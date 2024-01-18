Amazon Fire HD 10 gets $75 price cut, hits lowest price ever
The All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 is one of the best tablets to buy if you're shopping on a budget. With its 1920 x 1200-pixel-res touchscreen and up to 13-hour battery life (rated), it's great for watching Prime Video, mobile gaming, shopping on Amazon, and reading.
For a limited time, you can get the new 64GB Amazon Fire HD 10 for $104.99 at Amazon. Typically $179, that's $75 in savings and the lowest price it's ever dropped to. If you don't want to spend a small fortune, this is one of the best cheap (but good) tablet deals you can get right now. The Fire HD 10 with no lockscreen ads is on sale for $119 ($75 off).
Alternatively, the Amazon Fire Max 11 is on sale for $199 ($80 off).
Today's best Amazon Fire HD 10 deal
Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023):
$179 $104 @ Amazon
Amazon takes $75 off the 64GB 2023 Amazon Fire HD 10. Over previous-gen Fire HD 10, this newer version is 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, it's outfitted with new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras.
Features: 10.1-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200), touchscreen, Amazon Stylus Pen support (sold separately) MediaTek MT8186A 8-core CPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB of storage (expandable via microSD), 5MP front & rear cameras, family-friendly Amazon Kids mode, Amazon Alexa built-in
Amazon's latest Fire HD 10 brings a host of improvements to the tablet series. Over its predecessor, it's 25% faster and an ounce lighter. The new 5MP rear and front-facing cameras let you capture better pictures and look great in video-calls with family and friends.
We didn't get our hands on it, however, glowing Amazon reviews rate it 4.5 out of 5-stars. Satisfied customers say the new Fire HD 10 is easy to set up, fast, and has long battery life. Others praise the tablet's hands-free feature Voice Access and seamless integration with other Alexa-enabled devices.
At $75 off, the Fire HD 10 is more affordable than ever before. It's a budget-friendly choice whether you want to pick up a tablet for yourself or someone special.
