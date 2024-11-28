Rarely on sale, Google's excellent Pixel Tablet is at an all-time low Black Friday price right now
The Black Friday Google Pixel Tablet deal you've been waiting is here. Amazon has dropped our favorite Android tablet (and personally, the best tablet I've ever owned) down to a stellar price.
Today, you can get the excellent Google Pixel Tablet for $279 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. It normally costs $399 so you're saving $130 and this top-rated Android tablet for its cheapest ever price.
We reviewed the Pixel Tablet review, and gave it our Editor's Choice for its slick, stylish design, snappy performance, and 12-hour battery life. I'm a proud Pixel Tablet owner and I whole-heartedly agree.
The Pixel Tablet offers a true Android experience and even does double duty as a laptop. I pair mine with the Logitech Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo and it's like a mini Pixelbook Go. This comes in handy for times when I want to get things done and not be tethered to my desktop.
Overall, the Pixel Tablet is a wise choice if snappy performance, long battery life, great sound, and versaility are important to you.
For more deals like this check out our Black Friday deals hub for my recommended discount.
The Google Pixel Black Friday deal you've been waiting for is here, save $130 on our favorite Android tablet.
Features: 11-inch (2560 x 1600) touchscreen, 1080p video recording, Google's Tensor G2 processor, fingerprint reader, 128GB of storage
Release date: May 2023
Price check: Best Buy $279
Price history: This is the lowest price I've seen for the standalone Pixel Tablet
Reviews consensus: The Pixel Tablet scored high ratings and praises across our brands. It's Google's first tablet in almost five years and brings many new features like the company’s proprietary Tensor G2 processor and built-in Chromecast.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ |TechRadar: ★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | Android Central: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a versatile tablet that doubles as a smart display with smart home controls. If you're a Google ecosystem dweller or just looking for a premium Android tablet and love the convenience of Google Assistant, the Pixel Tablet is an excellent choice.
Don't buy if: You're looking for a laptop replacement or a tablet you'll mostly use for streaming content. If you're looking for a productivity tablet, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE with S Pen might suit you better.
Not every deal is worth a squeal. Get only the good stuff from us.
The deal scientists at Laptop Mag won't direct you to measly discounts. We ensure you'll only get the laptop and tech sales that are worth shouting about -- delivered directly to your inbox this holiday season.
Hilda Scott uses her combined passion for gadgets from laptops to TVs and her bargain-shopping savvy to bring you the best prices on all things tech. She has a bachelor’s degree in film and media studies from Hunter College and over a decade of experience in tech journalism. Her work has been featured on Tom’s Guide, iTechPost, Examiner.com, Parlemag, Enstars, and Latin Times. When she's not scouting for the best deals, Hilda’s catching up on her favorite TV series and combat sports.