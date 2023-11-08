AirPods 2 crash to $69 in unbeatable Walmart Black Friday deal

Walmart Black Friday deals start now with early holiday discounts through Cyber Monday. Currently, the AirPods 2 are on sale for an all-time low price of just $69. Previously $129, so that's $60 in savings and the lowest price in history for these Apple earbuds. This is one of the best Black Friday headphone deals you can get early.

While we typically don't recommend products over 2-years old, the AirPods 2 are among the best wireless earbuds around. The AirPods 2 buds are comfortable to wear, sound good, and offer twice the talk time of the original AirPods. They're powered by Apple's H1 chip, the same one found in the AirPods Pro. This makes for fast and convenient Bluetooth pairing, especially to iPhones.

Black Friday is on Nov. 24 and early discounts are now available at Walmart. Visit our Black Friday 2023 list for more epic deals on must-have tech.

Today's best AirPods 2 deal