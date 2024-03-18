Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds land on lowest price ever just days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale

New Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds

Was: $299

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CN9H2PLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon

Overview:

Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds.

Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case)

Release date: February 2024

Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-moonstone-blue%2F6571356.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy $249

Reviews: We didn't get to test them, however, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds scored a solid 4 out of 5-stars from sister site Tom's Guide.

Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want great sounding music, top-tier noise-cancelling and like to customize your music

Don't buy it if: You want wireless charging options. The included case does not support wireless charging. Consider the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AirPods Pro 2 or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Conversation-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0B2SH4CN6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Galaxy Buds Pro 2 which works with Qi wireless charging pads.