5 early Black Friday laptop deals I recommend based on our testing
It's not too early to save on our favorite laptops
If you're looking for early Black Friday laptop deals under $1,000, you've come to the right place. Early Black Friday deals continue to slash prices on some of our favorite laptops. I found 5 early Black Friday laptop deals I recommend — notebooks that we've tested and rated highly.
From Best Buy, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with 1TB SSD for $949 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This unbeatable deal knocks $600 off this 2-in-1 laptop's regular retail price of $1,549. It's the Galaxy Book 3 360's lowest price ever and one Black Friday laptop deal you don't have to wait for. If you're on a smaller budget, consider the Samsung Book 3 with 512GB SSD for $849 at Amazon.
Another Black Friday laptop deal I recommend is the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 for $899 ($200 off). If you're in the market for a convertible laptop for work, school and everything in between, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice.
These early holiday deals on laptops are just scratching the surface. See the rest of my favorite discounts below.
5 Best early Black Friday deals
Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360:
$1,549 $949 @ Best Buy
LOWEST PRICE! Save $600 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Non-members, save $550. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.
Apple MacBook Air M1:
$999 $749 @ Amazon
The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design.
Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD.
Price check: Best Buy $749
Apple 15" MacBook Air M2:
$1,299 $999 Amazon via on-page coupon
Save $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID.
Price check: B&H $1,149| Best Buy: $1,299
Dell XPS 13 9315:
$999 $899 @ Dell
Dell Black Friday deals start now with $200 off the Dell XPS 13. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB NVme SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.
Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1:
$1,099 $899 @ Dell
Save $200 on the Dell Inspiron 16 (7630). One of the best laptops for students and remote workers, this laptop is built for multitasking and has a long battery life. This machine packs a 16-inch (1920 x 1200) 300-nit touch screen, Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott
By Momo Tabari
By Hilda Scott