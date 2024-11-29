This is the cheapest RTX 4070 gaming laptop you'll find for Black Friday

The Asus TUF Gaming F15 is among the most affordable gaming laptops out there. They don't usually pack a punch, but this model certainly does for Black Friday. It's an easy competitor for the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals.

You can get the Asus TUF Gaming F15 for $999 at Best Buy. It features an Intel Core i7-13620H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB GPU, 16GB of RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 15.6-inch, 1920 x 1080, 144Hz display. With the original price at $1,399, a $400 discount is strong. And getting an RTX 4070 gaming laptop that close to the triple digits is rare, though not unheard of.

We haven't reviewed this particular model of the Asus TUF Gaming F15, but our impressions of the 2022 model were quite good. We scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars and awarded an Editor's Choice badge. It offered great price-to-performance ratio, which matches up with what this model offers. It also featured a tactile keyboard and amazing battery life, although again, we haven't gotten our hands on this model, so we can't confirm that.

The Asus TUF Gaming series is well-rounded and offers quality features. But there will always be some sacrifices. For example, the 2022 model had loud fans, a spongy trackpad, and a cramped keyboard.

However, $999 is an incredible price for a gaming laptop offering an RTX 4070 GPU. The Asus TUF Gaming F15 may well be worth it despite what cons it may have.

