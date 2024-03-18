Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds land on lowest price ever just days before Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds
Amazon Big Spring Sale deals are popping up early ahead of the event's March 20 start date. Already, we're seeing the lowest prices yet on select Bose audio products. So if your audio is due for a refresh, it's not too early to save.
Right now, you can get the wildly popular new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds with Spatial Audio for $249 at Amazon. Typically $399, that's $50 off and the lowest price we've seen to date on these Bose earbuds and we doubt they'll be any cheaper this week. If you prefer over-ear style 'phones, you can snap up the latest Bose QuietComfort Headphone for $249 ($100 off). Or, immerse yourself in spatial audio with the luxurious new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Headphones for $379 ($50 off).
Amazon's Big Spring Sale officially runs from March 20-25, however, it's not too soon to snag fantastic savings. Shop today's best Amazon deals on headphones for more options.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Ultra deal
New Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds
Was:
$299Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FBose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-World-Class-Cancellation%2Fdp%2FB0CN9H2PLY%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Save $50 on Bose's newest earbuds.
Features: Spatial audio, active noise-cancelling, CustomTune sound customizing technology, Bluetooth connectivity, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with included case)
Release date: February 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever for the Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds.
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-ultra-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-earbuds-moonstone-blue%2F6571356.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Best Buy $249
Reviews: We didn't get to test them, however, these latest Bose QuietComfort Ultra earbuds scored a solid 4 out of 5-stars from sister site Tom's Guide.
Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/bose-quietcomfort-ultra-earbuds" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want great sounding music, top-tier noise-cancelling and like to customize your music
Don't buy it if: You want wireless charging options. The included case does not support wireless charging. Consider the <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FApple-Generation-Cancelling-Transparency-Personalized%2Fdp%2FB0CHWRXH8B%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">AirPods Pro 2 or <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Bluetooth-Cancelling-Conversation-Resistant%2Fdp%2FB0B2SH4CN6%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Galaxy Buds Pro 2 which works with Qi wireless charging pads.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott