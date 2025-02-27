You can get the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $120 off at Amazon

Launched in May 2023, the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is one of our favorite multiuse devices. For the first time in months, this fantastic duo is seeing a significant price drop.

Currently, Amazon offers the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $479. That's $120 off its regular retail price of $599 and the lowest price I've seen for this tablet with speaker dock in a while.

For context, it hit an all-time low price of $400 at Amazon on November 3 of last year. I keep a close eye on tablet deals daily and this is one of the best I've seen all month.

You may also grab this deal at Best Buy or the Google Store for the same price or less via trade-in offers.

If you want to expand your gadget collection, the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is a multipurpose device. It works as a Google Home device when you're not using it to get things done or consume content. It serves as a mini laptop when paired with a wireless keyboard and mouse.

One of the best tablets to buy, the Pixel Tablet earned our Editor's Choice for its slick, stylish design, snappy performance, and 12-hour battery life.

I use mine with the Logitech Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo, and it's like a mini Chromebook. This is handy when I want to get things done and not be tethered to my desktop.

Simply put, if you prioritize snappy performance, long battery life, great sound, and versatility, the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is a solid buy — especially at this stellar price.

Best Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock deal