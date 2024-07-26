Best Buy is having a massive weekend sale — here are 33 deals I recommend

Best Buy is having a huge sale this weekend and epic discounts on tech and gaming are up for grabs. Dubbed The Great Summer Sale Best Buy's limited-time deals end Sunday.

It's not too early to rack up on back-to-school tech like laptops, tablets, phones, audio gear, and wearables. This weekend, Best Buy is slashing up to $350 off MacBooks, up to $500 off select Windows laptops, and up to $250 off Chromebooks. You'll also save up to $450 on tablets which include several iPad, Galaxy Tab, and Lenovo Tab models.

Whether you're heading off to college soon, shopping for a student or yourself, Best Buy's sale is not to be missed.

See my favorite recommended discounts below.

Best Buy weekend sale deals I recommend

Laptops

Asus Vivobook 15: $599 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the latest Asus Vivobook 15 with Intel Core 5 120U CPU. While we didn't test this laptop, in our Asus Vivobook 16 (2023), we rated it 4 out of 5 stars. This laptop packs strong performance and a great keyboard with a spacious touchpad in a sturdy case. If you want a capable laptop for productivity and play, the Asus Vivobook 15 is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 250-nit display, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, integrated UHD graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1: $749 $499 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 2023 HP Envy x360 14 2-in-1 laptop 14-es1013dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. We didn't test it, however, HP Envy 14 reviews at Best Buy rate it a solid 4.7 out of 5 stars. Satisfied verified customers praise its speedy performance, convenient touch screen, and vibrant Full HD display. Others laud its sleek, modern, and portable design. Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit touchscreen, Intel Core 5 120U 10-core CPU, Intel Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 2-in-1: $1,049 $699 @ Best Buy

The latest Lenovo Yoga 7i 16-inch 2-in-1 laptop is $350 off for a limited time. In our Lenovo Yoga 7i Gen 9 review, we liked its good battery life, roomy touchpad, and loud top-firing speakers. Performance-wise, its Intel Ultra Core 5 CPU juggled day-to-day tasks without slowing down, even with 10+ Chrome browser tabs open. The laptop in this deal packs a more powerful Intel Core Ultra 7 CPU, so we expect it to be on par with multitasking. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 300-nit 60Hz touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Integrated Intel graphics, 1TB SSD, fingerprint reader, 1080p FHD IR Hybrid with dual microphone and privacy shutter, fingerprint reader, Windows 11 Home

15" Apple MacBook Air M2 (1TB): $1,899 $1,599 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the 1TB model 15-inch MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. We gave the MacBook Air 15 a solid rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars. Overall reviews agree that the MacBook Air 15 features a gorgeous display and delivers solid performance. Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch ID, macOS

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the MacBook Pro M3, the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during gameplay, from realistic lighting, shadows, and reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS Price check: Amazon $1,399

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3 Max: $3,199 $2,899 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max for a limited time. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS Price check: Amazon $2,899

Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio 2: $2,399 $1,999 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the Surface Laptop Studio 2. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU. 512GB SSD, Windows Price check: Amazon $1,999

Lenovo Ideapad 1: $499 $259 @ Best Buy

Now, at $250 off the Lenovo Ideapad 1 is a tremendous value for the price. Although we didn't get a chance to test it, reviews from satisfied customers rate it 4.7 out of 5 stars. The overall consensus is that the Ideapad 1 is easy to set up, fast, lightweight, and suitable for multitasking and light gaming, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 300-nit display, Intel Core i3-1215U 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 256GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

MSI Bravo 15 RTX 4050: $999 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the MSI Bravo 15 RTX 40 Series laptop. We didn't get to test the Bravo 15. However, we reviewed its sibling, the MSI Katana 15. We rated it 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080)144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7535HS 6-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 6GB VRAM., 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Phones

Moto G Power(2024): $299 $149 @ Best Buy with activation

Lowest price! When activating at Best Buy, save $150 on the Motorola Moto G Power. Choose between Midnight Blue and Pale Lilac colors. Just handle this high-performing phone with care. Features: 6.7-inch FHD (2400 x 1080) 120Hz display, 16MP front-facing camera, 50MP rear-facing camera, headphone jack, USB-C connection, fingerprint reader and facial recognition, 5G connectivity, expandable storage, 15W wireless charging Price check: Amazon $249

Motorola Edge Plus: $799 $499 @ Best Buy w/ Activation

Save $300 on an unlocked Motorola Edge smartphone. It works with GSM networks in the U.S., like AT&T and T-Mobile, and prepaid carriers like Cricket Wireless, Metro by T-Mobile, Simple Mobile, Total Wireless, Tracfone, and Mint Mobile. Features: 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080) 165Hz OLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Dolby Atmos, and 128GB of storage. 50MP triple camera, 5,100mAh battery, 512GB of storage

OnePlus 12 (512GB): $899 $749 @ Best Buy ($699 w/ Plus)

Save $150 on the 512GB model OnePlus 12 and an extra $50 with My Best Buy Plus. In our OnePlus 12 hands-on review, we praise the phone's stylish, elegant, sturdy design, excellent display, and snappy, powerful performance. Features: 6.8-inch QHD+ (3168 x 1440) 120Hz 4500-nit ProXDR display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, Adreno 750 GPU, 512GB of storage, 5400mAh battery, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, +HLG, HDR ViVid, Dolby Atmos sound with noise cancellation support, Dual nano-SIM slot, OxygenOS 14.0 based on Android 14 Price check: Amazon $749

OnePlus Open (Unlocked): $1,699 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $300 on the OnePlus Open at Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus. In our OnePlus Open review, it earned our coveted Editor's Choice award for its fantastic performance, vivid 120Hz display, and 11+ hour battery. Features: 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080) AMOLED 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 CPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage

Wearables

Apple Watch SE 2: $249 $199 @ Best Buy

Save $90 on the 40mm 2nd generation Apple Watch SE. The Watch SE 2 is 20% faster than the 1st generation Apple Watch SE and features fall detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health and fitness with daily activity tracking and an enhanced Workout app.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $349 $249 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is offering the Galaxy Watch 6 for $100 off. It features advanced sleep coaching, ECG, personalized heart rate zones, BIA (bioelectrical impedance analysis), skin temperature, cycle tracking, and blood oxygen. It's also IP68 water-resistant and built to military-grade specs. Features: GPS support, 40mm screen, 1.4GHz Exynos W930 dual-core processor, 2GB RAM, 16GB of storage

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: $479 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $80 on the stainless steel LTE model Galaxy Watch 6. Our hands-on review claimed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic was fantastic. It has gorgeous AMOLED displays, IP68 and MIL-STD 810H ratings, 30 to 40 hours of battery life, and fast wireless charging. Features: LTE support, 47mm screen, rotating bezel, 16GB of storage, fitness tracking, Bioelectrical Impedance Analysis, always-on heart monitoring, advanced sleep coaching, and more.

Amazfit Smartwatches: up to $60 off @ Best Buy

Best Buy currently knocks up to $60 off Amazfit smartwatches. These all-around fitness and activity trackers help you stay on top of your health and wellness. With Alexa built-in, you can set reminders, and alarms, get weather updates, and control smart home devices hands-free.

Tablets

Lenovo Tab M11 Tablet: $199 $139 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $60 on the Lenovo Tab M11 at Best Buy. Launched in 2023 This is a fantastic entry-level tablet for basic tasks like streaming media, video-calling friends and family, playing mobile games, or browsing the web. Features: 11-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 400-nit touchscreen, MediaTek Helio G88 octa-core CPU, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC, front 8MP camera, rear 8MP camera, Android 13

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers are rounding out its specs. It has a 12MP wide-angle primary camera on the back for image capturing and video calls and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment.

Apple 11-inch iPad Pro M2: $999 $699 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the cellular model 11-inch iPad Pro. In our iPad Pro M2 review, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars. We were so impressed by its incredible display, strong performance, and speakers that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Our sister site agrees that the iPad Pro is a mighty productivity tablet for mobile editing. With the keyboard attached, it's powerful enough to replace your laptop. Features: LTE support, an 11-inch Liquid Retina (2388 x 1668) display, an Apple M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, a 10-core GPU, and 128GB of storage. It also works with the Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio, and Apple Pencil 2.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $649 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is now slashing $450 off the previous-gen Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. Our 11-inch Galaxy Tab S8 review impressed us with its bright, vivid display, solid performance, and S Pen. Battery life was top-notch, too, at nearly 13 hours in our Laptop Mag Battery test of constant web browsing over Wi-Fi at 150 nits of brightness. It ships with an S Pen stylus, which instantly converts the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra into a drawing tablet. Features: 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage, includes S Pen

Headphones

Beats Studio Pro: $349 $179 @ Best Buy

You can save $170 on the Beats Studio Pro, the best AirPods Max alternative. For less money, Beats Studio Pro headphones offer better sound, battery life, and enhanced compatibility. Features: Bluetooth connectivity, active noise-canceling (ANC), personalized spatial audio, Apple and Android compatible, lossless audio via USB-C, 3.5mm port, up to 40 hours of battery life on a full charge.

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $449 @ Best Buy

Save $120 on the AirPods Max, Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones, and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other. Price check: Best Buy $449

Beats Solo 4: $199 $129 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $70 on the latest Beats Solo 4 headphones. They pack redesigned custom 40mm drivers into the iconic, stylish design synonymous with Beats. Featuring Personalized Spatial Audio, they deliver immersive, clear, crisp, distortion-free sound. Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio

Beats Studio Buds Plus: $169 $129 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, save $40 on the Beats Studio Buds Plus. Though we didn't get to test them, the Beats Studio Buds Plus earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from our sister site Tom's Guide. The overall consensus is that the Beats Studio Buds sound as great as they look. They deliver powerful, balanced sound and ANC with transparency mode. Key features: Bluetooth connectivity, Powerful, balanced sound, active noise Cancelling (ANC), transparency mode,

Gaming

Xbox Wireless Controller (Shock Blue): $64 $44 @ Best Buy w/ Plus

Save $20 on the Xbox Wireless Controller in Shock Blue. It features trigger bumpers and a Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC. Price check: Amazon $44

Preorder The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom: $59 @ Best Buy

You can now preorder The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom at Best Buy. This game is set to release by Sept. 26, 2024. From Nintendo: Save the kingdom of Hyrule—this time with the wisdom of Princess Zelda! The people of Hyrule are being stolen away by strange rifts that have appeared—and with a certain swordsman among the missing, it’s up to Princess Zelda to save her kingdom in a brand-new The Legend of Zelda story! The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom preorders ship to arrive by its Sept. 26, 2024 release date.

Preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6: $69 @ Best Buy + FREE Beta Access

Get Free Beta Access when you preorder Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. From the manufacturer: Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 preorders ship to arrive by its October 25, 2024 release date. Price check: Amazon $69| Walmart $69

Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor: $799 $549 @ Best Buy

Best Buy takes $250 off the Acer Nitro XV275K 4K Gaming Monitor. It gives you the competitive edge you need, it features dynamic contrast, precise color depth, HDR1000, and AMD FreeSync. Features: 27-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 1,000-nit 160Hz MiniLED display, AMD FreeSync Premium, 1ms response time, HDR1000, 2 x HDMI 2.1 ports

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 G95C Curved Monitor: $1,299 $799 @Best Buy

Best Buy takes a whopping $500 off the 2024 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 curved gaming monitor with AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. It boasts a 49-inch QHD (5,120 x 1,440) 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a 240Hz refresh rate and a speedy 1ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps instantly, while the SmartThings app enables you to monitor connected home devices.

TVs

TCL 55" QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV (2024): $799 $499 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $300 on the 65-inch TCL 55 QM7 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV — one of the best TVs for watching sports. This QLED features Mini LEDs to deliver premium picture quality in any lighting. The TCL QM7 is one of the best monitors for gamers who want a big screen for both PC and console gaming. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 1500-nit brightness, full array local dimming (FALD), HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $499

TCL 65" QM85 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV (2024): $1,398 $999 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! $400 on the QM85 QLED 4K QD-Mini LED TV. Featuring QD-Mini LED ULTRA with 5,000 local dimming zones, you get stunning picture quality, and higher color volume, for premium picture quality in any lighting. Features: 4K UHD resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 5000-nit brightness, 5000 local dimming zones HDR Ultra (Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, HDR10, & HLG), TCL AIPQ PRO Processor with Deep Learning AI Price check: Amazon $999