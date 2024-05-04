HP Spectre x360 with Intel Ultra 7 gets $300 price cut in HP sale

In the category of best 2-in-1 laptops, the 2024 HP Spectre x360 is our top recommendation. Powerful and versatile, It's the cheaper alternative to the HP Spectre Foldable 3-in-1 which commands $5,000!

For a limited time, the HP Spectre x360 16 is on sale for $1,549 at HP. That's $300 and a solid discount for this newly released laptop. Although I found it on Amazon for $1,419, I don't recommend buying third-party sellers with anything less than a 99% feedback rating. Speaking from experience, it's not worth the hassle.

In our hands-in HP Spectre x360 16 review, it made a stellar first impression. It blew us away with its large, vibrant display, great performance and outstanding quad speakers. Plus, there aren't too many laptops that ship with their stylus pen, so that's a big plus if you want to mark up documents or sketch. So if you want a big-screen premium laptop that functions as a drawing pad or viewing screen, the HP Spectre x360 16 is a wise choice. Even better, it's $3451 cheaper than the HP Spectre x360 17 3-in-1.

If you prefer a more portable (and cheaper) device, you can go for the HP Spectre x360 14 for $1,349 ($300 off) instead. It's the Editor's Choice 2-in-1 laptop!

Shop HP's entire sale and visit our laptop deals hub for more options.

Today's best HP Spectre x360 16 deal