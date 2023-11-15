AirPods Pro 2 fall to $169 in Walmart's final Black Friday deals event

The final Walmart Black Friday deals event drops the AirPods Pro 2 to just $169. That's $80 off their regular price of $249 and the AirPods Pro 2's lowest price ever! I doubt it will go any lower than this on Black Friday, so there's no need to wait. Out of all the early Black Friday AirPods deals I've been tracking over the past few weeks, this is one of the best.

Walmart Plus members get early access to this fantastic AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal which goes live at Walmart.com on Nov. 22 at 12.p.m. ET. Non-Walmart Plus members can shop this deal at 3 p.m. ET — stock permitting.

Last week, Walmart dropped the 2nd gen AirPods $69 and it sold out. To ensure you don't miss out on this AirPods Pro 2 deal, sign up for Walmart Plus for early access. Keep in mind that only paid members get early access to Walmart's upcoming Black Friday deals event, so you'll want to skip the free trial.

The best AirPods Pro 2 Black Friday deal goes live Nov. 22

Apple AirPods Pro 2: $249 $169 @ Walmart

Starting Nov. 22, save $80 on Apple AirPods Pro (2nd generation) with Lightning connector. The AirPods Pro 2 feature Apple's H2 chip for better noise-cancellation, 3D sound, and longer battery life. Personalized Spatial Audio which creates a unique profile based on the size and shape of your head and ears.

The AirPods Pro 2 are the best wireless earbuds for Apple users. Over the 1st generation AirPods Pro, the AirPods Pro 2 are powered by an upgraded H2 processor and feature new touch controls. They also bring enhanced active noise-cancellation and longer battery life to Apple's pro-grade earbuds.

In our AirPods Pro 2 review, we loved the earbuds' personalized Spatial Audio, stronger, smarter ANC modes and impeccable controls. We were also impressed by their enriched soundstage and improved battery life. We gave the AirPods Pro 2 a perfect 5 out of 5-star rating and our hard-to-get Editor's Choice award.

So if you want to treat someone you know or yourself to some earbuds, you can't go wrong with the AirPods Pro 2. Especially at this tempting deal price.

Black Friday 2023 is on Nov. 24, but retailers are kicking off the holiday shopping season early. Visit our Black Friday deals hub for the best discounts on the most wished-for tech.