Amazon Father's Day sale 2024: 9 deals I recommend for the techie dad

Father’s Day is nearly here, and if you have a techie dad, the cliché tie or funny dad mug gift just won’t cut it.

If your tech-savvy dad has been dropping hints and wants a shiny new gadget for Father’s Day, fret not. No need to break the bank.

Lucky for you — Amazon’s Father’s Day sale offers plenty of tech deals that make Dad’s life easier. With Father’s Day just under a week away, you still have plenty of time to find the perfect gift.

My handy roundup of recommended Father's Day gifts for techie dads will help take the weight off your shoulders. Amazon’s speedy shipping options, including next-day delivery with Prime, ensure your order will arrive in time for Father's Day.

Father's Day 2024 is on Sunday, June 16, and it's approaching fast. Find inspiration and significant savings with my recommended Father’s Day deals from Amazon below.

Amazon Father's Day sale 2024: deals and gift ideas

Jabra Elite 10 ANC Earbuds: was $249, now $199

Save $50 on the Jabra Elite 10, a great Father's Day gift for the techie dad who loves his tunes. Active noise-canceling (ANC), a semi-open design, Dolby Atmos 3D sound, and up to 6 hours of battery life (36 with the included case) are some of the highlights of the Jabra Elite 10's features. Sister site Tom's Guide rated them 4 out of 5 stars and called them the best flagship earbuds from Jabra yet. Features: Active noise-canceling, Dolby Atmos surround sound, semi-open design, works with Siri Google Assistant, up to 6 hours of battery life (36 with the included case) Price check: Best Buy $199

Apple iPad 10: was $449, then $349, now $329

Now $120 off the Apple iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people. It features Apple's A14 Bionic chip and is faster and more power-efficient than its predecessor. Ideal for consuming content, internet browsing, emails, checking socials, and light productivity, the iPad 10 is the best tablet for most people. Features: 10.9-inch (2360 x 1640) Liquid Retina display, Apple A14 Bionic chip, 64GB of storage, 12MP rear camera, 12MP front camera, records up to 4K video, USB-C connector, supports Apple Magic Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil support, nearly 11-hour battery life.

Apple Watch Series 9: was $399, now $299

Lowest price! Save $100 on the Apple Watch Series 9 GPS smartwatch. The Apple Watch Series 9 features a host of new features over the Apple Watch Series 8, including an all-new S9 chip, a brighter 2000-nit display, and a new double-tap gesture.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024): was $399, now $259

Lowest price! Save $140 on the 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and present Dad with the gift of productivity and play. Samsung refreshed this series with an Exynos 8-core processor, Android 14, and One UI 6.1. It also ships with an S Pen, which makes it great for sketching, jotting down notes, and so much more. The 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is available in three colorways: Oxford Gray, Chiffon Pink, and Mint. Features: 10.4-inch WUXGA+ (2000 x 1200) TFT display, Samsung Exynos 1280 8-core processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB of storage (microSD-expandable up to 1TB), 8MP rear camera, 5MP front camera, AKG-tuned dual speakers, Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v 5.3, 7,040mAh battery, up to 14 hours of battery life, One UI 6.1, Android 14

Google Pixel Watch 2: was $349, now $289

Lowest price! Save $50 on the Google Pixel Watch 2. The new Pixel Watch 2 features three all-new sensors, 40% more heart rate tracking accuracy, extended 24-hour battery life, and faster charging. It retains the same sleek, comfortable, curved design as the original Pixel Watch.

Asus Vivobook 16: was $599, now $449

Lowest price! At $150 off, the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 is a budget-friendly option if you want to treat Dad to a new laptop this Father's Day. In our Asus Vivobook 16, we gave it 4 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice Award. It packs solid performance and a comfortable keyboard with a spacious touchpad into a sturdy chassis. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 60Hz display, AMD Ryzen 5 7530U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Apple MacBook Air M3: was $1,099, now $899

Lowest price! If Dad has been dropping hints about wanting a new MacBook, save $200 on the MacBook Air M3 and wow Dad this Father's Day. Our MacBook Air M3 review gave it a high rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars. It's the Editor's Choice best overall laptop for outstanding battery life and powerful performance. If you're looking for a portable and reliable daily driver, you can't go wrong with the MacBook Air M3. Features: 13.6-inch (2560 x 1664) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, M3 8-core processor, 8-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Backlit Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, quad-speakers with Spatial Audio support, macOS

Anker Magnetic Power Bank: was $39, now $31

Lowest price! Now slashed by $8, the Anker Magnetic Power Bank is one of the best Father's Day gifts under $35. Dad will never have to worry about his iPhone running out of power with this high-capacity battery extender. It adds up to 22 hours of runtime and works with the latest iPhone 15 and previous-gen models dating back to the iPhone 12. Features: 10,000 mAh capacity, 20W fast charging, USB-C, MagSafe compatible, works with iPhone 15/14/13/12 series.