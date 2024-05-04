HP Spectre x360 with Intel Ultra 7 gets $300 price cut in HP sale
Save $300 on the latest HP Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop
In the category of best 2-in-1 laptops, the 2024 HP Spectre x360 is our top recommendation. Powerful and versatile, It's the cheaper alternative to the HP Spectre Foldable 3-in-1 which commands $5,000!
For a limited time, the HP Spectre x360 16 is on sale for $1,549 at HP. That's $300 and a solid discount for this newly released laptop. Although I found it on Amazon for $1,419, I don't recommend buying third-party sellers with anything less than a 99% feedback rating. Speaking from experience, it's not worth the hassle.
In our hands-in HP Spectre x360 16 review, it made a stellar first impression. It blew us away with its large, vibrant display, great performance and outstanding quad speakers. Plus, there aren't too many laptops that ship with their stylus pen, so that's a big plus if you want to mark up documents or sketch. So if you want a big-screen premium laptop that functions as a drawing pad or viewing screen, the HP Spectre x360 16 is a wise choice. Even better, it's $3451 cheaper than the HP Spectre x360 17 3-in-1.
If you prefer a more portable (and cheaper) device, you can go for the HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,349 ($300 off) instead. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop!
Shop HP's entire sale and visit our laptop deals hub for more options.
Today's best HP Spectre x360 16 deal
HP Spectre x360 16 2-in-1 Laptop
Was: $1,849
Now: $1,549 @ HP
Overview: Save $300 on the 14-inches Spectre x360 2-in-1 laptop (model 14-eu0097nr
Features: 16-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 500-nit OLED touchscreen, Intel Core Ultra 7 155H 16-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Arc graphics, 1TB SSD, top firing DTS:X Ultra quad speakers, fingerprint reader, HP Wide Vision 9MP IR camera with privacy shutter and dual array mics, HP rechargeable MPP 2.0 Tilt Pen, Wi-Fi 7, Windows 11 Home
Launch date: March 2024
Price history: This is one of the lowest prices I've seen for this particular HP Spectre x360 16 from a trusted retailer.
Cheaper alternative:
Reviews: In our HP Spectre x360 16 (2024) hands-on review, we were blown away by its impressive battery life and gorgeous OLED display. We gave its smaller sibling, the HP Spectre x360 14 our Editor's Choice Award.
Laptop Mag: Hands on | ★★★★½ (HP Spectre x360 14)
Buy it if: You want a big-screen convertible laptop for productivity, creating, streaming content, and cloud gaming.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a traditional style laptop or PC for graphics-intensive tasks like competitive gaming.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets and bargain shopping to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and 11 years of tech and entertainment journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV shows and pro-wrestling matches.