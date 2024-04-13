Best Buy is having a mega weekend sale, here's 35 deals I recommend

Best Buy's weekend sale is packed with fantastic deals sitewide. The big box retailer is slashing prices on laptops, tablets, phones, wearables, and more. For a limited time, save big on Apple products like the excellent MacBook Air M3 which is now $1,199 ($100 off). Even better, save an extra $50 with My Best Buy Plus which drops it to $1,149. Now is also a great time to save on previous-gen MacBooks, as Best Buy is pricing them to move. For example, you can get the 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for just $999 ($300 off).

If you're a power-user, snap up the latest MacBook Pro 14 M3 for $1,449 ($150 off) while you still can. Again, My Best Buy Plus members save an extra $50 which reduces it to just $1,399 at checkout ($200 off). Since My Best Buy Plus costs $50/yr. and the extra discount you're getting is twice that, it's worth joining. This way, you'll have access to future Best Buy member exclusive deals like this.

Gamers on a budget can save up to $900 on select gaming laptops and accessories. Prices start from $699 for the MSI Brave 15 — a solid deal if you're looking for a gaming laptop under $700. And that's just a few of the fantastic deals available at Best Buy this weekend. See more of my recommended discounts below.

Best Buy weekend sale — deals I recommend

Laptops

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-pro-14-laptop-m3-chip-8gb-memory-10-core-gpu-512gb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6534641.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy ($1399 w/ membership)

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. My Best Buy members save an extra $50. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

15" Apple MacBook Air M2:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-macbook-air-15-laptop-m2-chip-16gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6382777.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,899 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/MacBook-Air-15-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Apple 13.3" MacBook Pro M2 (512GB): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-pro-13-3-laptop-apple-m2-chip-8gb-memory-512gb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6509653.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,099 @ Best Buy ($999 w/ membership)

One of today's best MacBook deals takes $400 off the 512GB model MacBook Pro M2. My Best Buy Plus and Total members can snag it for just $999. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/macbook-pro-13-m2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">MacBook Pro M2 review, we praise its stellar overall and gaming performance, super-fast SSD and great webcam. It also has a great webcam and a comfortable keyboard that's a pleasure to use. We rate the M2 MacBook Pro 4.5 out of 5-stars — backed by our Editor's Choice award. Features: 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID

Alienware m16 RTX 4080: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Falienware-m16-qhd-240hz-gaming-laptop-amd-ryzen-9-16gb-memory-nvidia-geforce-rtx-4080-1tb-ssd-windows-11-pro-dark-metallic-moon%2F6543536.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $2,799 $2,199 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is slashing a whopping $600 off the Alienware m16 with RTX 40 graphics. In our recent <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/alienware-m16-r2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Alienware m16 series review, we found its excellent design, gaming and productivity performance impressive. Stealth mode is also clutch. Bottom line, the Alienware m16 delivers phenomenal gaming performance in a sleek design. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7845HX 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU with 12GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, FHD IR camera, dual mics, stereo speakers, AlienFX Lighting Zones, Windows 11 Pro

Apple iPad 9:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-10-2-inch-ipad-9th-generation-with-wi-fi-64gb-space-gray%2F4901809.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $329 $249 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the 9th generation iPad and snap up Apple's cheapest tablet for even less. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple iPad 10: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fpromo%2Fapple-ipad-10th-gen&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $100 off the 10th generation iPad. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than its predecessor. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-tab-s9-11-128gb-wi-fi-with-s-pen-graphite%2F6546661.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $669 @ Best Buy

Save $130 on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9. It's the best premium all-around tablet for school, work, sketching and everything else. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/galaxy-tab-s9" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">hands-on Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra review, we found its gorgeous display, powerful performance and quad-speaker array impressive. Plus, the included stylus and useful features like Samsung DeX Mode and Second Screen makes it one of the best productivity tablets around. Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) Dynamic AMOLED 2x 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU with Ray Tracing, 128GB of storage, 8,400mAH battery, facial recognition, fingerprint reader. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Android-Snapdragon-Processor-Graphite%2Fdp%2FB0C4BC6R95%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $669

Apple iPad Pro M2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-11-inch-ipad-pro-latest-model-with-wi-fi-128gb-space-gray%2F5498400.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $749 @ Best Buy($729 w/ membership)

Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0BJLF3RR3%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $799 | <a href="https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1731105-REG/apple_mnxd3ll_a_11_ipad_pro_m2.html/?BI=20811&KBID=16572&SID=hawk-custom-tracking" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">B&H $749| <a href="https://go.redirectingat.com/?id=92X1584496&xcust=hawk-custom-tracking&xs=1&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.pcrichard.com%2Fipads%2F%3Fq%3DApple%2520ipad%2520Pro%252011%26isListingPage%3Dtrue&sref" data-link-merchant="SkimLinks - pcrichard.com"" data-link-merchant="bhphotovideo.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">PC Richard $749

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Keyboard: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmicrosoft-surface-pro-9-13-touch-screen-intel-core-i5-16gb-memory-256gb-ssd-with-surface-pro-keyboard-graphite%2F6560599.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,539 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. This deal includes a 30-day free trial of both Microsoft 365 Family (valued at $30) and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (valued at $51) Features: 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense 120Hz touchscreen, Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 256GB SSD, stylus support, 1080p camera, Windows 11 Home with <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/microsoft-copilot" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Copilot

Phones

Motorola Edge Plus: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmotorola-edge-512gb-2023-unlocked-interstellar-black%2F6540585.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S. like AT&T and T-Mobile as well as prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage Price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMotorola-Unlocked-MPCamera-Intersteller-161-16x74x8-59%2Fdp%2FB0C2W7YYHM%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon $699

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-a54-5g-128gb-unlocked-awesome-violet%2F6538051.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $449 $349 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G during Best Buy's weekend sale. Powered by Google’s latest Android 13 mobile OS, the Galaxy A54 5G should serve you well for several years. You’ll get four generations of OTA software updates alongside up to five years of security updates. Features: 6.4-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED 120Hz display, Exynos 1380 octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 128GB of storage (expandable up to 1TB) 5000mAh battery, IP67 water resistant, 50MP camera, Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-z-fold5-256gb-unlocked-phantom-black%2F6548848.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 — unlocked for activation on your wireless carrier network of choice. We went <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-z-fold-5-hands-on-review-more-of-the-same" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">hands-on with the Galaxy Z Fold 5,and found its slimmer design and multitasking processing power impressive. It's the phone to buy if you're looking for a foldable display to get things done when you're on the go. Features: 7.6-inch (2176 x 1812) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor (3.36 GHz), 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, 10MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, 4400 mAh battery

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Foneplus-open-16gb-512gb-unlocked-emerald-dusk%2F6562703.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,699 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the OnePlus Open Android phone. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage.

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-watch-se-2nd-generation-gps-40mm-midnight-aluminum-case-with-midnight-sport-band-s-m-midnight%2F6340299.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. Walmart has it for $10 less, however, <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhelp-topics%2Fprice-match-guarantee%2Fpcmcat290300050002.c%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy offers a price guarantee. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app. Price check: <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FApple-Watch-SE-2023-GPS-40mm-Midnight-Aluminum-Case-with-Midnight-Sport-Band-S-M%2F5054105595%3F" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" rel="nofollow">Walmart $189

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-aluminum-smartwatch-40mm-lte-graphite%2F6546707.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $349 $269 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $80 off the Galaxy Watch 6. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water resistant and built to military grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-galaxy-watch6-classic-stainless-steel-smartwatch-47mm-lte-black%2F6546697.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $479 $419 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. In our hands-on review, we claimed the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/news/samsung-galaxy-watch-6-and-watch-6-classic-hands-on" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. With gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching and more.

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6512517&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbose-quietcomfort-earbuds-ii-true-wireless-noise-cancelling-in-ear-headphones-soapstone%2F6512517.p%3FskuId%3D6512517&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $279 $199 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $80 on Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, the best noise cancelling earbuds. Period. In our<a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/bose-quietcomfort-earbuds-II-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com""> Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for bringing comfort, durability, great audio quality, and unrivaled active noise cancelling performance. Own them now for their best price yet! Features: Multiple noise cancellation modes, call, mute, track selection, and volume on-ear touch controls, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance, up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included case). Bluetooth 5.3

Beats Studio Buds: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbeats-studio-buds-totally-wireless-noise-cancelling-earbuds-black%2F4900915.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $149 $99 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Beats Studio Buds. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and feature Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency mode. The earbuds ship with three sets of eartips for a secure, comfortable fit and acoustic seal. What's more, the Beats Studio Buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water resistant and provide up to 8 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours combined with charging case).

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-pro-2nd-generation-with-magsafe-case-usbc-white%2F6447382.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $249 $189 @ Best Buy

Save $60 on the Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.

Apple AirPods Max: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fapple-airpods-max-space-gray%2F6373460.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $549 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Beats Studio Pro Wireless Headphones <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fbeats-by-dr-dre-beats-studio-pro-wireless-noise-cancelling-over-the-ear-headphones-black%2F6501017.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $349 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternatives. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active-noise cancelling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours if battery life on a full charge.

Gaming

HyperX Alloy Elite 2: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fhyperx-alloy-elite-2-full-size-wired-mechanical-gaming-keyboard-with-rgb-back-lighting-black%2F6423155.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $129 $71 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy clearance deal knocks $58 off the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 keyboard. We've played around with the HyperX Alloy Elite 2 and loved its comfortable key switches, dazzling RGB lighting, and discrete media keys. It packs everything a gamer could ever want in a keyboard and full design.

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Facer-nitro-xv275k-p3biipruzx-27-mini-led-uhd-3840-x-2160-freesync-premium-gaming-monitor-with-160hz-1ms-hdr1000-black%2F6539416.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $799 $549 @ Best Buy

Today's Best Buy sale takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. Featuring dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync, it gives you the competitive edge you need. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-49-odyssey-1000r-curved-dual-qhd-240hz-1ms-freesync-gaming-monitor-with-hdr1000-hdmi-x2-dp-usb-black%2F6564042.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Gaming Monitor: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsamsung-odyssey-oled-g9-49-curved-dual-qhd-240hz-0-03ms-freesync-premium-pro-smart-gaming-monitor-with-hdr400-silver%2F6544291.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,799 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $700 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED curved gaming monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

Sony PS5 Slim Spider-Man 2 Bundle:<a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fsony-playstation-5-slim-console-marvels-spider-man-2-bundle-full-game-download-included-white%2F6565065.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $499 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on Sony's PS5 Slim Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 Console Bundle. This bundle includes: a PlayStation 5 Slim console, DualSense wireless controller and a full game download for Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Asus ROG Ally: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fasus-rog-ally-7-120hz-fhd-1080p-gaming-handheld-amd-z1-extreme-processor-512gb-white%2F6542964.p&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Save $100 on the Asus ROG Ally handheld gaming console. In our <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/Asus-ROG-Ally" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">Asus ROG Ally review, we gave it solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its smooth gaming performance, bright, vivid 120Hz 1080p touch screen and lightweight, comfortable design. Simply put, the Asus ROG Ally is an exciting addition to the handheld gaming world.

EA Sports FC 24: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fea-sports-fc-24-standard-edition-playstation-5%2F6551242.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $59 $24 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $45 on EA Sports FC 24. This latest release from the popular sports game franchise among soccer fans marks a new era for The World’s Game. It features more than 19,000 fully licensed players, over 700 teams, and 30+ leagues.