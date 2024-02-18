Hurry! Best Buy just slashed $400 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for Presidents Day

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2

Was: $1,899

Now: $1,499 @ Best Buy

Overview:

Save $400 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2.

Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID.

Release date: June 2023

Price check: B&H $1,899

Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 to date.

Reviews: We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You want a capable, travel-friendly laptop with long battery life. The 15-inch M2 is adequate for day-to-day tasks, video editing and casual gaming. Plus, the Magic Keyboard makes for a comfortable typing experience.

Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or a machine for competitive gaming. The 15-inch MacBook Air plays MacOS-optimized games like No Man’s Sky and Resident Evil Village smoothly with solid frame rates. However, non-optimized games can result in choppy performance.