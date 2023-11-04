Target Black Friday deals 2023 — shop early discounts
The best Target Black Friday deals are rolling out early
This year's Target Black Friday sale deals are expected to go live on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. If you can't afford to wait, the big box retailer currently offers holiday-like savings on electronics in the lead up to Black Friday 2023. And what's more, Target offers a holiday price match guarantee on purchases made between now and Dec. 24.
Like other retailers this year, Target holiday deals are starting early with generous discounts on laptops, tablets, headphones, video games and more. The holidays will be here before we know it and remember my frugal friends — it's never too early to save.
Target Black Friday deals 2023
- Shop: Today's best Target deals
- Laptops: save on Acer, Asus, HP, Lenovo & more
- Tablets: save on tablets and e-readers
- Headphones: save on Bose, JBL, Skullcandy, Sony & more
- Monitors: save on Acer, Samsung, HP & more
- Gaming: save on headsets, gamepads, video games & more
Best Target Black Friday deals 2023
Asus Chromebook Plus CX34:
$399 $279 @ Target
Target takes $130 off the the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work.
Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 128GB of storage.
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8:
$229 $179 @ Target
Save $50 on the Galaxy Tab A8 10.5-inch tablet. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. It features a 10.5 inch (1920 x 1200) TFT display, 2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of microSD-expandable storage.
Price check: Amazon $175 | Best Buy $179
Madden NFL 24 Xbox Series X|One:
$69 $39 @ Target
Save $30 on Madden NFL 24 for Xbox Series X and Xbox One consoles. This latest installment to the football game franchise features new responsive and realistic player motion. Increased control, AI enhancements, and cross-play provides a Madden experience unlike ever before. Madden NFL for PS5 and PS4 are also $49 each.
