B&H knocks $700 off the M3 MacBook Pro 14 in huge spring clearance sale

Save $700 on the 14-inch M3 MacBook Pro in this limited-time clearance deal.
On the heels of the M4 MacBook Air launch, Apple's previous-gen M3-powered laptops are now on clearance. Brick-and-mortar retailer B&H is slashing up to a whopping $1,700 off the now-discontinued M3 MacBook Pro series.
For a limited time, you can get the 1TB model M3 MacBook Pro 14 for $1,099 from B&H. Previously $1,799, that's a whopping $700 in savings. It's the lowest price I've ever seen for this configuration and one of the best MacBook deals you can get.
By comparison, it undercuts Best Buy's price for the same laptop by $300. It's also $300 cheaper than the entry model M4 MacBook Pro's current price.
Although it's been dethroned by last year's M4 MacBook Pro, the 2023 M3 MacBook Pro is still one of the best laptops to invest in.
In our M3 MacBook Pro review, we rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars for its excellent overall performance and stunning design. We were also impressed by its battery life which lasted more than 17 hours during testing.
Now $700 off the M3 MacBook Pro M3 is a cheaper M4 MacBook Pro alternative. Apple deals this good are only as good as stock permits, so act fast!
Today's best M3 MacBook Pro 14 deal
Overview:
Save $700 on the 14-inch Apple M3 MacBook Pro with 1TB SSD.
Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 10-core GPU, 16-core Neural Engine, 8GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS
Launch date: Oct. 2023
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for this M3 MacBook Pro configuration.
Price comparison: Best Buy $1,399
Reviews: The M3 MacBook Pro improves upon the M2 MacBook Pro with better overall gaming performance and longer battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½
Buy it if: You want a laptop that can handle power-hungry productivity demands, video editing, and gaming while delivering long-lasting battery life.
Don't buy it if: You want a basic laptop to push documents and send emails or if it's out of your budget.
