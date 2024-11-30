Pick up the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for a record-low price of $169 in this extended Black Friday deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 for $169
Launched in September 2024, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are still on sale for $169 at Wellbots for $169 after Black Friday. Normally $299, that's $60 off and the Pixel Buds Pro 2's lowest price ever.
This is one of the best headphone deals you can get before Cyber Monday, December 2.
I snapped them up in early November when they dropped to $179 and now they're $10 cheaper. Sure, I could have waited for Black Friday, however, I was eager to complete my Pixel ecosytem.
I've been using them for a few weeks now and I have zero complaints. Beyond the Sony WF-C500s, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds I've owned. They're compact, comfortable, and sound great whether I'm listing to music or on a call.
Most imporatantly, they stay put in my ears thanks to their unique twist-in place design.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 are the best earbuds for Pixel phone users. If you've been hesitant about picking them up due to price, this extended Black Friday deal is all the motivation you need.
If you prioritize great sound, noise-cancellation, and long battery life, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 are a solid buy. Especially at this unbeatable price!
Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 deal
At $60 off, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 have never been cheaper. Google's best wireless earbuds yet, the Pixel Buds Pro 2 bring enhanced sound, improved active noise cancellation (ANC), and more durability to the series. The previous-gen Pixel Buds Pro won our Editor's Choice Award for their comfortable, lightweight design, great audio performance, and powerful ANC.
Release date: September 2024
Features: Google Tensor A1 chip, active noise-cancelling (ANC), twist-to-adjust stabilizer, 11mm drivers, 6-core audio chip, hands-free Gamini AI, IPX4 water-and-sweat resistance, up to 8 hours of battery life with ANC on (up to 30 with included charging case). Up to 12 hours of battery life with ANC off
Price check: Amazon $179 | Best Buy $179 | Google Store $179
Buy it if: You're a Pixel phone, Pixel tablet, or Android user and want seamless access to Google Gemini AI.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user or have a preference for over-ear or on-ear style headphones.
