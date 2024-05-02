Star Wars Day 2024: Best May the 4th deals

This year's May 4th is Star Wars Day when fans celebrate 47 years of the Star Wars franchise. Today is one of the best times of the year to snag discounts on Star Wars merch including games, gadgets, and collectibles.

One early deal from Best Buy drops Star Wars Jedi: Survivor for Xbox Series X for $29 ($40 off). You can get the PS5 version for the same price. In our Star Wars: Jedi Survivor review, we praise the game's new engaging mechanics and overall cosmetics. We also loved its compelling finale and rated it 4 out of 5 stars, co-signed with our Editor's Choice Award. According to our reviewer, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor does a great job of exploring the franchise's ongoing clash of light and dark sides. If you're a Star Wars fan or into action-adventure games, Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is a worthy addition to your collection.

Another Star Wars Day deal that never gets old is the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 Digital Pet Game for $12 ($7 off) at Amazon. This classic white version usually retails for $20, so that's $9 in savings. It's the R2-D2 Tamagotchi's lowest price ever and one of the best early Star Wars deals you can get today. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, it has a familiar R2-D2 design and digital character on the screen.

Just like the original Tamagotchi, the object of the game is to take care of your R2-D2 and keep him happy. You'll do so by playing two mini-games and keeping him charged and cleaned. You'll train your R2-D2 to master up to learn 19 skills which prompts him to unlock up to 7 games.

And that's just the tip of the galactic iceberg. Browse more of our favorite Star Wars Day discounts below.

Star Wars Day deals retailers

Best Star Wars Day deals 2024

Seagate FireCuda Hard Drive: $99 $69 @ Best Buy

One of the best Star Wars Day deals knocks $30 off this special edition 2TB Seagate External Hard Drive. Officially licensed, it design of Grogu aka Baby Yoda as seen in the Disney Plus hit series, Star Wars: The Mandalorian. With colorful LED lighting and a capacity of 2TB of storage, it's a great collectible or gift for any Star Wars fan. This Star Wars-inspired external hard drive works with PC, Mac, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles.

Bitty Boomers Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker: $19 $9 @ Amazon

This Star Wars Black Day deal from Amazon knocks 56% off the Bitty Boomers Star Wars: Book of Boba Fett - Boba Fett Mini Bluetooth Speaker. Don't let the size fool you, the Force is strong with these 2" tall mini speakers. They have a wireless range of up to 30 feet and deliver up to 4 hours of playtime on a full charge.

LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens for PC: $19 $4 @ Newegg

Celebrate Star Wars Day with 75% off LEGO Star Wars: The Force Awakens for PC. Play as all of the heroic characters from the movie, including Rey, Finn, Poe Dameron, Han Solo, Chewbacca, C-3PO, and BB-8, as well as Kylo Ren, General Hux and Captain Phasma.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor: $69 $29 @ Best Buy

Celebrate Star Wars Day with $40 off Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. This video game from the popular franchise follows Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and features upgraded mechanics and a whole new compelling narrative.

Star Wars: Squadrons: $40 $2 @ Microsoft Store

Save 95% on Star Wars: Squadrons for Xbox Series X|S.. At this stellar Star Wars Day deal price, it's a must buy if you're into flight simulators or a huge Star Wars fan. We played Star Wars: Squadrons on a PC and liked its satisfying flight combat, colorful environments and ship customization.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: $49 $12 @ Steam

Save 75% on Lego Star Wars: The SkyWalker Saga for PC. The incredible Lego Star Wars series hits its ultimate form with this content-dense iteration packed with levels, a renewed gameplay engine and slick visuals with that classic humor you know and love.

Razer Mandalorian Xbox Wireless Controller w/ Quick Charging Stand: $179 $104 @ Amazon

Amazon celebrates Star Wars Day with $75 off the Razer Limited Edition Mandalorian Wireless Pro Controller and Quick charging stand bundle. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller Xbox One Series X|S, Xbox One X|S, Xbox One and Windows 10 PC.

Geeknet Star Wars The Mandalorian Light Up Wireless Charging Pad: $24 $8 @ GameStop

Right now, the Geeknet Star Wars Millennium Falcon Wireless Charger is $8 off at GameStop. It works with any Qi wireless-enabled phone to charge your device at warp speed. It has a USB-C port and comes with a wall charging cable.

Tamagotchi nano Star Wars R2-D2 Hologram: $19 $9 @ Amazon

Save 50% on this Tamagotchi nano x Star Wars R2-D2 Tamagotchi. Inspired by the original Tamagotchi digital pet from 1997, this Star Wars R2-D2-themed game has never been cheaper. Take care of R2-D2 by keeping him charged and clean and by playing two mini-games (firefighting and Dejarik “holochess”).

Star Wars Racer and Commando Combo: $29 $17 @ Walmart

Save $12 on this Star Wars Racer and Commando 2-in-1 game deal. It includes two classic Star Wars games — Star Wars: Episode I Racer and Star Wars Republic Commando. Relive the adrenaline-pumping Podracing sequence from Star Wars: Episode I The Phantom Menace with Star Wars: Episode I Racer. Lead an elite squad as you infiltrate, dominate, and annihilate the opposition in Star Wars Republic Commando.

Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet: $131 $102 @ Best Buy

Pick up this Star Wars The Black Series Artillery Stormtrooper Electronic Helmet for $30 under retail. With a design inspired by Star Wars: The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney Plus, this premium roleplay Star Wars The Black Series helmet is perfect for Star Wars fans and collectors. It features a premium design with realistic detail and electronic voice distortion to sound like an Artillery Stormtrooper. Price check: Amazon $102