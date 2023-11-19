75+ early Black Friday deals 2023 — best sales to shop now

The best early Black Friday deals of 2023 continue to impress — it's not too early to save big on our favorite tech. This year, Black Friday falls Friday, Nov. 24, but retailers are kicking off the holiday season sooner than later. What's more, many stores are offering holiday price guarantees, so there's really no reason to wait.

We're currently seeing tons of early Black Friday deals on electronics at major stores including Amazon, Best Buy Target, and Walmart. Smaller retailers, B&H, GameStop, and Newegg are also putting their best deals out early. If you prefer to buy your laptops, tablets, and peripherals from the source, you can score Black Friday deals at Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Samsung .

I've been covering Black Friday for years and friends don't let friends pay full price for anything. That's why I'll be closely tracking sales and comparing prices to bring you the best Black Friday deals of 2023. I'll also weed out all the fake deals from sketchy third-party sellers looking to prey on unsuspecting holiday shoppers.

Shopping before then so you can spend more time with the fam after dinner? See today's best early Black Friday deals below.

Best Black Friday deals 2023

Top deals

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,549 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $50 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. Best Buy's trade in offer takes up to $825 off. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $1,867 (used) | Best Buy $1,999

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the 10.9-inch Apple iPad 10th generation via Amazon's on page coupon. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6. Price check: Best Buy $449| B&H $449

Apple Watch Series 9 45mm: $399 $349 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch Series 9 sees $50 price cut at Amazon. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8 including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display and new double tap gesture. Price comparison: Walmart $349| Best Buy $399

75" Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV (2023): $1,999 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! This Black Friday TV deal at Best Buy takes $500 off the 75-inch Sony X90L Bravia XR LED 4K TV. Sony’s intelligent Cognitive Processor XR delivers life-like picture quality with enhanced contrast with detailed blacks and natural colors. With HDMI 2.1 and exclusive features for the PS5 (Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode), it's one of the best TVs for console gaming. Features: 4K LED 120Hz display, Full Array LED backlighting, Cognitive Processor XR, X-Motion Clarity, HDR 10, Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG), Dolby Vision, Smart Google TV OS, DTS Digital Surround, supports Miracast, Apple AirPlay, 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports, works with Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa. Price check: Amazon $1,998

Laptops

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

Razer Blade 14 RTX 3080 Ti: $3,499 $1,999 @ Razer

The Razer Black 14 RTX 3080 Ti laptop gets a hefty $1,500 price cut in this deal. Plus, you'll get a free $200 Razer Gift Card to pick up some essential accessories for your new rig. The Razer Blade is ideal for competitive gamers, video editors and anyone looking for a workstation. It packs powerful, blazing-fast performance and personalization into a slim, ultraportable design. Features: 14-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 6900HX 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 Ti GPU with 16GB of dedicated VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Asus Chromebook Flip CX5: $649 $549 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes $100 off the 2022 ASUS Chromebook Flip CX5. This 2-in-1 Chromebook has is great for students, work professionals and anyone else who want a convertible laptop for everyday use. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics 630, 128GB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $589 @ Best Buy

Now $109 off, despite its age, the Samsung Chromebook 2 is one of the best Plus Chromebooks to buy. And, it's scheduled to receive Google updates through Jun 2030. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review we found its breathtaking QLED display, razor-thin chassis, and speedy performance most impressive. Features; 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, Intel UH graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $399 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is at its best price yet. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators and anyone else who wants a flexible device. This machine has a 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 512GB SSD. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader.

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060: $1,419 $1,004 @ Lenovo

Save $340 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU. This AMD-powered machine totes a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, 3.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with the the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. There's also a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for Twitch streaming and zoom calls. This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,299 $1,419 @ Lenovo

Save 56% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 via coupon, "THINKBFDEAL" at checkout. In our ThinkPad Carbon Gen 11 review, we rate it a solid 4 out of 5 star for its shockingly lightweight feel, fast SSD and great battery life. Performance-wise, it's nearly on par with the MacBook Pro according to our lab's Geekbench benchmark tests. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and speedy 512GB SSD.

Tablets

Apple iPad 9th Generation: $479 $399 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the Apple iPad 9th generation tablet. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 256GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Cheaper option: 64GB model iPad 9 for $249

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra (256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the 256GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. The tablet in this deal packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of microSD-expandable storage. It ships with an S Pen stylus which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery. You can order online and it will be ready for pick up at your nearest Best Buy within the hour.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $440 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 up to 20% off @ Amazon w/ trade-in

Save up to 20% on the all-new Amazon Fire HD 10 with eligible trade-in. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Monitors

Samsung Odyssey Ark 55-inch Curved Gaming Monitor: $2,69 9 $1,699 @ B&H

Lowest price! B&H just slashed $1,000 off the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark Curved Gaming Monitor. Samsung's first ever 55-inch, 4K curved gaming display, the Odyssey Ark has a 165Hz refresh rate and 1ms response rate. What's more, it can convert from horizontal viewing to vertical viewing mode. Price check: Amazon $1,799 |Best Buy $1,799

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $209 @ Walmart

Save $140 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $789 @ Amazon

Save $210 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Dell $999

Headphones

Sony WH-1000XM5 with Stand and USB Hub: $399 $328 @ Amazon

Save $70 with this Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones Bundle from Brooklyn's own Focus Camera via Amazon. This bundle includes: Sony WH-1000XM5 headphones, metal alloy headphone stand, and Knox Gear 4-Port USB 3.0 Hub. In our Sony WH-1000XM5 review the headphones earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars for their balanced, spacious sound, excellent adaptive ANC and superb call quality. We were also impressed by Sony's V1 and HD noise-canceling processor QN1. It controls 8 microphones to deliver incredibly effective noise-cancellation which we experienced in the real word.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones $349 $299 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the newest set of Beats headphones. With a custom 40mm active driver offering enhanced sound clarity and near-zero distortion at high volumes, ANC, and personalized spatial audio immersing you fully into your music, the Beats Studio Pro headphones may as well transport you to another world while listening. Or you could turn ANC off, and still enjoy the pure sound while staying aware of your surroundings. Price check: Best Buy $299 | B&H $299

Beats Studio Buds: $149 $99 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Beats Studio Buds. Beats Studio Buds deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of ear tips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with a charging case).

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Walmart $189

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II: $299 $199 @ Amazon

Save $100 on our favorite Bose earbuds. We strongly believe they boast the best active noise cancelling available. We found these earbuds to be incredibly comfortable and eerily good when it comes to call quality. They also offer excellent audio, and great battery Price check: Best Buy $199

