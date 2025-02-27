You can get the Laptop Mag Editor's Choice Award-winning Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $120 off at Amazon
Save $120 on our beloved Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock at Amazon and elsewhere.
Launched in May 2023, the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is one of our favorite multiuse devices. For the first time in months, this fantastic duo is seeing a significant price drop.
Currently, Amazon offers the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock for $479. That's $120 off its regular retail price of $599 and the lowest price I've seen for this tablet with speaker dock in a while.
For context, it hit an all-time low price of $400 at Amazon on November 3 of last year. I keep a close eye on tablet deals daily and this is one of the best I've seen all month.
You may also grab this deal at Best Buy or the Google Store for the same price or less via trade-in offers.
If you want to expand your gadget collection, the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is a multipurpose device. It works as a Google Home device when you're not using it to get things done or consume content. It serves as a mini laptop when paired with a wireless keyboard and mouse.
One of the best tablets to buy, the Pixel Tablet earned our Editor's Choice for its slick, stylish design, snappy performance, and 12-hour battery life.
I use mine with the Logitech Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo, and it's like a mini Chromebook. This is handy when I want to get things done and not be tethered to my desktop.
Simply put, if you prioritize snappy performance, long battery life, great sound, and versatility, the Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is a solid buy — especially at this stellar price.
Best Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock deal
Save $120 on the Google Pixel with Charging Speaker Dock.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 256GB of storage, includes Charging Speaker Dock.
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Best Buy $479 | Google $479
Price history: Now $479, the Google Pixel Tablet with Charging Speaker Dock is at its lowest price of the year. It's $79 shy of its all-time low price of $400, which it dropped to on November 3 at Amazon.
Reviews consensus: The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praise across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and offers many new features, such as its proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a versatile tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a laptop replacement or a tablet you'll mostly use for streaming content. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen might be better for you if you're looking for a productivity tablet.
