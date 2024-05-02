Newegg PC Gaming Week 2024: 7 best deals worth your while

Newegg PC Gaming Week is giving gamers plenty of reasons to upgrade their gaming setup. Through May 6, you can take advantage of deep discounts on PC gaming essentials from laptops to keyboards.

As part of the sale, you can get the 13th Gen Intel-charged Lenovo Legion Pro 7 with RTX 4090 GPU for $3,099. Normally, this gaming beast would set you back a smooth $3,300, so that's $200 in savings. Newegg sweetens the deal even more by throwing in a free Rosewill 4-Port Slim USB 3.0 Hub (valued at $25). By comparison, antonline currently sells this laptop for $10 less — sans the free USB hub, so Newegg's deal is the better value. Elsewhere, the Legion Pro 7 laptop is sold out at Lenovo.

Another standout Newegg PC Gaming Week deal drops the MSI Pulse 15 with RTX 4070 GPU to $1.699 ($200 off) and bundles it with a free MSI headset (valued at $40). We didn't test the MSI Pulse 15, however, we reviewed its sibling. the MSI Katana 15 and rated it 4 out of 5 stars for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect MSI Pulse 15 to be on par and should be more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications.

These are just two of the excellent Newegg PC Gaming Week deals happening right now. See more of today's featured deals below.

Newegg PC Gaming Week deals

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 RTX 4090: was $3,299 now $3,099

In this deal, Newegg takes $200 off the Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and throws in a free Rosewill 4-Port Slim USB 3.0 Hub (valued at $25). We didn't test this exact laptop, however, in our Legion Pro 7i review, we called it a stellar gaming laptop with beastly performance and a premium aesthetic. Beyond gaming, this powerful hardware combo is great for video editing, photo editing, and other graphics intensive tasks. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 240Hz 500-niit display, Intel Core i9-13900HX 24-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home Price check: antonline $3,080| Lenovo $3,299

MSI Delta 15 RTX 6700M: was $1,499 now $999

Save $723 when you buy the MSI Delta 15 from Newegg. Enjoy this gaming laptop for less and take advantage of AMD's impressive graphics and performance-boosting technology like FidelityFX, AMD Smartshift, and Smart Access Memory. This thin and light gaming laptop is ideal for entry-level gamers looking for a budget buy that won't disappoint. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 240Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 5800H 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon RX 6700M GPU w/ 10GB VRAM, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Home

Lenovo LOQ 16 RTX 4060: was $1,819 now $1,499

For a limited time, save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060 GPU. Although we didn't get a chance to test it, Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060 reviews, average 4.3 out of 5 stars at Lenovo. Proud owners praise the laptop's fast and responsive gaming performance and say it runs cool and quiet. Others appreciate the great value for the price. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-13500H 14-core CPU, 64GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory, 2TB SSD, 1080p camera with dual mics and privacy shutter, Windows 11 Home

MSI Pulse 15 RTX 4070: $1,899 $1,699 @ Newegg + free headset

Save $200 on the MSI Pulse 15 and get a free MSI gaming headset (valued at $40). We didn't get to test the MSI Pulse 15, however, in our MSI Katana 15 review, its RTX 4070 GPU-toting sibling earned a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its solid gaming and productivity performance. We expect the laptop in this deal to be on par and more than adequate for handling AAA games and video editing applications. Features: 15.6-inch (2560 x 1440) 165Hz display, Intel Core i9-13900H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD.

Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED RTX 3070 Ti: was $2,399 now $2,099 ($1,849 w/ membership)

Top-rated seller PC Online via Newegg knocks $300 off the 2023 Asus ZenBook Pro Duo 15 OLED (UX582) for PC Gaming Week. Even better, Newegg+ members save an extra $250 via coupon, "NP87" at checkout which drops it to $1,849 ($550 off). In our ZenBook Pro Duo review, we raved about its bright, colorful display and its punchy performance. Features: 15.6-inch 4K (3840 x 2160) 550-nit 60Hz touchscreen with stylus support, Intel Core i9-12900H 14-core CPU, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti GPU with 8GB VRAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 11 Pro

32" LG UltraGear 2K Monitor: was $499 now $349

For a limited time, save $150 on this 32-inch LG UltraGear 2K Gaming Monitor (32GP850-B). Specially designed to give gamers a competitive edge, it's outfitted with a fast 165Hz refresh rate, 1ms GTG response time, and AMD FreeSync Premium with NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility. On top of that, it includes pro-level customization options to optimize your gameplay and rack up on achievement badges. Features: 32-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 165Hz (O/C 180Hz) Nano IPS panel, 1ms response time, AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR 10, 3-side near-borderless design, 178-degree viewing angle, height/tilt adjustable stand