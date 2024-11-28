Rarely on sale, Google's excellent Pixel Tablet is at an all-time low Black Friday price right now

The Black Friday Google Pixel Tablet deal you've been waiting is here. Amazon has dropped our favorite Android tablet (and personally, the best tablet I've ever owned) down to a stellar price.

Today, you can get the excellent Google Pixel Tablet for $279 during Amazon's Black Friday sale. It normally costs $399 so you're saving $130 and this top-rated Android tablet for its cheapest ever price.

We reviewed the Pixel Tablet review, and gave it our Editor's Choice for its slick, stylish design, snappy performance, and 12-hour battery life. I'm a proud Pixel Tablet owner and I whole-heartedly agree.

The Pixel Tablet offers a true Android experience and even does double duty as a laptop. I pair mine with the Logitech Slim Keyboard and Mouse Combo and it's like a mini Pixelbook Go. This comes in handy for times when I want to get things done and not be tethered to my desktop.

Overall, the Pixel Tablet is a wise choice if snappy performance, long battery life, great sound, and versaility are important to you.

For more deals like this check out our Black Friday deals hub for my recommended discount.