Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra! Buy this Galaxy S24 Ultra for its all-time low price
Samsung's Black Friday deal slashes the Galaxy S24 Ultra to just $949
Samsung has a terrific Black Friday deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra phone that drops it to $949. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 512GB model, which is a nice upgrade so you can take full advantage of its powerful cameras.
To get this deal, go to Samsung's site and select one of the three online exclusive colors, 512GB, and scroll down to choose no trade-in. Samsung bills its Galaxy S24 Ultra discount at $350, but follow these steps, and the 512GB version in Samsung's online exclusive colors is currently the same price as the 256GB version — which means you're effectively getting a storage upgrade for free. With the storage upgrade, your net discount is $470.
The Samsung Galaxy S24 came out in January 2024, and it remains Samsung's high-end flagship phone, at least until the Galaxy S25 Ultra inevitably launches in early 2025. This model features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It was Samsung's first Galaxy AI phone, with features like Circle to Search, AI Photo Edit, AI Translate, and more. If snapping sharp photos is important to you, we loved this model's 200MP camera in our review.
If you're shopping for an Android phone this holiday season, this is one of the best deals you can buy. Jump on this sale now while supplies last.
Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal
Overview: Take $470 off the Galaxy S24 Ultra in Samsung's online exclusive colors , no trade-in necessary. The phone comes unlocked for activation with U.S. wireless carriers, including AT&T, Boost Mobile, Cricket, H2O Wireless, MetroPCS, Mint Mobile, Simple Mobile, Sprint, T-Mobile, Ultra Mobile, US Cellular, Verizon, and Google Fi. It also comes with 512GB of storage, making this the best deal ever for this phone configuration.
Features: 6.8-inch (3088 x 1440), Dynamic AMOLED 2X 2600-nit 120Hz display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core CPU, 12GB RAM, Adreno 750 graphics, 512GB of storage, embedded S Pen, 5,000mAh battery with nearly 17-hour battery life, Google Android 14 OS, Samsung One UI 6.1
Release Date: January 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price ever on an unlocked Galaxy S24 Ultra, outside of trade-in offers.
Price check: Best Buy $1,024 | Samsung $1,359 (1TB)
Reviews: In our Galaxy S24 Ultra review, we awarded this flagship Samsung phone 4.5 out of 5-stars for its speedy performance powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and lengthy battery life (boosted by a new vapor chamber design).
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reliable Android phone that has AI integrations, includes an S Pen stylus, and can take sharp 200-megapixel images.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a smaller phone, don't want a stylus, or need a model that's less pricey.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Melissa Perenson has deep expertise in phones, tablets, e-readers, laptops, monitors, storage, and cameras. She buys way too many of the things she writes about it and has worked as an editor at Forbes Vetted, PCWorld, PCMag, and ZDNet, and as a writer at countless publications, including Laptop Mag, Tom’s Guide, and TechRadar.