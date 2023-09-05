Apple Labor Day sales: Best deals still available

Extended Apple Labor Day sales continue to slash prices on the brand's popular gadgets. We're days from Apple's September event and we're seeing the lowest prices of the year on select MacBooks, iPads, iPhones.

For example, you can still get the MacBook Air M1 for $749 at Amazon and several other retailers. If you want to spend the least amount possible on a new MacBook, this is the one to buy. Despite being replaced by the MacBook Air with M2 Chip — also on sale for $929 ($170 off) at B&H, the M1-charged MacBook Air is still one of the best laptops to buy. If you prefer a larger display to work on, you can get the latest 15-inch MacBook Air M2 for an all-time low price of $1,099 at Amazon.

Adding fuel to ongoing iPad mini 7 rumors, the iPad mini 6 is heavily discounted. For a limited time, you can get yourself an iPad mini 6 for $399 ($100 off) at Amazon. In our iPad mini 6 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-stars and our Editor's Choice award. The tablet's compact size, speedy performance, bright display, and battery life were some of the things we love about it. If you were hoping for a price break on the iPad mini 6 or want a tablet you can take everywhere, the iPad mini 6 is a wise choice.

These are just a few examples of the best Apple Labor Day sales you can still snag this week. From MacBooks to charging accessories, see the best Apple Labor Day deals still available.

Apple Labor Day deals still available

MacBook

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the MacBook Air with Apple M1 chip. In our MacBook Air with M1 review, we gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars and the Editor's Choice award. We praised its blazing performance and slim, unibody design. We also loved its long battery which endured 14 hours and 41 minutes during testing. Besides Apple's latest 8-core processor, it packs a 13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749 | Apple Education Store: $899 + free $150 Apple Gift Card

Apple 13.6" MacBook Air M2: $1,099 $929 @ B&H

Save $170 on the M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 w/ membership

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,099 Amazon

Save $200 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. This MacBook deal is also open to parents, faculty, staff, and homeschool teachers. Price check: B&H $1,099

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2 (512GB): $1,699 $1,599 @ B&H

Save $100 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Air M2 512GB: $1,399 $1,199 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 512GB M2 Apple MacBook Air. It features an M2 10-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,199 @ B&H

Save $100 on the 256GB MacBook Air M2 with 16GB of RAM. This MacBook Air features an M2 8-core processor, 16-Core GPU, 16GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, and Touch ID.

Apple MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $250 on the M2 MacBook Pro with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It packs a 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, M2 8-core CPU, 10-Core GPU, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID are also on board. Price check: B&H $1,099 | Apple Education Store $1,199 + free $150 Apple Gift card

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Best Buy $1,899 w/ Membership

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M2 Pro 1TB: $2,699 $2,399 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members can save $300 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro with M2 Pro. This pro-grade notebook packs a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 12-core CPU, 19-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $2,449 | B&H $2,449

Apple MacBook Pro 14 M1 Max: $4,099 $2,499 @ B&H

Save $1,600 on the 2TB MacBook Pro 14 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max: $3,499 $2,499 @ B&H

Save $1,000 on the 1TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip. It features a 14.2-inch mini-LED backlit display and delivers up to 14 hours of battery life. The laptop is powered by Apple's M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 32GB of RAM and employs a 32-core GPU for graphics.

Apple MacBook Pro 16 M1 Max 4TB: $4,899 $3,199 @ B&H

Save $1,700 on the fully loaded 4TB MacBook Pro 16 with M1 Max chip. It features a 16.2-inch (3456 x 2234) Liquid Retina XDR display, M1 Max 10-core chip coupled with 64GB of unified RAM with 32-core GPU and 16-core neural engine.

iPad

Apple iPad 9: $329 $269 @ Amazon

Save $60 on the 9th generation iPad. This entry model iPad packs a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, A13 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and stereo speakers. It sports an 8MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP ultra-wide front camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $269

Apple iPad mini 6: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad mini 6. Apple's 6th gen compact tablet packs an 8.3-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone, Apple's A15 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage and Wi-Fi 6 support. There's a 12MP wide angle back camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera on the front. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login and payment.

Apple iPad 10: $449 $399 @ Best Buy

Save $50 on the 10th generation Apple iPad with 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power efficient than the iPad 9. It sports an ultra-wide 12MP front camera for video calling and an updated 12MP back camera for capturing sharp, vivid photos and 4K video. For wired and wireless connectivity options, the 2022 iPad is equipped with a USB-C port and Wi-Fi 6.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $559 @ Amazon

Save $40 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: B&H $539 (Open Box)

Apple iPad Pro M2: $799 $749 @ B&H

Save $50 on the 11-inch iPad Pro M2 with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 128GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: B&H $759

Apple iPad Pro M2 (256GB): $899 $799 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $100 on the 256GB model 11-inch Apple iPad Pro M2 via My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total. It features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor and 256GB of storage. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: B&H $849

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2: $1,099 $949 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $150 on the 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro via My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 128GB of storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Amazon $1,049

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (256GB): $1,199 $1,049 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $150 on the 256GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with a My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 8-core GPU. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. B&H sells it for the same price.

Price check: Amazon $1,149 | B&H $1,149

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 M2 (512GB): $1,399 $1,249 @ Best Buy w/ Membership

Save $150 on the 512GB model 12.9-inch Apple M2 iPad Pro with My Best Buy Plus or My Best Buy Total. This pro-model iPad packs a gorgeous 12-inch Liquid Retina XDR display, Apple's M2 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 8-core GPU and 512GB of ample storage. Powerful enough the replace your laptop, the M2 iPad Pro Apple Magic Keyboard, Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil 2. Price check: Amazon $1,349

Mac mini & iMac

Apple Mac mini M2 256GB: $599 $499 @ B&H

Save $100 on the Apple Mac mini M2. With performance power on par with the MacBook Pro M2, this compact computer is a powerhouse. This is the lowest we've seen for the 256GB model Mac mini M2.

Apple Studio Display: $1,599 $1,449 @ Amazon

Save $150 on the Apple Studio Display (Standard Glass). It runs on Apple's Bionic A13 chip and has a 27-inch (5120 x 2880) 5K Resolution Retina LCD panel, 600 nits of brightness, 1.07 billion colors and 60Hz refresh rate. The display's 12MP ultra-wide webcam with Center Stage, 6-speaker sound system and, 3-mic array.

AirPods

Apple AirPods 2nd Gen: $129 $99 @ Amazon

Save $20 on the AirPods 2nd generation with lightning Charging Case. These wireless earbuds are powered by Apple's H1 chip for fast wireless connectivity with Apple devices. Get up to 24 hours total listening time with the included charging case. This one of the best AirPods deals in town.

Apple AirPods 3rd Gen: $169 $149 @ Amazon

Apple's 3rd generation AirPods are among the best wireless earbuds to buy. They're sweat and water resistant with spatial audio provides 3D sound. On a full charge, you get up to 6 hours of play time and up to 30 hours with the MagSafe charging case.

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $199 @ Amazon

Save $50 on Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation wireless earbuds. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears. Price check: Verizon $219 Alternative pick: AirPods 2nd Gen $99

Apple AirPods Max: $549 $469 @ Amazon

Save $80 on the AirPods Max — Apple's chic over-ear wireless headphones. These stylish ear cans feature Apple's powerful H1 chip, nine microphones and 40mm drivers. With spatial sound, the AirPods Max provides an audio experience like no other.

Apple Watch

Apple Watch SE 2 40mm: $24 9 $219 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with 40mm case. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch SE 2 Cellular: $29 9 $269 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Apple Watch SE 2 with LTE. It's up to 20% faster than the previous Apple Watch SE and features fall Detection, emergency SOS, and crash detection. Stay on top of your health of fitness with daily activity tracking and an Enhanced Workout app.

Apple Watch Series 8 41mm: $399 $309 @ Amazon

Save $90 on the Apple Watch Series 8 and get 3 free months of Apple Fitness+ (valued at $30). The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Series 8 Cellular 41mm: $499 $429 @ Amazon

Save $70 on Apple Watch Series 8 GPS + Cellular. The Apple Watch Series 8 features a new temperature sensor, Crash Detection, and is more durable than ever. Following the Apple Watch Series 7, the Apple Watch Series 8 is the most advanced Apple smartwatch yet.

Apple Watch Ultra: $799 $749 @ Amazon

Save $50 on the Apple Watch Ultra GPS/Cellular smartwatch. It features a rugged, titanium case with up to 36 hours on a single charge. Designed for the great outdoors, it features a Wayfinder display with a compass in the dial and Waypoint marking. It can be customized for mountain or trail and with night mode, allows for easy visibility in the dark.

iPhone

Apple iPhone 14: up to $830 off w/ trade-in @ T-Mobile

Buy the iPhone 14 starting from $799 from T-Mobile and get up to $830 off. To get this deal you must trade-in an eligible device and activate the iPhone 14 on a T-Mobile Magenta Max plan. Your cash-back will appear on your monthly bill over the course of 24-months.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro: up to $440 off w/ trade-in @ Verizon

Get up to $440 off iPhone 14 series with trade-in. Existing customers save up to $800 on the iPhone 14 series. To get this deal, you must trade-in an eligible device, activate your iPhone 14 under a select verizon Unlimited plan. As incentive,

Apple iPhone 14 Plus: $899 $5.56/mo. @ AT&T w/ trade-in

Get the iPhone 14 Plus for just $5.56 per month at AT&T with eligible trade-in and unlimited service plan. Your rebate of $720 will appear in the form of credits on your monthly billing statement over the course of your 36-month agreement.

Apple iPhone SE 3rd Gen: $429 $0 w/ new line @ Verizon

To get this deal, you must buy the iPhone SE 3rd Gen and open a new line under any Verizon Unlimited plan. Your cash back will appear in the form of credits on your monthly service bill over the course of 36 months. The iPhone SE packs a 4.7-inch Retina HD display, dual-camera system, A15 Bionic 6-core chip, 128GB of storage, 12MP camera, and 5G support. This is all protected by a sleek, glass aluminum design.

Apple iPhone 13: free w/ new line @ Verizon

Get the iPhone 13 for free when you open a new line with Verizon. This is one of the best deals you can get on Apple's previous-gen phone. Plus, get a $200 Verizon Gift Card when you switch to Verizon.

Apple accessories

Apple AirTag 4 Pack: $99 $89 @ Amazon

The Apple AirTag 4 Pack gives you more value for your dollar. This bundle includes four of Apple's tracking devices to make sure all your items never get lost.

Apple Magic Mouse: $79 $69 @ Amazon

Apple's wireless Magic Mouse pairs instantly via Bluetooth with your Mac and is designed to glide smoothly across surfaces. Its built-in rechargeable battery lasts a month or longer in between charges. It's compatible with Mac with OS X 10.11 or later, iPad with iPadOS 13.4, and later.

Apple Magic Trackpad: $129 $114 @ Amazon

Apple Magic Trackpad is wireless and rechargeable, and it includes the full range of Multi-Touch gestures and Force Touch technology. The trackpad's sensors make scrolling and swiping through your favorite content more productive and comfortable than ever. Magic Trackpad automatically pairs with your Mac ships with woven USB-C to Lightning Cable that lets you pair and charge via a USB-C port on your Mac.

Apple Pencil 2nd Generation: $129 $89 @ Amazon

The Apple Pencil 2 provides you with pixel-perfect precision for drawing, sketching, coloring, taking notes, and more on the iPad Air (4th generation), iPad Pro 12.9-inch (3rd and 4th generation), and iPad Pro 11-inch (1st and 2nd generation).

Apple MagSafe Charger: $39 $33 @ Amazon

Apple's MagSafe Charger makes wireless charging your iPhone snap. The perfectly aligned magnets attach to your iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 12, and iPhone 12 Pro and provide faster wireless charging up to 15W. The MagSafe Charger maintains compatibility with Qi charging, so it can be used to wirelessly charge your iPhone 8 or later, as well as AirPods models with a wireless charging case, as you would with any Qi-certified charger.

Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter: $19 $16 @ Amazon

The Apple 20W USB‑C Power Adapter offers fast, efficient charging at home, in the office, or on the go. While the power adapter is compatible with any USB‑C-enabled device, Apple recommends pairing it with the iPad Pro and iPad Air for optimal charging performance. You can also pair it with iPhone 8 or later to take advantage of the fast-charging feature. Charging cable sold separately.

Apple Cables and Chargers: from $16 @ Amazon

Amazon often has select Apple cables and chargers on sale. Save on Lightning and Thunderbolt cables, power adapters and charging pads.