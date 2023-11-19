Best Black Friday laptop deals 2023: 25+ early discounts

Black Friday laptop deals are upon us as Black Friday, Nov. 24 rapidly approaches. Our favorite go-to retailers and PC makers are rolling out early Black Friday deals on this week. We're seeing fantastic discounts on laptops we as experts, have tested and rated —from Windows PC to MacBooks to Chromebooks. So if you need to pick up a laptop asap or beat the Black Friday rush, there are plenty of early deals to snag now.

Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to find the lowest prices on our favorite laptops. However, if you don't want to wait, you don't have to. There are plenty of fantastic laptop deals to snag now. In fact, some configurations are at their lowest prices ever.

So if you're after a new laptop right now, you can snag a brilliant discount today. Shop the best early Black Friday deals on laptops below:

Best Black Friday laptop deals — Editor's Deal of the Day

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,449 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on the MacBook Pro M3 or save $200 with My Best Buy Plus or Total. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections. Price check: Amazon $1,449

Surface Laptop Studio 2: up to $400 off @ Microsoft

Black Friday Surface deals are now live at Microsoft with savings of up to $400 on the Surface Laptop Studio 2. Prices start a just under $2,000. In our Surface Laptop Studio 2 hands-on review, we liked its versatile design, powerful performance, and haptic keyboard. We also found the magnetic Surface Pen easy to use and its rated 18-hour battery life impressive. Features: 14.4-inch, (2400 x 1600) 120Hz touch screen, Intel Evo Core i7-13700H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics. 512GB SSD.

Best Black Friday laptop deals 2023

Black Friday laptop deals — Windows laptops

HP Envy x360 15.6-inch (AMD): $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

The HP Envy x360 is a stylish convertible laptop that can widely accommodate the needs of users with an interest in browsing the web, hitting the books, putting their nose to the grindstone, or kicking their feet up and enjoying their favorite streaming services. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 7730u CPU, AMD Radeon graphics, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, 15.6-inch FHD (1080p) WLED touchscreen display.

MSI Modern 14: $699 $499 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $200 off the MSI Modern 14, an ultralightweight machine for on-the-go productivity. Featuring the latest AMD Ryzen 7000 series processor, it's more than adequate for students and business professionals. It provides enough oomph for day-to-day multasking, multimedia editing as well and streaming and gaming when you're not getting things done.



Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1080) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon Graphics, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $499

Dell XPS 13 9315: $799 $599 @ Dell

Save $200 on the Dell XPS 13 9315, one of the best laptops to buy. We reviewed the 2-in-1 version Dell XPS 13 and liked its lightest design, bright sharp display and great graphics performance. The laptop in this deal packs a 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit-display, Intel Core i5-1230U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics and 512GB NVMe SSD. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is the best overall Dell laptop to buy.

Acer Aspire 5: $699 $599 @ Newegg

Newegg takes $100 off the Acer Aspire 5 (A515-58M-54LG). When you're on the hunt for a reliable day-to-day personal computer for productivity and entertainment, the Acer Aspire 5 is one of the best laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1335U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD, Windows 11 Home. Price check: Amazon $569

Lenovo Slim 7i 14": $1,099 $699 @ B&H

Save $400 on the Lenovo Slim 7i which brings it down to just under $700. Specs considered, it's an exceptional value for the price. While we didn't get to test this new release, satisfied Lenovo Slim 7 reviews from happy customers rate it 4 out of 5-stars. Features: 14-inch (2880 x 1800) touch display, Intel Core i7-1260P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Lenovo ThinkPad E16: $945 $773 @ Walmart

Save $171 on the Lenovo ThinkPad E16 and grab yourself a speedy 16-inch AMD-backed laptop ideal for managing your workload or as a day-to-day companion for your computing needs. The ThinkPad is an iconic laptop lineup hailed for its extra-comfy keyboard experience, and impressive security features. Work or leisure, the ThinkPad E16 is bound to please you. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) display, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U CPU, 16GB of RAM, AMD Radeon graphics, and 1TB SSD.

Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360: $1,549 $949 @ Best Buy

Lowest price! Save $600 on the Galaxy Book 3 360 2-in-1 laptop with My Best Buy Plus or Total. Non-members, save $550. In our review, we loved its sleek, ultra-lightweight design, and the impressive display. Combined with the incredibly comfortable typing experience, the Samsung Galaxy Book 3 360 earned a high rating of 4.5 out of 5-stars and our coveted Editor's Choice Award. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) AMOLED display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1360P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD.

Microsoft Surface Laptop 5: $1,799 $1,299 @ Microsoft

From now through Dec. 3, save up to $500 on the Surface Laptop 5 at Microsoft. Prices start from $799 for the 13-inch base model. In our Microsoft Surface Laptop 5 review, we liked its sleek, great-sounding speakers, tactile, clicky keyboard, and slender, solid build quality. Satisfied customers praise the laptop's performance, battery life, and beautiful, lightweight design. If you're looking for a travel-friendly laptop, the Surface Laptop 5 might be the right choice for you. Features: 15-inch (2496 x 1664) 400-nit touch display, Intel Core i7-1255U 10-core, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD. Price check: B&H $1,749

Lenovo Yoga 7i (14-inch, Intel): $1,349 $949 @ Lenovo

Save $400 on the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop during Lenovo's early Black Friday sales. This convertible laptop is ideal for those looking for a device that can pull double duties as a tablet in a pinch, offering wider art applications with a stylus on the 14-inch 2.2K touchscreen, or delivering impromptu presentations in Tent Mode. It's as powerful as it is flexible thanks to a 13th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and 16GB of RAM. Features: 14-inch 2.2K (2240 x 1400) 60Hz touch display, 13th Gen Intel Core i7-1355U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD storage.

Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED: $1,099 $989 @ Amazon

Save $110 on the Asus VivoBook S 15 OLED, a solid PC for work, school and everything else. It's not often you find and OLED laptop that ticks all the boxes in terms of price, performance, and great speakers. In our Asus Vivobook S 15 OLED review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating. It's the Editor's Choice VivoBook for its breath-taking OLED display, strong performance, and premium-looking design. Features: 15.6-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) OLED 120Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB, RAM, Iris Xe Graphics, 1TB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $989

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3: $2,289 $1,602 @ Lenovo

Save $687 on the Lenovo ThinkPad Nano Gen 3 via coupon, "X1NANOG3" at checkout. The base model ThinkPad X1 Nano Gen 3 boasts a 13-inch 2K matte display and the brains and brawn of a 13th Gen Intel Core i5 processor. ThinkPads are ideal laptops for work or business, and the X1 Nano Gen 3 is no different. It's a powerful machine with a best-in-class keyboard that can might light work of even the heaviest workloads. Features: 13-inch 2K (2160 x 1350) 450-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i5-1340P 12-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD.

Dell XPS 15 9530 RTX 4060: $2,499 $1,999 @ Dell

Save $500 on the Dell XPS 15 (9530). It's one of the best laptops for students, remote workers and anyone else looking for a capable PC. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, RTX 4060 GPU (8GB of dedicated memory), 1TB M.2 PCIe NVMe SSD. Review: In our Dell XPS 15 review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating its great overall and gaming performance as well as its sleek, elegant design.

Dell XPS 13 2-in-1: $1,449 $1,199 @ Dell

Save $250 on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 detachable design laptop. It's the best laptop for creators, work professionals and anyone else who wants a versatile, secure machine. For security, the power button doubles as a Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint reader. In our our Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 review, we rate it 3.5 out of 5-stars for its lightweight, versatile design, bright display, great webcam, and good graphics performance. Features: 13-inch 3K (2880 x 1920) 500-nit touch screen with Dell Active pen support, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 512GB SSD.

Asus Vivobook 16X: $749 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $270 on the Asus Vivobook 16 at Best Buy. You're getting a relatively powerful laptop for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16X is a solid buy. It packs a 16-inch (1600 x 768) display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS CPU, 12GB of RAM, 512GB SSD. This -particular configuration is adequate for multitasking, audio/video-editing, and streaming videos. Price check: Target $579

Dell XPS 13 9315: $999 $899 @ Dell

Dell Black Friday deals start now with $200 off the Dell XPS 13. If you want an ultra-portable laptop that you can take everywhere, you can't go wrong with the XPS 13. Powered by Windows 11 Home, the Dell XPS 13 is one of the best overall laptop to buy. Features: 13.4- inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500 nit display, Intel Core i7-1250U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, Iris Xe graphics, and 512GB SSD.

Black Friday laptop deals — MacBooks

Apple MacBook Air M1: $999 $749 @ Amazon via on-page coupon

Now $250 off, the M1 MacBook Air is the cheapest MacBook you can buy. Although it's been replaced by the M2 MacBook Air, it's still one of the best laptops out there. It packs blazing performance and long battery life into a slim, unibody design. Features:13.3-inch (2560 x 1600) IPS Retina display, Apple M1 8-core processor, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD. Price check: Best Buy $999

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $1,049 @ Amazon

Save $250 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Best Buy $1,049 | B&H $1,049

Apple 13" MacBook Pro M2: $1,299 $1,099 @ Best Buy

Save $200 on the M2 MacBook Pro — the best laptop that for power-users. The M2 MacBook Pro offers impressive battery life and is ideal for productivity, gaming, video editing, and photo editing. Features: 13.3-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar, Touch. Price check: Amazon $1,099 via coupon | B&H $1,199

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M2 Pro: $1,999 $1,799 @ B&H

Save $200 on the 2023 MacBook Pro M2 Pro. Apple's latest pro-grade notebook packs a 14.2-inch (3024 x1964) Liquid Retina XDR display, M2 Pro 10-core CPU, 16-core GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 512GB SSD. On board are three Thunderbolt 4 ports, an HDMI port, SDXC card slot, headphone jack, and MagSafe 3 port. Price check: Amazon $1,939 (see options) | Best Buy $1,999

Black Friday laptop deals — Chromebooks

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $399 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is at its best price yet. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2: $699 $589 @ Best Buy

Now $109 off, despite its age, the Samsung Chromebook 2 is one of the best Plus Chromebooks to buy. And, it's scheduled to receive Google updates through Jun 2030. In our Samsung Galaxy Chromebook review we found its breathtaking QLED display, razor-thin chassis, and speedy performance most impressive. Features; 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) QLED touch screen, 2.1-GHz Intel Core i3-10110U dual-core CPU, Intel UH graphics, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of eMMC storage.

Acer Chromebook 314 (2022): $229 $159 @ Amazon

Now $70 off, the Acer Chromebook 314 just hit a new all-time low price. Overall, Acer's Chromebook 314 is a budget-friendly laptop for the basics. This Chromebook has a rated battery life of up to 12 hours on a full tank. Features: 14-inch (1366 x 768) display, ‎MediaTek MT8183 8-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Integrated graphics, 32GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook 315: $419 $385 @ Amazon

This already modestly priced Acer Chromebook 315 with laptop sleeve is now $34 off. That's something you don't often see these days. If you don't want to spend a fortune on a laptop and just want a budget-friendly laptop for basic tasks, this is it. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Pentium Silver N6000 quad-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel UHD graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Acer Chromebook 315 w/ Sleeve: $226 $179 @ Walmart

Save $47 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. This is the ideal budget laptop for basic everyday tasks like creating docs, web browsing and streaming content. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) display, Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB RAM, Intel UHD Graphics, 64GB of eMMC flash storage.

Black Friday laptop deals — Gaming laptops

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $799 @ Best Buy

Save $300 on the Gigabyte G5 with Nvidia's powerful GeForce RTX 4060 GPU inside. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

HP Omen 16 AMD: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.