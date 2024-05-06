Snap up the AirPods 2 for just $79 — lowest price of the year!

Ahead of the upcoming Apple event, the AirPods 2 are down to their lowest price of the year. Whether you're shopping for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or accessories for that new MacBook or iPad you just bought (or plan to buy *hint hint*), here's a deal you might like.

Currently, Amazon offers the Apple AirPods 2 for just $79 which is $50 below their usual price of $129. This is one of the best AirPods deals I've seen all year, the lowest so far. It's just $10 shy of their record discounted price of $69 which we likely won't see again for a while. If you can live without water resistance and noise cancellation, these are the cheapest AirPods you can get at the moment.

Alternatively, you can sweat and water-resistance with the Editor's Choice AirPods 3 for just $139 ($30 off) — their biggest discount yet! In our AirPods 3 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, great sound, and excellent battery life. Though they lack the noise-cancelling capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, they offer some if its premium features like spatial audio and up to 6 hours of battery life.

Apple deals this good don't come around often, so I don't hesitate too long!

Today's best AirPods 2 deal