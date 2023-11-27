85 best Cyber Monday deals I recommend you buy now

Cyber Monday 2023 dropped a motherlode of online-only deals today. So if you skipped Black Friday and waited to see what Cyber Monday has to offer, good news. Big retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart continue to offer excellent holiday sales.

The best Cyber Monday deals I'm seeing right now are on par with this year's Black Friday deals. As expected, I'm seeing a few rare instances in which select Cyber Monday deals are better than Black Friday.

For example, I found my dream TV, the 65-inch TCL Q7 QLED for $599 at PC Richard. Previously $849, that's $250 off and the lowest price ever for this TCL TV. If you're looking for a big screen TV on a budget, now just under $600, the TCL Q7 is a no brainer. By comparison, it's $50 cheaper than Amazon and Best Buy's Cyber Monday price.

It runs on the same processor as TCL's top-of-the line QM8 which is now $849 ($650 off) at PC Richard. Like its pricier sibling, the TCL Q7 QLED features Full Array Local Dimming and 120Hz refresh rate. Just about the only major difference between the two is that the QM8 employs mini-LED and the Q7 does not.

Cyber Monday is on until midnight and you still have time to score some excellent holiday deals. Shop my favorite Cyber Monday deals below.

Cyber Monday deals 2023

Cyber Monday deals — Top deals

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/membership

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049| B&H $1,029

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Apple iPhone 15 Pro: $999 $0 @ Amazon w/ activation

Get the iPhone 15 Pro for $0 with activation via Boost Infinite at Amazon. To get this deal, you must activation and financing through Boost Infinite. Boost Infinite will charge you $60/mo. for unlimited talk, text, and data. Plus, you'll get the latest iPhone every year with annual upgrades.

Cyber Monday deals — Laptops

Apple 15" MacBook Air M2: $1,299 $999 @ Best Buy w/membership

Save up to $300 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M2. It features an M2 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU, 16-core neural engine, 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It packs a 15.3-inch (2880 x 1864) Liquid Retina display, Magic Keyboard, Touch Bar and Touch ID. Price check: Amazon $1,049| B&H $1,029

Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

Asus Vivobook 16: $549 $424 @ Amazon

Save $125 on the Editor's Choice Asus Vivobook 16 which we tested and rated 4 out of 5-stars. With this Cyber Monday laptop deal, you're getting a powerful machine for a low price. If you want a sub $500 big screen laptop for school, work and play, this Vivobook 16 is a solid buy. Features: 16-inch WUXGA (1600 x 1200) display, Intel Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD. Price check: Walmart $549

Asus Chromebook Plus CX34: $439 $399 @ Amazon

Now $40 off, the ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 is at its best price yet. Don't be mistaken by its stylish, portable design, the Chromebook Plus CX34 is powerful and made for productivity. What's more, integrated AI-powered features like Magic Eraser, noise cancellation, and video make it great for school and work. Features: 14-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) anti-glare display, Intel Core i3-1215U 6-core CPU, 8GB RAM, 256GB of storage.

HP Laptop 15: $499 $349 @ Target

Save $150 on the HP Laptop 15. It features a 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) matte display, AMD Ryzen 5 5500U 6-core CPU, 8GB or RAM and 512GB NVMe SSD. At just under $350, it's a budget-friendly choice if you want a decent laptop for less. Powered by Windows Home is S mode, it's streamlined for fast startups and security.

MSI GF63 Thin RTX 2050: $669 $479 @ Best Buy

Save $220 on the MSI GF63 Thin Gaming Laptop. While it doesn't have a sexy name like the Stealth, Titan or Ghost, it's the price that's the star here. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12650H 10-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 1TB SSD.

Acer Nitro 5 RTX 4050: $999 $829 @ Walmart

Save $170 on the Acer Nitro 5 gaming laptop. This is an ideal laptop for entry-level gamers, pairing a sizable 15.6-inch 144Hz display and RGB keyboard aesthetic with impressive 12th Gen Intel Core i5 performance and a discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-Series GPU. Not only will you be able to unlock ray-traced graphics and DLSS boosted performance, but you'll be able to do so at a remarkably low price. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, Intel Core i5-12500H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Best Buy

Save $350 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Lenovo Legion 5 RTX 4060: $999 $869 @ Walmart

Save $130 on Lenovo's 15.6-inch gaming laptop during Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. The Legion 5 packs some serious potential thanks to its AMD and Nvidia pairing, bring excellent all-around and gaming performance to the table with ease. Armed with an RTX 40-Series GPU you can tackle AAA titles with ease thanks to DLSS 3.0 tech for enhanced visuals and frame rates. All captured on a brilliant WQHD panel with a refresh rate of 165Hz. Features: 15.6-inch WQHD 165Hz display, AMD Ryzen 7 7735H CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

Alienware x14 R2 RTX 4060: $1,999 $1,499 @ Dell

Save $500 on the latest Nvidia RTX 40 Series Alienware x14 R2 gaming laptop. It features a 14-inch QHD+ (2560 x 1600) 300-nit 165Hz display, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory does the heavy graphics lifting.

Cyber Monday deals — Tablets

All-New Amazon Fire HD 10 (2023): $139 $79 @ Amazon

The All-new Amazon Fire HD 10 just got its first discount, it's now $60 off for Cyber Monday. Over the 11th Gen Fire HD 10, it's 25% faster and 30 grams lighter. For better picture taking and video calling with family and friends, this latest release bumps the front-facing camera up to 5MP.

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro: $149 $74 @ Amazon

Save 50% on the latest Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet. Ideal for kids between the ages of 6 and 12, this Pro version packs a vibrant 8-inch HD display, 6-core processor, 3GB RAM, dual cameras and a USB-C (2.0) port. The tablet's 32GB of local storage is expandable via microSD up to 1TB.

Apple iPad Air 5: $599 $499 @ Amazon

Save $100 on the iPad Air 5. It packs a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display with True Tone. Rounding out its specs are Apple's M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and stereo speakers. For image capturing and video calls it has a 12MP wide angle primary camera on the back and a 12MP FaceTime Camera. Touch ID and Apple Pay offer secure login payment. Price check: Best Buy $499

Apple iPad Pro 11 M2 (128GB): $799 $699 @ Best Buy

The iPad Pro is $100 off for My Best Buy Plus members. This pro tier Apple tablet features an 11-inch Liquid Retina display, Apple M2 processor, 128GB of storage and Face ID. It supports Apple Pencil 2, Apple Magic Keyboard and Apple Smart Keyboard. Price check: Amazon $783 | B&H $719

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra: $1,099 $699 @ Samsung

Save $400 on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra with trade-in at Samsung. This iPad Pro rival tablet packs a laptop-sized 14.6-inch (2960 x 1848) Super AMOLED display at up to 120Hz, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of microSD-expandable storage. Powering the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra is a massive 11,200mAh battery.

Microsoft Surface Pro 9 w/ Pro Signature Keyboard: $1,539 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $540 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard bundle. My Best Buy Plus ant total members save an extra $50). The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Lenovo Tab P12: $349 $249 @ Lenovo

Save $100 on the Lenovo Tab P12, one of the best value tablet deals you can get. Powered by Android 13, it includes all of your favorite Google Suite productivity apps like Docs, Sheets, Slides, and Drive. And when you want to take a break from work and dive into games, the Lenovo Tab P12 supports Xbox Cloud gaming thanks to a speedy 8-core processor and WiFi 6, low-latency connectivity. Features: 12.7" 3K (2944 x 1840) 400-nit touch screen, MediaTek Dimensity 7050 8-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of storage, 13MP front camera, 8MP auto-focus rear camera, Lenovo Tab Pen Plus.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8: $329 $199 @ Samsung

Save $130 on the 128GB model Samsung Galaxy Tab A8. If you're looking for a solid iPad alternative, this Samsung tablet is worth considering. If you're on a smaller budget, prices start at $149 for the base Galaxy Tab A8 with 10.5 inch ‎(1920 x 1200) TFT display, ‎2.0-GHz octa-core CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage — expandable via microSD.

Google Pixel Tablet w/ Charging Speaker Dock: $499 $399 @ Amazon

Amazon takes $100 off the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock. It doubles as a smart display and Google Nest Hub so you can stay in touch with your inner circle and control other smart devices. It features a 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 8MP front camera with 1080p video recording, and 8MP rear camera. It's powered by Google's Tensor G2, has a built-in fingerprint reader, and includes 128GB of storage.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook: $499 $329 @ Best Buy

Save $170 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook. Perfect for the on-the-go lifestyle, the Lenovo IdeaPad Chromebook Duet is super-portable and versatile .In our Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook review, we gave it a solid 4 out of 5-star rating for its vivid OLED display, long battery life, and practical 2-in-1 design. Features: 13.3-inch (1920 x 1080) OLED 400 nit touch screen, 2.55-GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 7C Gen 2 8-core CPU and 8GB of RAM, Qualcomm Adreno graphics. 128GB of eMMC storage.

Cyber Monday deals — Monitors

HP M24fe 24" FreeSync Monitor: $179 $109 @ Target

Save $70 on the HP M24fe M-Series monitor with FreeSync. It features a 23.8-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 300-nit anti-glare panel with 16:9 aspect ratio. AMD FreeSync ensures stutter and distortion-free viewing.

LG UltraGear 32"Gaming Monitor: $349 $169 @ Walmart

Save $180 on the sleek and stylish LG UltraGear gaming monitor. This 32-inch (2560 x 1440) display features 165Hz refresh rate and ultrafast 1ms response time. AMD FreeSync technology, Dynamic Action Sync, and motion blur reduction provide buttery-smooth gameplay.

Alienware 38" WQHD+ Curved Monitor: $999 $699 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $300 on the Alienware 38 Curved Gaming Monitor (AW3821DW) wit G-Sync. In our Alienware 38 AW3821DW review, we gave it a solid rating of 4 out of 5 stars for its bright, vivid ultra-wide 4K panel, high refresh rate and fast response time. It features a huge 37.5-inch WQHD+ (3840 x 1600) 144Hz Nano IPS panel with 2300R curvature, 1ms response, 450 nits of brightness and DisplayHDR 600 support. Price check: Dell $719

27" Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Smart Monitor: $1,599 $1,299 @ Samsung

Save $300 on the Samsung ViewFinity S9 5K Monitor with SlimFit Camera. This 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2880) 600-nit matte display provides incredible detail and true color representation. With DisplayPort and Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, it easily connects to Windows and Mac. When you're finished getting this done, browse your favorite movies and TV show via Smart TV Apps and the included remote control.

Samsung ViewFinity S50GC 34" Monitor: $379 $279 @ Samsung

Save $100 on the 34-inch Samsung ViewFinity S50G 34" Monitor. This massive (3440 x 1440) panel with 100Hz refresh rate and 5ms response time, HDR10 and AMD FreeSync. Grab it today for an all-time low price.

Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A: $279 $179 @ Samsung

The Samsung 27" Odyssey G32A offers a 1920 x 1080 display clocked at a 165Hz refresh rate (that means you can see up to 165 frames per second on screen). It features a 1ms response time, so there should be no lag whatsoever. Top that off with AMD FreeSync Premium features adaptive sync technology which reduces screen tearing.

49" Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Curved Monitor: $1,799 $1,199 @ Samsung

Save $600 on the 49-inch Samsung Odyssey G9 OLED Monitor. It boasts a 49-inch (5,120 x 1,440) 240Hz 250-nit 1800R curvature panel with a ridiculously fast 0.3ms response time. The built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor connected home devices.

49" Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 Monitor: $2,199 $1.299 @ Samsung

Save $900 on the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 for a viewing experience like no other on a 5120 x 1440-pixel resolution QLED panel with 1000R curvature. This monitor fully wraps around your view so you can conquer productivity and get overwhelmed when you have tons of tabs open for your big research paper. After school, lose yourself in whatever world you decide to play with a 240hz refresh rate and lightning fast 1ms response time.

Cyber Monday deals — Headphones

Apple AirPods Pro 2 w/ USB-C: $249 $189 @ Amazon

Lowest price! Save $60 on the new Apple AirPods Pro 2 with USB-C MagSafe Charging Case. They feature adaptive audio, active noise-cancellation, 3D sound, conversation awareness, personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking. For worry free everyday use, the AirPods Pro 2 are dust, sweat, and water resistant.