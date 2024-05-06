Snap up the AirPods 2 for just $79 — lowest price of the year!
Ahead of the upcoming Apple event, the AirPods 2 are down to their lowest price of the year. Whether you're shopping for a last-minute Mother's Day gift or accessories for that new MacBook or iPad you just bought (or plan to buy *hint hint*), here's a deal you might like.
Currently, Amazon offers the Apple AirPods 2 for just $79 which is $50 below their usual price of $129. This is one of the best AirPods deals I've seen all year, the lowest so far. It's just $10 shy of their record discounted price of $69 which we likely won't see again for a while. If you can live without water resistance and noise cancellation, these are the cheapest AirPods you can get at the moment.
Alternatively, you can sweat and water-resistance with the Editor's Choice AirPods 3 for just $139 ($30 off) — their biggest discount yet! In our AirPods 3 review, we loved their extremely comfortable design, great sound, and excellent battery life. Though they lack the noise-cancelling capabilities of the AirPods Pro 2, they offer some if its premium features like spatial audio and up to 6 hours of battery life.
Apple deals this good don't come around often, so I don't hesitate too long!
Today's best AirPods 2 deal
Apple AirPods 2
Was: $129
Now: $79 @ Amazon
Overview:
At $50 off, the AirPods 2 just hit their lowest price of the year.
Features: Apple H1 chip, seamless Apple device pairing, "Hey Siri" voice assistant support, up to 6 hours of battery life (rated), Lightning Charging Case
Release date: March 2019
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the AirPods 2 this year. For context, it hit an all-time low price of $69 back in November.
Price check: Best Buy $79 | Walmart $89| Verizon $89
Reviews: We didn't get a chance to test them, the AirPods 2 scored an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. Easy pairing, hands-free Siri, and decent sound are some of the highlighted features of Apple's 2nd generation AirPods.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ | What HiFi: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want to spend the least amount possible on earbuds for your MacBook, iPad, or iPhone. Or if you can live without noise-cancellation, water resistance, and USB-C connectivity.
Don't buy it if: You want water-resistant earbuds with active noise-cancelling and spatial audio. Consider the AirPods Pro 2 or Beats Studio Plus if you want premium wireless earbuds.
