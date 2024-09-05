Amazon continues to slash $250 off the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air in lingering Labor Day deal

Lingering Labor Day deals at Amazon continue to offer the lowest prices of the year on Apple's premium MacBooks. For example, you can get the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air is on sale for $1,049 at Amazon today.

Normally, this macOS-powered Apple laptop costs $1,299, so that's $250 in savings. This is the 15-inch M3 MacBook Air's lowest price ever on Amazon and one of the best MacBook deals available right now.

If you spent the long weekend with loved ones instead of browsing laptop deals, here's a second chance at savings.

Ideal for students and traveling professionals, the M3 MacBook Air 15 is one of the best laptops to buy. In our 15-inch MacBook Air M3 review, we praised its strong performance, thin, light form factor and 15+ hour long battery life. We loved it so much that we gave it a solid 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our coveted Editor's Choice Award.

So if you want a slim, lightweight, powerful, laptop with long battery life, the M3 MacBook Air is worth your while. At $250 off, it's down to an all-time low price just days ahead of Apple's forthcoming September event.

Amazon didn't apply an expiration date to this deal so I recommend you act now to lock in this stellar price.

Today's best M3 MacBook Air 15 deal