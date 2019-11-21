Best Amazon Black Friday deals in 2019: Fire HD tablets, Kindle, Echo and more

Whether you're on the hunt for a new iPad or laptop, Amazon Black Friday deals should be high on your radar. In fact, the retailer is one of the main go-to stores for the best Black Friday deals and best Cyber Monday deals of the season. And with many of the best Amazon Black Friday deals starting on Nov. 22, you don't have to wait to score new Fire tablets, Kindle readers or Fire streamers for cheap.

Last year, Amazon blew the competition off the map with excellent Black Friday laptop deals starting at $99. This year, we expect another plethora of Amazon Black Friday deals on Chromebooks, cheap gaming laptops, and laptops under $500.

To predict some of this year's best Amazon Black Friday deals, we're taking a quick peek at some of last year's best sales as well as our favorite Amazon deals in 2019. Plus, check out some Amazon laptop deals you can get right now.

When is Black Friday 2019?

Black Friday 2019 will fall on November 29. That's a week later than last year, which meas the 2019 holiday season will be shorter than usual. As a result, Amazon Black Friday deals will be fast, aggressive, and start earlier than ever, with some official deals kicking off as soon as Nov. 22.

Amazon Black Friday deals sneak peak

Amazon gave us a sneak peak of its Black Friday deals on its tablet line. Here's a list of Amazon devices that will go on sale starting Nov. 22. The sale includes Amazon's entire line of tablets, Echo speakers, and Blink/Ring security cameras. These deals are scheduled to go live on Nov. 22.

Ring Video Doorbell Pro/Echo Show 5: was $239.99 now $179

The Ring Video Doorbell Pro gives you a 1080p live feed of your front door. This bundle includes a free Echo Show 5, so you can see who's at your front door. This bundle was supposed to go on sale for $189 on Nov. 22, but it's currently on sale for $179 which is even better. View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet: was $79.99 now $49.99

Need a bigger screen? The Fire HD 8 offers a larger and sharper 8-inch screen. It also packs an upgraded 1.9-megapixel front camera, which makes for better selfies. This deal starts Nov. 22.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet: was $49.99 now $29.99

The all-new Amazon Fire 7 tablet is the best affordable tablet around. It lets you access your favorite entertainment apps and call on Alexa for hands-free functionality. This deal starts Nov. 22.View Deal

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet: was $129.99 now $79.99

The Fire HD 8 Kids Edition Tablet is a great entertainment and education tool for children. Between parental controls, Worry-Free Warranty, and FreeTime Unlimited, and 32GB of storage, this is the kid's tablet of choice. This deal starts Nov. 22.View Deal

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet: was $99.99 now $59.99

The Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet packs a lot of entertainment into seven inches. The kickstand completes this kid-friendly device, but the parental-controls, 16 GB of storage, and Worry-Free Warranty are added bonuses. This deal starts Nov. 22.View Deal

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite: was $129.99 now $84.99

With its long battery life and waterproof shell, the Kindle Paperwhite can keep up with the biggest bookworms. Now at its lowest price ever, it's a great bargain. This Amazon Black Friday deal starts Nov. 22. This deal starts Nov. 22.View Deal

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49.99 now $24.99

The Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K is a solid device that boasts 4K resolution and quick menu navigation. It's also great for listening to music and interacting with Amazon's Alexa assistant. Get $25 off beginning Nov. 24.View Deal

Amazon Echo Dot (3rd Gen): was $49.99 now $22

The Amazon Echo Dot 3rd Gen is our all-time top-rated smart speaker. For a limited time, Amazon is taking $20 off its best-selling smart speaker. This deal starts Nov. 28.View Deal

Echo Dot w/ Clock: was $59.99 now $34.99

The All-new Echo Dot with Clock is a revamped 3rd-gen Echo Dot now with a built-in LED display. The new Echo Dot can show time, temperature, or a timer. This deal starts Nov. 28.View Deal

Amazon Echo Show 5: was $89.99 now $49

This Echo Show 5 is a compact version of the Echo Show. It features a 5.5-inch display, video call support, and more. Save $40 on this smart display beginning Nov. 28.View Deal

Ring Indoor Cam (2-Pack): was $119.98 now $99.99

These compact plug-in security cameras are easy to set up and work with Alexa. Use the Ring app on your phone, tablet or Echo device to Live View and 2-way talk. This deal starts Nov. 27. View Deal

Early Amazon Black Friday deals

Amazon Echo Show 8: was $129 now $99

The Echo Show 8 makes its debut on Nov. 21, however, you can pre-order it now and save $30 in the process. It features an 8-inch display and a camera shutter that block its lens when it's not in use. View Deal

Apple iPad 10.2" (2019): was $329 now $299

The new 10.2-inch iPad replaces the 9.7-inch iPad as Apple's everyday tablet. It packs the same CPU, but now sports a larger display, support for Apple's Smart Keyboard, and significantly better battery life. All models are now $30 off.View Deal

Acer Predator Helios 300 17": was $1,399 now $1,199

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming PC packs a 2.6GHz i7-9750H six-core CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. For graphics, there's a GTX 1660 Ti GPU with 6GB of dedicated memory. Get it now and save $200.View Deal

Nikon Sale: Up to 40% off Nikon cameras/lenses

It's not often we get to see big sales on Nikon hardware. However, Amazon is taking up to 40% off Nikon DSLR cameras, lenses, and camera bundles. Right now, you can get a Nikon D3500 w/ 2 lenses for $446.95, which is the lowest price ever for this excellent DSLR camera for beginners.View Deal

Sony X800G 55" 4K TV: was $799 now $498

The Sony X800G is a great TV with excellent smart features. It offers HDR support and also packs Sony's Android TV interface. For a limited time, Amazon is taking from $201 to $901 off every screen size.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 500: was $399 now $299

The Bose Home Speaker 500 boasts the widest sound of any smart speaker, a built-in color display, and eight noise cancelling mics to hear you from across the room. It supports both Alexa and Google Assistant.View Deal

Bose Home Speaker 300: was $259 now $199

The Bluetooth-based Bose Home Speaker 300 has Amazon's and Google's digital assistants built right in. It offers 360-degree sound and is also AirPlay 2 compatible. At $60 off, it's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Sony 2019 OLED 4K TV Sale: Up to 43% off

We predict 2019 will be the year OLEDs drop under $999. However, if you can't wait a few more weeks for Black Friday, Amazon is now taking up to 43% off a small selection of Sony 2019 OLED 4K TVs. Prices after discount start at $1,498. View Deal

Samsung QLED 4K TVs: Up to 40% off

Act fast: Samsung is taking up to 45% off select 2019 Samsung QLED 4K TVs. After discount, you can get a Samsung 43-inch 4K QLED TV for just $497.99 ($200 off). It's the cheapest Samsung QLED we've seen to date. View Deal

23andMe DNA Test: was $199 now $99

The 23andMe DNA Test includes over 125 reports on your health, wellness, and ancestry. Reports include info on inherited health conditions to a family tree history. Normally priced at $199, Amazon has it on sale for just $99. View Deal

MacBook Air 13" 2019: was $1,099 now $899

Apple's 2019 MacBook Air packs a stunning 13.3" Retina display with True Tone technology. For a limited time, it's $200 off its normal retail price. The 256GB model is also $200 off.View Deal

Apple Watch S3 (GPS/38mm): was $199 now $189 @ Amazon

The Apple Watch 3 is an excellent smartwatch for users who don't want to invest too much in a smartwatch. It tracks all of your activities/workouts and it's also waterproof so you can use it in the pool. It's $10 under Apple's new low price. View Deal

Apple Watch S4 (GPS/44mm): was $429 now $329

For a limited time, the Apple Watch S4 (44mm) an excellent watch that still has plenty of life left in it. It's faster than the S3 and it's our daily smartwatch we use to track workouts and calories burned.

Beats urBeats3 Earphones: was $59.95 now $49.99

The urBeats3 are wired earbuds that offer tight, deep bass. You can get them with a 3.5mm cable for $49. Alternatively, iPhone/iPad owners can get them with a Lightning connector for a few bucks less at $42. View Deal

AirPods with Charging Case: was $159 now $144 @ Amazon

For a limited time, you can get the latest model AirPods with standard charging case for $15 off. It features Apple's latest H1 chip for faster wireless connectivity with Apple devices. View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case: was $199 now $164.99 @ Amazon

One of the 2019 AirPods' new features is that they can be charged wirelessly via Apple's new wireless AirPods charger. Amazon has the AirPods w/ the wireless charger on sale for $164.99, which is this bundle's second lowest price ever.View Deal

Dell 27" P-Series 1080p LCD: was $299 now $190 @ Amazon

The Dell P2719H features 1080p resolution, ultra-thin bezels, and HDMI/DisplayPort/VGA connectivity. Amazon currently has it on sale at its lowest price ever. View Deal

Beats Solo3 Wireless: was $300 now $164

These wireless headphones give you booming sound and a long-battery 40-hour battery life. Now half price at Amazon, it's a steal!View Deal

Amazon Black Friday deal predictions

Fire HD Tablets: Not surprisingly, Amazon will be your go-to store for deals on its Fire HD tablets. Expect prices to start as low as $29 (for the Fire Tablet 7), whereas other Fire Tablets will get from $40 to $80 off their current prices. Not sure which tablet is right for you, check out our Amazon Fire Tablet showdown to pick the tablet that best suits your needs.

Laptops: Amazon offers excellent laptop deals year round. However, on Black Friday it goes into overdrive. Expect to see discounts on gaming laptops from MSI and Asus, budget machines from Acer, and discounts on our favorite Chromebooks. In terms of pricing, Chromebooks and Celeron-based machines like the HP Stream will start as low as $99. However, we recommend keeping an eye on machines like the Acer Aspire 5, which is not only a great budget machine, but is already on sale from $349.

Apple Deals: Along with Best Buy and Walmart, Amazon is one of our favorite retailers for all types of Apple deals. On any given day you can usually find a sale on a MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, or any iPad. The 2019 MacBook Air (with True Tone) has dropped to $899.99 so far this year. For Black Friday, look for deals in the $849 range. If you spot its predecessor on sale for less, we recommend buying it. The only difference is that the 2018 MBA lacks a True Tone LCD, so the screen won't adjust itself based on ambient lighting.

iPads: Amazon is one of our go-to stores for Apple iPad deals. They're constantly matching — and sometimes undercutting — competing retailers like Best Buy and Walmart. In fact, Amazon has offered discounts on essentially every iPad throughout most of 2019. The sales take from $20 to $300 of every iPad in Apple's collection. Naturally, the pricier iPad Pros get the steeper discounts.