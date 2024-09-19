Amazon October Prime Day gaming laptop deals 2024: Early discounts, what to expect

Amazon's fall October Prime Day gaming laptop deals are expected to feature epic discounts on our favorite gaming notebook PCs. From Oct. 8-9 during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale, bargain-hunters can shop for early holiday savings on top-rated gaming laptops.

So whether you're a beginner or a pro gamer looking for a new rig on a budget, don't miss October's Prime Big Deal Days. However, if you don't want to wait, there are plenty of impressive discounts available right now at Amazon and its competitors.

If you prefer to wait, block your calendar and set a reminder! Prime Big Deal Days gaming laptop deals start Oct. 8 at 3:01 a.m. ET/12:01 a.m. PT. During the sale, we're rounding up the best gaming laptop deals right here; and not only from Amazon. We'll also share the best gaming laptop deals from competing fall sales that week at Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and others.

In the meantime, in-between time, browse our recommended pre-fall sale discounts below. Visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days info hub to learn more about Amazon's October Prime Day sale.

Pre-October Prime Day gaming laptop deals

HP Victus 15 RTX 2050 (2024): $699 $589 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Now $110 off, the 2024 HP Victus 15 is at its best price yet. Don't let the modest cost fool you, it's configured to deliver a solid gaming experience without you having to spend a small fortune. Ideal for casual gamers and students who want a laptop that can handle light gaming, the HP Vicutus is a budget-friendly choice. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12450H 8-core CPU, 8GB RAM, RTX 2050 GPU w/ 4GB VRAM, 512GB SSD. Windows 11 Home Price check: Newegg $738

Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060: $1,399 $1,064 @ Amazon

Save $335 on the Asus TUF Gaming A15 RTX 4060 Gaming laptop. Although we didn't review it, Asus TUF Gaming A15 reviews from Amazon customers average 4.5 out of 5 stars Proud owners praise the laptop's sleek design, speed, gaming performance, and great battery life, Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows Home 11

Gigabyte G6X 9KG (2024): $1,499 $1,408 @ Amazon

Now $91 off, the Gigabyte G6X 9KG runs games with ruthlessly sharp speed. In our Gigabyte G6X 9KG review, we gave it a 3 out of 5-star rating for its bright display, strong performance, and graphics. Although battery life and sound could be better, it makes up for it in gaming prowess. Features: 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13650HX 14-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 32GB RAM, 2TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Gigabyte Aorus 17X RTX 4070: $1,749 $1,575 @ Amazon

Amazon slashes $174 off the Gigabyte Aorus 17X with RTX 4070 graphics during Prime Day week. In our hands-on Gigabyte Aorus 17X review, we liked its all-black sleek, eye-catching metallic design. We also liked the razzle-dazzle of the programmable RGB keys and light strip. Features: 17.3-inch (2560 x 1440) 240Hz display, Intel Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080: $3,799 $2,999 @ Amazon

Save $800 on the Razer Blade 16 gaming laptop with RTX 4080 graphics. This deal includes a free full game of Star Wars Outlaws and the Forest Commando Character Pack Bundle (valued at $70). In our Razer Blade 16 review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5-stars and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice Award. We loved its strong overall performance and bright stunning display with dual-mode functionality. Features: 16-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 240Hz display, Intel Core i9-13950HX 24-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU w/ 8GB of VRAM