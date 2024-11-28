Forget the Galaxy S25 Ultra! Buy this Galaxy S24 Ultra for its all-time low price

Samsung has a terrific Black Friday deal on the Galaxy S24 Ultra phone that drops it to $949. This is the lowest price we've ever seen for the 512GB model, which is a nice upgrade so you can take full advantage of its powerful cameras.

To get this deal, go to Samsung's site and select one of the three online exclusive colors, 512GB, and scroll down to choose no trade-in. Samsung bills its Galaxy S24 Ultra discount at $350, but follow these steps, and the 512GB version in Samsung's online exclusive colors is currently the same price as the 256GB version — which means you're effectively getting a storage upgrade for free. With the storage upgrade, your net discount is $470.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 came out in January 2024, and it remains Samsung's high-end flagship phone, at least until the Galaxy S25 Ultra inevitably launches in early 2025. This model features Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 8-core processor and Adreno 750 graphics, 12GB of RAM, and 512GB of storage. It was Samsung's first Galaxy AI phone, with features like Circle to Search, AI Photo Edit, AI Translate, and more. If snapping sharp photos is important to you, we loved this model's 200MP camera in our review.

If you're shopping for an Android phone this holiday season, this is one of the best deals you can buy. Jump on this sale now while supplies last.

Today's best Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Black Friday deal