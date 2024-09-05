Amazon continues to slash $250 off the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in lingering Labor Day deal
Pick up the fantastic 15-inch M3 MacBook Air for a stellar price.
Lingering Labor Day deals at Amazon continue to offer the lowest prices of the year on Apple's premium MacBooks. For example, you can get the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon today.
Normally, this macOS-powered Apple laptop costs $1,299, so that's $250 in savings. This is the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air's lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best MacBook deals available right now.
If you spent the long weekend with loved ones instead of browsing laptop deals, here's a second chance at savings.
Ideal for students and traveling professionals, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops to buy. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor and 15+ hour long battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.
So if you want a slim, lightweight, powerful, laptop with long battery life, the M3 MacBook Air is worth your while. At $250 off, it's down to an all-time low price just days ahead of Apple's forthcoming September event.
Amazon didn't apply an expiration date to this deal so I recommend you act now to lock in this stellar price.
Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal
Apple M3 MacBook Air 15
Was: $1,299
Now: $1,049 @ Amazon
Overview:
Lowest price! Amazon takes $250 off the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 which drops it to its lowest price yet.
Features: 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) 500-nit Liquid Retina display, Apple M3 8-core CPU, 16-core neural engine,10-Core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p FaceTime HD camera, three-mic array with directional beamforming, Magic Keyboard with Touch ID, six-speakers with force-cancelling woofers, macOS
Release date: March 2024
Price check: Best Buy $1,299
Price history: This marks a new all-time low price for the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 on Amazon.
Reviews: The 15-inch MacBook Air M3 earned 4.5 out of 5 star rating from us and high praise across our brands. Apple's latest M3-charged laptop raises the bar in terms of performance and battery life. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we were impressed by its strong performance, thin, light form factor, and over 15-hour long battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a capable, slim, lightweight laptop that has long battery life. The 15.6-inch MacBook Air M3 is ideal for daily productivity, video editing, and light gaming.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop solely for general use or a machine for competitive gaming. Browse my hand-selected best laptop deals, Chromebook deals, and gaming laptop deals for alternatives.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.