5 early Black Friday laptop deals I recommend based on our testing

If you're looking for early Black Friday laptop deals under $1,000, you've come to the right place. Early Black Friday deals continue to slash prices on some of our favorite laptops. I found 5 early Black Friday laptop deals I recommend — notebooks that we've tested and rated highly.

From Best Buy, you can get the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 with 1TB SSD for $949 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This unbeatable deal knocks $600 off this 2-in-1 laptop's regular retail price of $1,549. It's the Galaxy Book 3 360's lowest price ever and one Black Friday laptop deal you don't have to wait for. If you're on a smaller budget, consider the Samsung Book 3 with 512GB SSD for $849 at Amazon.

Another Black Friday laptop deal I recommend is the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 for $899 ($200 off). If you're in the market for a convertible laptop for work, school and everything in between, the Dell Inspiron 16 2-in-1 is a wise choice.

These early holiday deals on laptops are just scratching the surface. See the rest of my favorite discounts below.

5 Best early Black Friday deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $949 @ Best Buy

LOWEST PRICE! Save $600 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Non-members, save $550. This premium convertible features a 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics and 1TB SSD.

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon

The 2020 M1 MacBook Air, the cheapest MacBook out there is now $250 cheaper than normal. Though it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops around. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $749

Dell XPS 13 9315: $999 $899 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday deals start now with $200 off the Dell XPS 13. This laptop has a stunning 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB NVme SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall laptop to buy.