9 best Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on laptops

Amazon Big Spring Sale deals on laptops offer generous discounts on today' top-rated notebooks through March 25. Today, Amazon is slashing up to $550 off select Asus laptops like the powerful RTX 40 series Asus Vivobook Pro 16X.

Now is one of the best times of the year to buy a laptop since retailers slash prices on their inventory to make room for new arrivals. For instance, now that the Galaxy Book 4 is out, Amazon dropped the Galaxy Book 3 to an all-time low price of $619. It typically costs $999, so that's a staggering $380 in savings. Not only is this the Galaxy Book 3's lowest price ever, it's also among the best laptop deals so far this year.

In fact, much of today's Amazon Big Spring Sale offers unprecedented deals on laptops from today's top brands. The weeklong Prime Day-like savings event slashes prices on laptops by Acer, Apple, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft and others.

So if you're long overdue for a new notebook PC Amazon's Big Spring Sale is an opportune time to snag fantastic savings.

Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FSAMSUNG-Galaxy-Business-Computer-Windows%2Fdp%2FB0BYK9SZB8%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $999 $619 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $380 off, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 is more affordable than ever. Its convertible sibling, the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/samsung-galaxy-book-3-pro-360" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Galaxy Book Pro 3 360 earned our Editor's Choice Award for its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, stunning display, and comfortable typing experience. Features: 15.6-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) AMOLED display, Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FHP-Display-i7-1355U-Graphics-15-ew1199nr%2Fdp%2FB0BVC1L6GB%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,199 $869 @ Amazon

$15 shy of lowest ever price! Save $350 on the HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop. In our 2023 <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/hp-envy-x360-2-in-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">HP Envy x360 (AMD) review, we praise solid performance, clicky keyboard and clear webcam. If you're looking for a powerful laptop that does double duty, you can't go wrong with the HP Envy x360. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) touch screen, HP Active pen, Intel Core i7-1355U 10-core CPU, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Bang & Olufsen dual speakers, Windows 11 Home

Asus TUF Gaming A17: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-Display-GeForce-Windows-FA707XU-EH94%2Fdp%2FB0CKVD7VBR%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,299 $1,099 @ Amazon

$11 shy of lowest ever price! This Amazon Big Spring Sale deals preview knocks $200 off the Asus TUF Gaming A17. We like the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-tuf-gaming-a17" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus TUF Gaming A17 series for its strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. We expect this 2023 release to be just as impressive given its CPU and GPU upgrades. Features: 17.3-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Asus Vivobook Pro 16 RTX 4060: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-VivoBook-i9-13900H-GeForce%25C2%25AE-K6602VV-AS96%2Fdp%2FB0BXRPCQZ5%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,499 $1,199 @ Amazon

Lowest ever price! Save $300 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook Pro 16. We love the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-vivobook-pro-16-2023" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus Vivobook Pro 16 so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Its strong performance, sturdy, utilitarian chassis and impressive value for the price makes it a winner. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5JLWJK%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,599 $1,399 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Lowest price! Take $200 off the MacBook Pro M3 via Amazon's on-page coupon the MacBook Pro M3 is the best laptop for power-users. Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first generation M1 chip (rated). Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD, Mac OS

Dell XPS 15 9530: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FDell-9000-9530-15-6-Notebook%2Fdp%2FB0CDNWM4VT%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,572 $1,456 @ Amazon

$17 shy of lowest ever price! Save $116 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, ‎Intel Arc A370M Graphics with 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

Asus ROG Strix G16 RTX 4070 <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FASUS-ROG-Strix-Gaming-Laptop%2Fdp%2FB0BV7XQ9V9%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $1,999 $1,699 @ Amazon

$50 shy of lowest ever price! Amazon knocks $300 off the <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/asus-rog-strix-g16-g614j" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Asus ROG Strix G16 Gaming Laptop. It's not the lowest price we've seen for this laptop, but it's still a solid discount. It's one of the best prices we've seen on this laptop since it hit $1,649 last year for back-to-school season. Key features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-13980HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3 Max: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0CM5GX9MF%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow"> $3,199 $2,899 @ Amazon

Save $300 on the MacBook Pro M3 Max in this epic Amazon Big Spring Sale laptop deal. The MacBook Pro with M3 Max is specifically designed with machine learning programmers, 3D artists, and video editors in mind. Features: 14-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple M3 Pro 14-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 Pro 30-core GPU, 36GB RAM, 1TB SSD, macOS