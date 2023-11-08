AirPods 2 crash to $69 in unbeatable Walmart Black Friday deal
Snap up the Apple AirPods 2 for just $69
Walmart Black Friday deals start now with early holiday discounts through Cyber Monday. Currently, the AirPods 2 are on sale for an all-time low price of just $69. Previously $129, so that's $60 in savings and the lowest price in history for these Apple earbuds. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get early.
While we typically don't recommend products over 2-years old, the AirPods 2 are among the best wireless earbuds around. The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by Apple's H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.
Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early discounts are now available at Walmart. Visit our Black Friday 2023 list for more epic deals on must-have tech.
Today's best AirPods 2 deal
Apple AirPods 2
Was:
$129
Now $69 @ Walmart
Overview:
Save $60 on the AirPods 2 with lightning Charging Case at Walmart right now.
Features: Apple H1 chip, seamless Apple device pairing, "Hey Siri" voice assistant support, up to 24 hours of battery life (rated).
Release date: Mar. 2019
Price history: This is the AirPods 2's lowest price ever.
Price check: Best Buy $99
Reviews:
While we didn't test these previous-gen buds, in our AirPods 3 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design and great sound. We also loved its excellent battery life and gave the AirPods 3 and our Editor's Choice Award. We expect the AirPods 2 to be on par as customer reviews at Walmart average 4.6 out of 5-stars.
