump. As a cheaper alternative, you can score a huge price break on the 2022 iPad Pro.
Right now, you can get the 128GB model 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $997 with My Best Buy Plus which knocks $103 off its normal price of $1,099. That's just $6 shy of its lowest price ever making it one of the best iPad Pro deals so far this year. There are times when it pays to be a My Best Buy Plus member and this is one of them. The non-member price for this 12.9-inch iPad Pro is $1,049 ($50 off).
If you're upgrading from an older model iPad or other brand tablet stack your savings during Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event. For a limited time, save up to $425 on this iPad Pro when you trade in your old tablet. Once again, My Best Buy Plus members get 10% more on Apple trade-ins. If you get the highest trade-in value for your old tablet under your membership, you could walk away with the 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 for as low as $529.
Best Buy didn't put an expiration countdown clock on this deal, so there's no telling how long it will last. What's for sure is that Best Buy's Apple Trade-Up Event ends May 18. This is the route you may want to take if you want to pick up the forthcoming 2024 iPad Pro.
Today's best 12.9" iPad Pro deal
Apple 12.9" iPad Pro M2
Was: $1,099
Now: $997 @ Best Buy w/ membership
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $103 on the iPad Pro 12.9
Features: 12.9-inch (2732 x 2048) Liquid Retina XDR touchscreen, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 10-core GPU, dual rear camera (12MP and 10MP), 12MP front camera, 128GB of storage, iPadOS
Release date: October 2022
Price check: PC Richard $1,049 | Amazon $1,077
Cheaper alternative: 11" iPad Pro M2 for $807 ($92 off) w/ membership
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for the 12.9 iPad Pro. At $996, it's just $6 shy of its all-time low price of $989.
Reviews: In our 12.9-inch iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet that's great for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a premium tablet that does double duty as a laptop. Pair it with a keyboard and it serves as a laptop replacement for on-the-go productivity.
Don't buy if: You want a tablet solely for general use like content consumption and internet browsing. If you don't plan on using it for productivity, the iPad 10 is more suitable and less costly.
